Fibo 61 8 scalping with position
- Experts
- Komila Safarova
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 2 November 2025
- Activations: 5
This Expert Advisor (EA) is built for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD (Bitcoin) leveraging a refined combination of Fibonacci retracements and Elliott Wave theory to identify high-probability trading opportunities.
Get the set file :
Write me to get set file or download it on comment section or click here to get set file for gold. Set file for bitcoin click here.
Optimization & Performance
The EA has been carefully optimized for Cent Accounts, allowing for flexible position sizing, enhanced risk control, and consistent performance across various market conditions.
Avoid using a low balance — a minimum of a 50,000-cent account is recommended for optimal performance.
Key Features
-
Plug-and-Play Setup – Ready-to-use .set file for quick deployment.
-
Risk Management Focus – Optimized for Cent Accounts to control exposure effectively.
-
Versatile Application – Works on multiple symbols; XAUUSD and BTCUSD are recommended for its strong rising trend, volatility and liquidity. You can use it with multiple chart, change magicnumberforpairs 1000, 2000,3000,....
Recommended Parameters
-
Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD (Bitcoin) and any timeframe with adjusted set file and broker
-
Account Type: Cent Account (use real money on Exness Standard Cent, try it on Exness demo pro)
-
Minimum Deposit: 50,000 cents (≈ $500 for Cent Accounts)
Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Always trade responsibly and only with funds you can afford to lose.