Fibo 61 8 gold scalping orders paid version

This Expert Advisor is based on Fibonacci retracements, Bill william's Awesome Ascilliator, Exponential Moving Average.
Avoid using a low balance — a minimum of a 50,000-cent account is recommended for optimal performance.
Scalping is a trading strategy that aims to profit from small but frequent price fluctuations. It relies on high market liquidity and tight spreads to minimize execution risks. Therefore, this EA is optimized to perform most effectively during periods of heightened market activity.
The EA can open multiple buy and sell positions at the same time if signals based on Fibonacci levels appear or Awesome Ascilliator, Exponential Moving Average.
Recommended Usage
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (bitcoin). (With adjusted set file any pairs of Forex and stock)
Account Type: Cent account (use real money on Exness Standart Cent account, test it on Exness demo pro account type)
Minimum Deposit: 50,000 cents (equivalent to 500$)
Cent accounts are more suitable for this EA because it can place many limit orders, and working in cents helps reduce risk exposure.
Awesome_oscilliator_timeframe = PERIOD_H1; (with this it can adjust the trend automatically, you can change it to anytimeframe)
Moving_average_timeframe = PERIOD_H1; (like Awesome_oscilliator_timeframe's periods)
first_ma = 25;
second_ma = 100;
mannual_choose_buy_sell_direction = false; (If you want analyse yourself, change it to true)
Notes
The default settings are only for validation purposes. For practical usage, adjust parameters in the input section or import a .set file.
This EA was developed and refined over several years.
If you cannot afford to take risks in financial markets, please do not use this EA.
