Objects synchronization for mt4

4.25

The indicator synchronizes eight types of markings on several charts of one trading instrument.
This indicator is convenient to use in conjunction with "Multichart Dashboard" or other similar assistant that allows you to work with several charts at the same time.
"Multichart Dashboard" can be found under the link on my youtube channel.


Settings:

enable vertical line synchronization
enable horizontal line synchronization
enable Trend Line synchronization
enabling Fibonacci Retracement synchronization
enable Equidistant Channel sync
enable Rectangle  sync

enable   Text sync
enable   Arrow  sync
enable display of the SynchButton


Video Objects synchronization for mt4
Reviews 22
plast008
14
plast008 2023.03.13 19:33 
 

оч полезный !

PipsMT5
24
PipsMT5 2023.02.20 02:06 
 

Excelente

varon
532
varon 2023.01.11 17:48 
 

Thank you very much for this amazing tool!!! The BEST!!!

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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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The indicator synchronizes eight types of markings on several charts of one trading instrument. This indicator is convenient to use in conjunction with "Multichart Dashboard" or other similar assistant that allows you to work with several charts at the same time. "Multichart Dashboard" can be found under the link on my youtube channel. Settings: enable vertical line synchronization enable horizontal line synchronization enable Trend Line synchronization enabling Fibonacci Retracement synchron
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Sync Master   objects synchronization 1. CHOOSE MODE:    - SYNC_MASTER: Install on ONE chart only. It copies objects to ALL      other charts sharing the SAME symbol.    - SYNC_PEER: Install on EVERY chart you want to sync (must have same symbol). 2. FEATURES:    - Checkboxes: Select which object types to synchronize.    - Status (Active/Inactive): Toggles synchronization on/off without      removing the indicator.    - Full Sync: Forces immediate copying of all existing objects.    - Delete Al
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Andrej Hermann
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Adaptive ADR  The Adaptive ADR is a professional indicator for calculating and visualizing the Average Daily Range (ADR). Calculation & Methods Four smoothing types: SMA , EMA , SMMA (Wilder) , LWMA Adaptable to various trading styles and volatility models Dynamic Day Logic Automatically starts with the trading session Sets two symmetrical levels around the daily opening price Levels narrow adaptively until the ADR value is reached Once ADR is reached, levels remain fixed until the end of the da
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Andrej Hermann
Indicators
The indicator displays historical price ranges as daily boxes, enabling detailed analysis of intraday structure and market behavior. Each trading day can be assigned an individual color. Inside every box, the range between the opening and closing prices is drawn with separate directional colors, helping traders identify accumulation and consolidation zones.
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bajusz
14
bajusz 2024.10.18 13:34 
 

Kiváló. Ne másoljon a magasabb idősíkora, csak lefelé!

Jexzeed
14
Jexzeed 2024.04.03 00:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

tradingkevin
151
tradingkevin 2024.01.16 22:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marx-David
197
Marx-David 2023.12.26 20:12 
 

It worked as stated by the author, but it would be nice if it synchronized the chart as well.

Alexander Ivanchenko
132
Alexander Ivanchenko 2023.09.07 15:46 
 

Индикатор хороший и идея хорошая.только лагает немного но для моих нужд хватает.я рад что его вообще нашел,долго искал а уже кто-то заделал и бесплатно.

Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2023.07.13 21:28 
 

Индикатор недоработан. Выставляя уровень на W1 и делая отметки в отображении на необходимость проецирования уровня на W1 и ниже – он выставляет уровень на ТФ ВЫШЕ - на MN1. И получается, что на D1 мы видим уровни с Н1, уровень с М15 видим на H4. Провожу трендовую линию на D1 и ограничивая её отображение на ТФ D1 и ниже – мы эту линию видим и на W1.

[Deleted] 2023.06.15 21:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

singer2
61
singer2 2023.05.07 13:10 
 

наверное полезная штука для тестера, только позьзоваться не получается....вешает терминал

plast008
14
plast008 2023.03.13 19:33 
 

оч полезный !

Romário Costa
45
Romário Costa 2023.02.21 17:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

PipsMT5
24
PipsMT5 2023.02.20 02:06 
 

Excelente

varon
532
varon 2023.01.11 17:48 
 

Thank you very much for this amazing tool!!! The BEST!!!

MIKHAIL GVOZDIKOV
143
MIKHAIL GVOZDIKOV 2022.11.25 17:05 
 

Спасибо разработчику, отличный индикатор!!!!

Mahyar Kakaee
18
Mahyar Kakaee 2022.11.08 09:36 
 

absolutely practical

dashfx1
80
dashfx1 2022.09.28 02:14 
 

It is an excellent indicator; however, my MT4 enters into an infinite loop when other indicators like volume profile continuously update horizontal levels. Would it be possible to add a property to read a prefix in the object name and only update objects with that prefix? Thanks!

mstrkrft
17
mstrkrft 2022.07.04 13:22 
 

Good tool, thanks a lot for making it free for us Andrej! Could you please make the button make a color change when on/off mode? My eyes don't see the difference between blue/blue... Thanks!

slananiki
19
slananiki 2022.06.23 22:28 
 

Working great!

13808080
18
13808080 2022.06.22 14:07 
 

Good

MohammadAli NorouziFar
24
MohammadAli NorouziFar 2022.01.29 09:13 
 

Thank You please do it for "Linear Regression Channel" and "Andrews'Pitchfork"

ali ghalebi
18
ali ghalebi 2021.12.20 13:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
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