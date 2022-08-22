Show Clock of session Time and CandelTime

FREE TopClock  Indicator:
This indicator is   an Analog Clock That Shows:
Local Time Of Pc or Time Of Broker Server or sessions(Sydney -Tokyo London -NewYork)Time or custom Time( with GMT -Base)
this can  shows Candle Time Remainer with Spread live.
You can run this indicator several times for different times and move it to different places on the chart.
If you would like, this indicator can be customized for brokers and their  IB based on customer needs. 

For more information contact us

if you  have an error on running this indicator please review the Comments

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Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Top USD Index
Madzhid Forgani
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator is used to calculate the dollar index according to the formula of currency pairs(EURUSD ,GBPUSD,USDJPY,USDSEK,USDCHF,USDCAD)Even if the broker does not have the dollar symbol. this Indicator displays the dollar index chart in a separate window at the bottom of the chart. It also displays the current dollar index graphically. In this indicator, it is possible to set the minimum and maximum value of the indicator as well as its size scale on the chart as an input parameter, and it
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Top Currency Strength
Madzhid Forgani
Indicators
This indicator is one of the useful tools for traders who trade on currency pairs and based on the strength of each currency they can make a correct decision or confirmation in the positions.  It has been calculated for all the minor currency pairs supported by the broker and displays the values of the major currencies. These currencies are displayed horizontally or vertically according to the trader's config when executing the indicator. One of the trading strategies that can be used is to cho
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Order management calculater
Madzhid Forgani
Indicators
This indicator graphically displays profit ($),risk/reward and % of risk according SL&TP Open orders on Current Symbol. when you open orders on current symbol and set StoplLoss and TakeProfit this indicator automatically calculate Risk/Reward and  calculate %risk Of Equity Account that your order get  stop Loss. If you trade on several symbols at the same time, you can install the indicator on each one separately and see the relevant calculations on each one.
FREE
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Ko-saku Takagita
448
Ko-saku Takagita 2022.11.11 09:10 
 

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Madzhid Forgani
3945
Reply from developer Madzhid Forgani 2022.12.19 18:03
Thanks
Unfortunately, the site mql5 does not allow save file n the files folder online, and the indicator does not run properly through the site.with download file from comment section and copy on indicator folder on mt4 , work corrrectly
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