OrionBTC
- Experts
- Pierre Paul Amoussou
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 11 October 2025
- Activations: 5
OrionBTC is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on the BTCUSD pair in MetaTrader 5. It combines a dynamic breakout strategy, volatility-based risk management (ATR), and a configurable trend filter applied to higher timeframes.
Technical Features:
-
Recommended timeframe: M15
-
Symbol: BTCUSD
-
Strategy: controlled breakout with ATR-based stop loss and trailing stop
-
Daily trade limit: max 2 trades
-
Trading window: 00:00 to 21:00, with automatic closure of all trades at 20:45
-
Trend filter based on higher timeframe (customizable)
-
Stop Loss: 1.5 × ATR or 500 pts – Take Profit: 3 × ATR or 1000 pts
-
Trailing Stop: enabled (200 pts with 50 pt step)
Backtest Results (January 1, 2021 – July 11, 2025)
Tested on BTCUSDz (100% data quality, M15), with an initial deposit of 50 USD and 1:500 leverage.
-
Total Net Profit: 42,090.59 USD
-
Number of Trades: 987
-
Win Rate: 84.30%
-
Profit Factor: 6.10
-
Max Drawdown (Balance): 5.36%
-
Max Relative Drawdown (Equity): 28.07%
-
Largest Profit Trade: 1,648.90 USD
-
Largest Loss Trade: -505.02 USD
-
Sharpe Ratio: 41.70
-
Recovery Factor: 63.26
-
Average Profit per Winning Trade: 60.51 USD
-
Average Loss per Losing Trade: -20.91 USD
Recommended Setup:
-
Broker: any broker offering a Zero Spread account
-
Minimum Recommended Capital: 100 USD
Important Note: OrionBTC is an advanced algorithmic trading tool. As with all automated systems, it is strongly recommended to test it in a demo account before applying it in a live environment. Past performance does not guarantee future results.