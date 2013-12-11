NotifyMe Free for MT4

5

Overview

The Expert Advisor sends notifications to a mobile phone, via e-mail or activates an audio alarm in case a position is opened or closed on the trading account. The Expert does not trade, it only monitors your account and orders.


Launching the Expert Advisor

For the Expert Advisor to work, place the file NotifyMe_free.ex4 in terminal_folder/experts (probably it will be placed there automatically). NotifyMe_free should appear in the Expert Advisors section of the Navigator window. If not, restart the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

For the Expert Advisor to work, allow using Expert Advisors in the setting of MetaTrader 4. To do it, go to Tools menu, then Options, and then select Expert Advisors tab. Enable the option Enable Expert Advisors (except the Custom Indicators and Scripts).

To launch the Expert Advisor, right-click its name in the Navigator window and select "Attach to chart" or drag and drop it on the chart by mouse. The windows of the Expert Advisor's parameters will appear. Set the desired parameters and click OK.

The Expert Advisor can be attached to the chart of any financial instrument Since the EA analyzes the trade account state at every tick coming, to decrease delays of notifications it is recommended to run the EA on a symbol, where ticks come most often (for example, one of Forex currency pairs:: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF or USDJPY). on any time frame.


Expert's Input Parameters

  • Push_Notify_Enable - enable notifications sent to the mobile terminal (true - enable notifications, false - disable notifications);
  • Push_Notify_Interval - minimum time interval (in seconds) between notifications sent to the mobile terminal;
  • Push_Length_Limit - maximum length of a message sent to the mobile terminal;
  • Mail_Notify_Enable - enable notifications sent via e-mail (true - enable notifications, false - disable notifications);
  • Mail_Notify_Interval - minimum time interval (in seconds) between notifications sent via e-mail;
  • Sound_Notify_Enable - enable audio alarm notifications (true - enable notifications, false - disable notifications);;
  • Sound_Notify_Interval -  minimum time interval (in seconds) between sound alarm notifications;
  • Sound_File_Name - name of the alarm sound file activated when an event occurs;
  • Use_Local_Time - time specified in messages sent to the mobile terminal or via email (false - trade server time, true - time of the PC the Expert Advisor is running at);
  • Show_Information - show (true) or hide (false) information about the conditions of notifications activation (Show, Hide).


Sending Notifications to the Mobile Terminal

First of all, you should have mobile version of MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 terminal installed on your Android or iOS powered device to receive notifications. You can download MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 mobile terminal for Android, as well as MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 mobile terminal for iOS for free.

You should also allow sending push notifications in MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, on which the EA is to be launched. To do this, enter Tools – Options – Notifications tab, turn "Enable Push Notifications" parameter on and specify MetaQuotes_ID that can be found on Messages tab of the mobile terminal.

"Push_Notify_Enable" parameter allows you to enable or disable sending notifications to the mobile terminal.

"Push_Notify_Interva" input parameter allows you to set the minimum time interval (in seconds) between notifications sent to the mobile terminal. The Expert Advisor will not send a new notification if less than specified time has passed since sending the previous one. It will save that notification instead. When the time specified in "Push_Notify_Interval" parameter passes since sending the previous notification, the Expert Advisor will send a message containing descriptions of all events accumulated by that time. There is a limitation (of push notifications service developed by MetaQuotes) on the number of sent messages per unit time: no more than two messages per second and no more than 10 messages per minute (if this limitation is violated, sending push notifications can be blocked by MetaQuotes). Therefore, it is not recommended to set very small values (especially in case of the events' high frequency on a trading account).

" Push_Length_Limit" parameter allows you to set the maximum number of symbols in a message sent to the mobile terminal. If a message is longer, it is truncated down to the length specified in the parameter. The maximum permissible length of a push message is 255 characters. A message consists of two parts: account number with account owner's name (generated automatically) and a text description of an event generated by an Expert Advisor (its length is limited by "Push_Length_Limit" parameter). In some cases, a message may become invisible in the mobile terminal if its length exceeds 255 characters. "Push_Length_Limit" parameter value should be selected based on the length of the automatically added part of the message (account number and owner's name).


Sending Notifications Via E-Mail

To receive notifications via e-mail, you should allow sending emails in the settings of MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, at which NotifyMe Free for MT4 is launched. To do this, enter Tools – Options – Email tab, turn Enable parameter on and specify your e-mail account and SMTP e-mail server parameters.

Messages sent by the Expert Advisor via e-mail have subject "Account account_number notification". 

"Mail_Notify_Enable" parameter allows you to enable or disable sending notifications via e-mail.

"Mail_Notify_Interval" input parameter allows you to set the minimum time interval (in seconds) between notifications sent via e-mail. The Expert Advisor will not send a new notification if less than specified time has passed since sending the previous one. It will save that notification instead. When the time specified in "Mail_Notify_Interval" parameter passes since sending the previous notification, the Expert Advisor will send an e-mail containing descriptions of all events accumulated by that time. Some e-mail servers perceive frequent emails as harmful actions. Therefore, it is not recommended to set too small values for "Mail_Notify_Interval" parameter.


Audio Alarm Notifications

" Sound_Notify_Enable" parameter allows you to enable or disable sound notifications.

"Sound_Notify_Interval" input parameter allows you to set the minimum time interval (in seconds) between sound notifications.

"Sound_File_Name" allows you to set the name of an audio file to be activated when a notification arrives. A file in .wav format should be located in terminal_folder/sounds or its subdirectory.


Displaying the Data on Screen

If Show_Information parameter is set to true, then the information about the server and local time will be displayed in the upper left corner of the chart as well as the settings for each notification type.

Examples of messages sent by the program

  • Opening pending order: 2013.08.12 14.56.49 Sell Limit -> Sell at 1.32900, SL: 1.32980, TP: 1.32800, Comment: Test order;
  • Opening market position: 2013.08.12 14:56:52 EURUSD Sell 0.10 at 1.32900, SL: 1.32980, TP: 1.32800, Magic: 17;
  • Closing position: 2013.08.12 15:13:20 EURUSD Close Sell 0.10 at 1.32800, Magic: 17, (Profit: 10.00 USD), Balance: 1010.00 USD (Equity: 1010.00 USD);


Full Version and Version for MetaTrader 5

There is a full version of the program - NotifyMe for MT4. Unlike the free version, it allows sending notifications about placing or deleting pending orders, modifications of order parameters (open price, Stop Loss, Take Profit), change of balance and leverage, decrease of the account equity and free margin as a ration to margin. There is also a free and a full version of NotifyMe for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform that have the same features.


Warning

The developer of NotifyMe Free for MT4 is not responsible for possible modification or termination of the program's operation due to changes in MQL4 language implemented by the trading terminal and language developer - MetaQuotes company. The developer of NotifyMe Free for MT4 is not responsible for any loss, damage or missed profits caused by the use of the program, its work or malfunction.


Contact Information

If you have any questions about the application, comments on its operation or suggestions for future improvements, please send them by email or leave your personal messages via this web site. Let me know what products (Expert Advisors, indicators, scripts) you would like to see.

Reviews 9
Oleg Pavlenko
17819
Oleg Pavlenko 2023.06.07 09:29 
 

Хорошая утилита. Не хватает только названия брокера в сообщении. А то когда много счетов, то без названия брокера сложно разобраться с какого именно терминала пришло сообщение. А в остальном, утилита отрабатывает на все 100%. Советую!

Nathan Rodrigues
18
Nathan Rodrigues 2022.11.27 12:46 
 

Super useful and works as desired.

Al Rizqi
38
Al Rizqi 2022.01.30 18:27 
 

What a useful EA. Thank you

