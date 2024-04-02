Advanced NotifyMe for MT5

Overview

The Expert Advisor allows you to receive notifications to the mobile phone (or tablet PC), mailbox or play the sound alert when some events occured: opening or closing position (also closing all positions), placing or deleting pending order; changing open price, stop loss or take profit; the account balance, equity, margin level, free margin or drawdown has reached the user specified level. You can specify a notification interval, notification text template and audio file for sound alerts. Expert Advisor saves the settings to the file (separate for each chart) and load them on the next start.

The Expert Advisor can display some information on the chart: server and local time; current, maximum and minimum values of balance, equity, margin level, free margin and drawdown.

This Expert Advisor does not perform trading operations, it only monitors the trading account.

This Expert Advisor does not work in the Strategy Tester (ChartEvent events used to interact with the user are not handled in the Strategy Tester);


Using the Expert Advisor

When you launch the Expert Advisor it show the control panel on the chart. You can see the following items on the panel: event list, show info checkbox, update interval input field and three buttons (save settings, load settings and reset settings). You can on or off push, mail or sound notification for each type of the event (you can combine some notification types).

Notification types:

  • Push notifications - text messages that are sent to your mobile phone or tablet PC with iOS or Android operating system. Before using push notifications you must install the MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 mobile terminal on your mobile phone or tablet PC and specify the MetaQuotes ID in the desktop MetaTrader 5 settings (Tools - Options - Notifications) on which the Advanced NotifyMe is running. MetaQuotes ID is an 8-character code (letters and digits). You can find it in the MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 mobile terminal on your mobile phone or tablet PC.
  • Mail notifications - text messages that are sent to your mailbox. Before using mail notifications you must configure the mail sending in the MetaTrader 5 settings (Tools - Options - Email).
  • Sound notifications - audible alerts that the MetaTrader 4 terminal plays.

If you click configuration button in the line with the name of the event a configuration window will appear. You can edit the notification template for push or mail notifications, set the notification interval, select the audio file for sound notifications. If you select "Accumulate messages", messages about events occurring during the notification interval will be combined into one message, otherwise they will be ignored. All this settings you can assign separately for each event.

In the Expert Advisors control panel you can turn on the display information on the chart (time, balance, equity, margin level, free margin and drawdown). You can specify the information update interval. This is Expert Advisors global monitor interval (if the value is smaller, the EA faster responds to the event).

More information about Advanced NotifyMe usage and notification templates you can see in the "Comments" section.


Warning

The developer of Advanced NotifyMe is not responsible for possible modification or termination of the program's operation due to changes in MQL5 language implemented by the trading terminal and language developer - MetaQuotes company. The developer of Advanced NotifyMe is not responsible for any loss, damage or missed profits caused by the use of the program, its work or malfunction.


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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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Latency Arbitrage – Ultra Fast Execution & Price Inefficiency Capture Latency Arbitrage  utility tool is designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies between fast and slow price feeds. Instead of predicting market direction, the EA focuses on execution speed and price deviation opportunities, allowing traders to capture micro-movements before the market fully adjusts. With built-in risk controls and smart filtering, it ensures precise and disciplined trading performance. Price increases b
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