Session Sweep Pro

Institutional Session Sweep Strategy

No exaggerated promises, no unrealistic optimizations, no illusions. Just a proven strategy based on real market logic.

SessionSweep is an automated trading system designed to capture reversals after liquidity sweeps at key market sessions. Based on observing how major players manipulate session extremes before significant directional moves.

  • Institutional Logic: Trades like market makers, exploiting liquidity sweeps at key sessions (Asia, London, New York).
  • EMA 12 Confirmation: Precise entry only when price confirms reversal by crossing the moving average.
  • Professional Risk Management: Stop Loss always at sweep extreme, automatically calculating lot size based on your risk percentage.
  • Multiple Take Profits: TP1 to secure partial profits (70%) and TP2 to maximize trade potential.
  • Advanced Filters: 90-minute timeout and intelligent pending order cancellation.

3 Key Sessions:

  • Asia (01:00-08:00): First liquidity of the day
  • London (08:00-14:30): Highest Forex volume
  • New York (15:00-21:00): Maximum volatility

Recommendations

  • Primary pair: EURUSD (works also on XAUUSD and other forex pairs)
  • Timeframe: M5 
  • Minimum deposit: $500
  • Account type: Hedging or Netting
  • Recommended risk: 1% per trade
  • Broker: ECN with low spreads (<1.5 pips on EURUSD)


*Real trading setup: Hit false for real strategy = FALSE  <--- IMPORTANT

Please contact me after you make the purchase of the EA.

SessionSweep is NOT a high-frequency or "always win" system. We trade quality over quantity. There will be days without trades waiting for the perfect setup. 

Past performance does not guarantee future results. This strategy requires patience and understanding that liquidity sweeps are selective events, not daily occurrences.

Do not risk money you cannot afford to lose. Do not expect immediate results. Patience is the entry price for trading like institutions.

SessionSweep - Trade the sweeps, don't get swept


Reviews 1
rubense
54
rubense 2025.11.07 10:14 
 

tiene un panel que muestra los proximos pasos del robot, si ha habido sweep, los pips etc, se ve muy profesionaln realmente merecela pena, he compraod mas robots y sin duda es de la mejor calidad que he visot hasta ahora

Jose Antonio Valverde Galdeano
393
Reply from developer Jose Antonio Valverde Galdeano 2025.11.08 10:02
Muchas gracias por tu reseña! Nos complace que le guste nuestro EA. Le recordamos que si tiene cualquier duda estamos disponibles las 24h.
