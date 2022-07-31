Relative Volume MT4

4

Relative Volume or RVOL is an indicator that averages the volume of X amount of days, making it easy to compare sessions volumes.


The histogram only has 3 colors:

Green - Above average volume

Yellow - Average volume

Red - Below average volume


The default setting is 20 days, which corresponds more or less to a month of trading.

With the data obtained from this indicator you can better gauge the commitment behind a move. For example, you will be better equipped to judge if a breakout of a range or the penetration of an important level really has big volume behind it supporting that move (and you can apply the same concept to judge the force of an impulsive move and it´s pullback).

Check the comments section for high resolution example images.

PS: If the histogram starts to look weird as you scroll back to the past, it means you need more historical data. So scroll back as far as you can then reload the timeframe and the histogram will recalculate.

Reviews 1
rbhurst
49
rbhurst 2023.06.13 19:57 
 

After someone explained how to use the indicator, I like it a lot!

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Finally a Metatrader version of the very popular (and expensive) Market Cipher B indicator, or the Vumanchu Cipher B + Divergences very popular on Tradingview platform. This tool is very heavy on calculations, total are 31 plots using 97 buffers from several indicators. On my mid end computer, timeframes below M15 start getting a bit laggy, so it would require a powerful computer to run it properly at very low timeframes. It's still usable here, but somewhat sluggish response in Metatrader (lik
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This utility here gives you a lot of bang for your buck by being a 2 in 1 custom candles generator. For the price of 1 utility, you get 2 !! It creates offline charts that will behave like a live chart. It has 2 modes of operation: Tick and Range These are not time based charts. They will enhance your analysis giving you an edge by filtering a lot of useless and confusing price noise, leaving behind the most important price levels/market structure. When set to "Tick" mode, it will generate
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One of the most powerful and important ICT concepts is the Power of 3. It explains the IPDA (Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm) phases. PO3 simply means there are 3 things that the market maker's algorithm do with price: Accumulation, Manipulation and Distribution ICT tells us how its important to identify the weekly candle expansion and then try to enter above or below the daily open, in the direction of the weekly expansion. This handy indicator here helps you keep track of the weekly and
Crosshair Local Time
Alberto Gauer Borrego
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If you ever wanted to know your local time (or NY time) at any bar on the chart without needing to waste time with mental calculations, look no further. This indicator creates a crosshair which you can drag anywhere on the chart and will show you the local time in a label on top of the time axis. Press the "c" key to show/hide the crosshair. Left click it to pick it up and drag anywhere, left click again let it go. You can't hide the crosshair without letting it go first. Time setting inputs
ICT Power of 3 MT5
Alberto Gauer Borrego
5 (1)
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One of the most powerful and important ICT concepts is the Power of 3. It explains the IPDA (Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm) phases. PO3 simply means there are 3 things that the market maker's algorithm do with price: Accumulation, Manipulation and Distribution ICT tells us how its important to identify the weekly candle expansion and then try to enter above or below the daily open, in the direction of the weekly expansion. This handy indicator here helps you keep track of the weekly and
Custom Session Chart MT5
Alberto Gauer Borrego
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This utility solves the problem of Metatrader not having the capacity to create custom session times, all markets are displayed forcefully in a 24h format. Lots of traders prefer to ignore the overnight action and focus only on NY session and use the overnight gaps as part of their trading strategy. ICT teaches this as "opening range gap", it's the gap between NY session end (16:15) and NY session start (09:30). The default setting in this utility reflects the RTH (Regular Trading Hours) opti
Seconds Timeframe MT5
Alberto Gauer Borrego
Utilities
If you want a reliable seconds chart that works properly, look no further. This utility here uses tick data to create a precise seconds chart. You just need to load it on a M1 chart and choose how many seconds you want the chart to be. The utility creates an offline chart that gets updated on every tick so it behaves as if it were a live chart. It receives tick data so you can load custom indicators on it.  It's not possible to trade from the seconds chart. The screenshots below show a 30 se
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rbhurst 2023.06.13 19:57 
 

After someone explained how to use the indicator, I like it a lot!

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