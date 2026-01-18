XAUUSD Scalping EA is a semi-automated trading system designed for traders who prefer to analyze the market themselves on XAUUSD (Gold) .

You only need to identify the market direction and give the EA the command to open Buy or Sell positions.

It utilizes the precision of Fibonacci retracement levels to detect high-probability entry zones and manage trades automatically once triggered.

Recommendation:

Wait for a pullback on Gold and attach the EA to the chart with the command to open Buy positions only when expecting upward movement.

Contact me to receive the optimized .set file.

or

to get set file

How It Works

Write me to get set file or download it on comment section

The EA waits for a pullback and opens multiple Buy positions during upward movements of Gold.

In a downtrend, it reverses logic and opens Sell positions instead.

When the total floating profit target (defined in the input parameters) is reached, all open trades are automatically closed.

Main Features

Fibonacci-Based Logic – identifies key entry zones with high accuracy using Fibonacci retracement levels.

Semi-Automated System – works in combination with your own market analysis; simply choose the trading direction (Buy or Sell).

Risk Control – optimized for Cent Accounts to effectively manage exposure and reduce drawdown.

Recommended Parameters

Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Account Type: Cent Account (e.g., Exness Standard Cent)

Minimum Deposit: 100,000 cents (≈ $1,000)

Best Timeframes: Any timeframe

Important Notes

Always test the EA in the Strategy Tester or on a demo account before live trading.

Works best with low-spread brokers and a stable internet connection.

Trading in financial markets involves risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Use proper risk management and trade only with funds you can afford to lose.