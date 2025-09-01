Fibo 61 8 percent level gold scalping orders
- Experts
- Komila Safarova
- Version: 1.16
- Updated: 16 December 2025
This Expert Advisor is based on Fibonacci retracements and high-volatility periods in hedging.
The EA can work with XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin).
Update to 1.16 version, it can work smoothly untill 25th of December.
Scalping is a trading approach focused on capturing small, frequent price movements. High market liquidity and tight spreads are important for scalping, as they help reduce execution risks. For this reason, the EA is designed to work best during periods of active market trading.
The EA can open multiple buy and sell positions at the same time if signals based on Fibonacci levels appear.
Recommended Usage
-
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Account Type: Cent account (use real money on Exness Standart Cent Account, test it Exness demo pro)
-
Minimum Deposit: 100,000 cents (equivalent to 1,000 $)
Cent accounts are more suitable for this EA because it can place many limit orders, and working in cents helps reduce risk exposure.
Notes
-
The default settings are only for validation purposes. For practical usage, adjust parameters in the input section or import a .set file.
-
This EA was developed and refined over several years.
-
If you cannot afford to take risks in financial markets, please do not use this EA.
