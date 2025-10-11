OrionBTC

OrionBTC is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on the BTCUSD pair in MetaTrader 5. It combines a dynamic breakout strategy, volatility-based risk management (ATR), and a configurable trend filter applied to higher timeframes.

Technical Features:

  • Recommended timeframe: M15

  • Symbol: BTCUSD

  • Strategy: controlled breakout with ATR-based stop loss and trailing stop

  • Daily trade limit: max 2 trades

  • Trading window: 00:00 to 21:00, with automatic closure of all trades at 20:45

  • Trend filter based on higher timeframe (customizable)

  • Stop Loss: 1.5 × ATR or 500 pts – Take Profit: 3 × ATR or 1000 pts

  • Trailing Stop: enabled (200 pts with 50 pt step)

Backtest Results (January 1, 2021 – July 11, 2025)

Tested on BTCUSDz (100% data quality, M15), with an initial deposit of 50 USD and 1:500 leverage.

  • Total Net Profit: 42,090.59 USD

  • Number of Trades: 987

  • Win Rate: 84.30%

  • Profit Factor: 6.10

  • Max Drawdown (Balance): 5.36%

  • Max Relative Drawdown (Equity): 28.07%

  • Largest Profit Trade: 1,648.90 USD

  • Largest Loss Trade: -505.02 USD

  • Sharpe Ratio: 41.70

  • Recovery Factor: 63.26

  • Average Profit per Winning Trade: 60.51 USD

  • Average Loss per Losing Trade: -20.91 USD

Recommended Setup:

  • Broker: any broker offering a Zero Spread account

  • Minimum Recommended Capital: 100 USD

Important Note: OrionBTC is an advanced algorithmic trading tool. As with all automated systems, it is strongly recommended to test it in a demo account before applying it in a live environment. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

