Fibo 61 8 gold scalping orders paid version

Write me to get set file or download it on comment section or click here or here to get set file for gold XAUUSD. Set file for bitcoin btcusd click here.

Free version of the EA can work to 25th of December with 1.16 version.

I did this ea one time purchasing for using forever, your can get it during one day.

Avoid using a low balance — a minimum of a 50,000-cent account is recommended for optimal performance.

Scalping is a trading strategy that aims to profit from small but frequent price fluctuations. It relies on high market liquidity and tight spreads to minimize execution risks. Therefore, this EA is optimized to perform most effectively during periods of heightened market activity.