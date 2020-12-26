Objects synchronization for mt4
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.31
- Updated: 17 January 2026
The indicator synchronizes eight types of markings on several charts of one trading instrument.
This indicator is convenient to use in conjunction with "Multichart Dashboard" or other similar assistant that allows you to work with several charts at the same time.
"Multichart Dashboard" can be found under the link on my youtube channel.
Settings:
enable vertical line synchronization
enable horizontal line synchronization
enable Trend Line synchronization
enabling Fibonacci Retracement synchronization
enable Equidistant Channel sync
enable Rectangle sync
enable Text sync
enable Arrow sync
enable display of the SynchButton
оч полезный !