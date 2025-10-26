Fibo 61 8 scalping with position

This Expert Advisor (EA) is built for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD (Bitcoin) leveraging a refined combination of Fibonacci retracements and Elliott Wave theory to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

Get the set file : 

Write me to get set file or download it on comment section or click here to get set file for gold. Set file for bitcoin click here.

Optimization & Performance 

The EA has been carefully optimized for Cent Accounts, allowing for flexible position sizing, enhanced risk control, and consistent performance across various market conditions. 

Avoid using a low balance — a minimum of a 50,000-cent account is recommended for optimal performance.

Key Features

  • Plug-and-Play Setup – Ready-to-use .set file for quick deployment.

  • Risk Management Focus – Optimized for Cent Accounts to control exposure effectively.

  • Versatile Application – Works on multiple symbols; XAUUSD and BTCUSD are recommended for its strong rising trend, volatility and liquidity. You can use it with multiple chart, change magicnumberforpairs 1000, 2000,3000,....

Recommended Parameters

  • Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD (Bitcoin) and any timeframe with adjusted set file and broker

  • Account Type: Cent Account (use real money on Exness Standard Cent, try it on Exness demo pro)

  • Minimum Deposit: 50,000 cents (≈ $500 for Cent Accounts)

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Always trade responsibly and only with funds you can afford to lose.

Don't use low balance, use at least 50k cent account.


