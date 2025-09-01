Fibo 61 8 percent level gold scalping orders

4.27

This Expert Advisor is based on Fibonacci retracements and high-volatility periods in hedging.

Write me to get set file or download it on comment section or click here to get set file for gold XAUUSD. Set file for bitcoin btcusd click here.

Update to 1.16 version, it can work smoothly untill 25th of December. 

Scalping is a trading approach focused on capturing small, frequent price movements. High market liquidity and tight spreads are important for scalping, as they help reduce execution risks. For this reason, the EA is designed to work best during periods of active market trading.

The EA can open multiple buy and sell positions at the same time if signals based on Fibonacci levels appear.

Recommended Usage

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)  

  • Account Type: Cent account (use real money on Exness Standart Cent Account, test it Exness demo pro)

  • Minimum Deposit: 100,000 cents (equivalent to 1,000 $)

Cent accounts are more suitable for this EA because it can place many limit orders, and working in cents helps reduce risk exposure.

Notes

  • The default settings are only for validation purposes. For practical usage, adjust parameters in the input section or import a .set file.

  • This EA was developed and refined over several years.

  • If you cannot afford to take risks in financial markets, please do not use this EA.

Reviews 30
ualdorosa santos
30
ualdorosa santos 2025.12.15 10:07 
 

muito bom a fibo

Sahoma87
32
Sahoma87 2025.11.12 04:39 
 

Hello sir, first of all, thank you, second, can you give me a set of files for US30 and XAUUSD please? thank you very much again

29032511
14
29032511 2025.11.10 02:54 
 

Now it can't be used.

ualdorosa santos
30
ualdorosa santos 2025.12.15 10:07 
 

muito bom a fibo

Komila Safarova
13559
Reply from developer Komila Safarova 2025.12.15 14:19
Thank you
ADI Hanafi
44
ADI Hanafi 2025.12.09 17:01 
 

Nothing happened after downloading and set algo trading

Komila Safarova
13559
Reply from developer Komila Safarova 2025.12.09 17:48
hi, I updated my ea, you can try it with this set file for gold https://c.mql5.com/31/1556/Fibo_61_8_percent_level_gold_scalping_orders_50k_set_file.set for btcusd https://c.mql5.com/31/1570/btcusd_fibo_61_8.set
guymustoo
65
guymustoo 2025.12.08 01:51 
 

EA is good worked for a day and then wont work anymore, Buyer beware author is pushing users to buy monthly subscription!

Komila Safarova
13559
Reply from developer Komila Safarova 2025.12.09 18:15
Hi, yes you are right, because there is experiation date, this ea for checking and testing strategy only, sorry for inconvenient.
yes, beware. guymustoo, I updated my ea. If you are a one-word person, don't run my program at all. don't use my ea. there are many free EAs, try them. Good luck
Love Trader
50
Love Trader 2025.12.07 23:08 
 

good EA..but the author not consistence..the EA stop and keep continue extend EA in short time period for no reason..just make it clear..free or paid version? simple..i use 2 FREE EA now in my live acc..good and profitable..no need to worry extend or not.

Komila Safarova
13559
Reply from developer Komila Safarova 2025.12.08 03:08
Hi, this ea is free, but with this ea you can only check and test this strategy on live account for future using my other ea. Sorry for inconvenient.
cgghg66
15
cgghg66 2025.11.28 15:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Komila Safarova
13559
Reply from developer Komila Safarova 2025.11.28 15:48
thank you too
Nezo Eliot
568
Nezo Eliot 2025.11.25 00:38 
 

I’m impressed with how well this EA works. After finetuning my settings for 2 currency pairs, it has become reliably profitable. Many thanks to the developer for this amazing work.

Komila Safarova
13559
Reply from developer Komila Safarova 2025.11.26 15:02
thank you very much. Recommended Usage
Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD (Bitcoin) Account Type: Cent account (use real money on Exness Standart Cent Account, test it Exness demo pro) Minimum Deposit: 50,000 cents
2474688276
14
2474688276 2025.11.20 20:41 
 

"Could you provide me with a complete set of file parameters? Thank you. xau"

Sahoma87
32
Sahoma87 2025.11.12 04:39 
 

Hello sir, first of all, thank you, second, can you give me a set of files for US30 and XAUUSD please? thank you very much again

Komila Safarova
13559
Reply from developer Komila Safarova 2025.11.12 17:47
hi. thank you too. I will send it private message only gold set file because on Exness standart cent account there is not US30 pairs
Girish Salunkhe
20
Girish Salunkhe 2025.11.10 18:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

29032511
14
29032511 2025.11.10 02:54 
 

Now it can't be used.

Komila Safarova
13559
Reply from developer Komila Safarova 2025.11.14 18:11
No I will extend it on weekend, you can use it from Monday I think, sorry for this situation. I stopped it because some people who have money can purchase my other ea. I will update it
mohamed rifkaans
20
mohamed rifkaans 2025.11.01 16:51 
 

Please share set file for GOLD, i have very small setup, optimization is not runing in my laptop. 1$ profit, stoploss minimum 2$... the is in so far

Komila Safarova
13559
Reply from developer Komila Safarova 2025.11.01 18:22
I will send you set file on private message. Recommended Usage
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) Account Type: Cent account (use real money on Exness Standart Cent Account, test it Exness demo pro) Minimum Deposit: 100,000 cents (equivalent to 1,000 $) Cent accounts are more suitable for this EA because it can place many limit orders, and working in cents helps reduce risk exposure.
[Deleted] 2025.10.27 01:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Komila Safarova
13559
Reply from developer Komila Safarova 2025.10.27 21:57
thank you very much
Kinggamer2025
14
Kinggamer2025 2025.10.23 16:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Komila Safarova
13559
Reply from developer Komila Safarova 2025.10.23 16:45
no, It can not complete challenge Prop firm account. No, I think, at least 50k cent account. Use Exness standart cent account. Thank you. good luck
5208276
14
5208276 2025.10.22 14:01 
 

one day XAU/USD trading under Roboforex ECN 500:1 using default provided set file result approx -100$

Komila Safarova
13559
Reply from developer Komila Safarova 2025.10.24 18:03
how much account balance? you need to use at least 50k balance, Recommended Usage
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) Account Type: Cent account (use real money on Exness Standart Cent Account, test it Exness demo pro, RoboforexPro-cent account if Exness is unavailable on your country) Minimum Deposit: 100,000 cents (equivalent to 1,000 $) Cent accounts are more suitable for this EA because it can place many limit orders, and working in cents helps reduce risk exposure. Thank you
Evgeny Belyaev
90899
Evgeny Belyaev 2025.10.21 10:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Komila Safarova
13559
Reply from developer Komila Safarova 2025.10.21 18:40
thank you
raj patel
18
raj patel 2025.10.18 09:43 
 

Someone Please share set file for GOLD, i have very small setup, optimization is not runing in my laptop.

Komila Safarova
13559
Reply from developer Komila Safarova 2025.10.18 11:46
Hi, I sent it you on private message
szegedi0530
16
szegedi0530 2025.10.17 11:51 
 

BINGÓ!!!

Komila Safarova
13559
Reply from developer Komila Safarova 2025.10.17 16:08
thank you
Prame Perati
18
Prame Perati 2025.10.11 02:00 
 

Good one so far. I tried it just for a day, and the profit and strategy worked very well. Thank you for your great work!

Komila Safarova
13559
Reply from developer Komila Safarova 2025.10.11 05:27
thank you too. good luck. Use it at least 50k account balance, test it on demo or tester first. Use Exness Standart cent account, it is low risk
[Deleted] 2025.10.10 08:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Komila Safarova
13559
Reply from developer Komila Safarova 2025.10.17 16:07
Assalom alaykum, raxmat, bu sharxni endi ko'ribman, endi javob yozyabman, to'g'ri sell ochadi, buylar ko'p bo'lgani uchun umumiy foydaga otganda hamma bitimni yopadi foyda yoki zaraligidan qat'iy nazar
Bedri Kankallı
28
Bedri Kankallı 2025.10.08 19:14 
 

Hello, I used it on a trial account today. It's exactly the bot I was looking for. It's great. Thank you. But I couldn't configure it properly. Can you send me the configuration file?

Komila Safarova
13559
Reply from developer Komila Safarova 2025.10.09 01:33
Hi, thank you. You can download it from comment section try it at least 50k account on demo or tester, use cent account for real money
12
