Abiroid Dashboard Telegram EA

The Telegram EA can be used in conjunction with Abiroid Dashboard products.

Detailed blog post with screenshots explained:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758932


1. Abiroid Dashboards Setting:

Within the Dashboard you have to set “File Alerts” to true. No need to give it a custom file name.

It will use default file name and File will be created inside MQL4/Files folder. They will use “Prefix” setting as prefix by default. Unless you specify a Custom File Name.

Then use this EA, and it will read these files and send Alerts and Screenshots to your Telegram channel.

The file format of csv example (in case you are not using it with any Abiroid Scanners, but with your own Custom Indicators):

Abiroid_Scanner_TDI,GBPCHF,M30,TDI Scanner: Strong BUY,2024.11.25 12:32,2024.11.25 09:00

Abiroid_Scanner_TDI,NZDCHF,M30,TDI Scanner: Strong BUY,2024.11.25 12:32,2024.11.25 09:00

Where:

Column 1: Name of Indicator

Column 2: Pairname

Column 3: Timeframe

Column 4: Alert

Column 5: Local machine time

Column 6: Broker server time


2. Create Telegram Channel and Telegram Bot:

To get alerts on your channel, you will need a Telegram Bot. Once created, you can add the bot to your Channel as an administrator. Bot name should have the word “bot” in it. Find something unique.

Easiest Way To Create a New Telegram Bot

  • Search for a bot on telegram with name “@BotFather”. We will find it through the search engine. After adding it to the list of contacts, we will start communicating with it using the /start command. As a response it will send you a list of all available commands
  • With the /newbot command we begin the registration of a new bot. We need to come up with two names. The first one is a name of a bot that can be set in your native language. The second one is a username of a bot in Latin that ends with a “bot” prefix. As a result, we obtain a token or API Key – the access key for operating with a bot through API as shown below


Next go to your channel in any Telegram client:

  1. Open Channel info (in app title)
  2. Choose  Administrators
  3. Add Administrator
  4. There will be no bots in contact list, so you need to search for it. Enter your bot’s username
  5. Clicking on it you make it as administrator.

To check, go to Channel Info, click on Manage Channel. And you can make your channel Private if you like. Or leave it as Public.


3. Set up Abiroid Telegram EA:


  • Refresh after ticks:  Set number of ticks after which the EA will refresh and check for available Dashboard Files.
  • FileFilter: Regex filter for finding files for which you need alerts. By default all Abiroid Dashboards use ABRScan prefix. But if you specify a Custom File Name in Dashboard settings, make sure the Filter here is changed as well.
  • Prefix: This will be used to create screenshot names
  • Telegram Channel: The Telegram channel where you need these alerts to go to. Note that your Bot should be added as an Admin in this channel.
  • Telegram Token: The API Token which you get when you create your bot.
  • Telegram Chart Screenshot: Whether you need screenshot of chart or not
  • Use Template For Screenshot: Use a template file name for screenshot. This tpl file should already exist in Templates folder.
  • Screenshot Width/Height: Screenshot will be a .png file. Define width and height as required
  • Timer to take Screenshot: Default is 2 seconds. This is wait time after chart is created and template applied, also after taking a screenshot and also wait time after screenshot is saved.
  • TimeOut to Send Screenshot: This is timeout to send screenshot to Telegram. In case of slow Internet problems, you can increase this as you like.

To get a screenshot, EA will open chart for that Pair/Timeframe, apply Template, then save screenshot and finally send screenshot to Telegram.

If screenshot is successful, you will get a message in Experts logs like:

2020.07.29 20:32:52.791 Abiroid_Dashboard_Telegram_Forwarder EURUSD,H1: Screenshot sent. Deleting file.

If you are not getting screenshots, check the Experts tab for error logs.

Known Issues:

Note:Sometimes if Metatrader app is already loaded with heavy indicators, this whole screenshot taking process might take longer than 2 seconds. And you might get error 5020.

This only happens if too many signals occur at the same time. This is a known issue with this EA, and only solution is to increase Screenshot timer.

Because metatrader gets too overloaded opening and closing multiple charts. If your template is heavy, this might even get worse, because 2 seconds wait timer won’t be enough.

Note: Sometimes in rare cases, when EA goes to close multiple charts it had opened for screenshot, it accidentally closes the EA main chart. This once again happens because of screenshot issues. I’m working on a fix. But haven’t been able to figure it out yet. This bug is very rare, so it’s a bit hard for me to reproduce and work on it.

In case of error sending screenshot, the screenshot will be saved in MQL4/Files folder. You can take a look at it there and delete it manually if you like.

Conclusion

This Telegram EA will also work with Indicators other than my Dashboards. But for that you will need to make sure that the indicators export Alerts into Files.

It’s completely free to use. I’ll keep fixing issues and updating it here on this website. If you download it here, you’ll get an email for updates if you like.

Hope you enjoy using it.


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Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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Abir Pathak
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Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Scanner Dashboard
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Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows Stoch Ichimoku
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Abiroid COG Slope
Abir Pathak
Indicators
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