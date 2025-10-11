OrionBTC is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on the BTCUSD pair in MetaTrader 5. It combines a dynamic breakout strategy, volatility-based risk management (ATR), and a configurable trend filter applied to higher timeframes.

Technical Features:

Recommended timeframe: M15

Symbol: BTCUSD

Strategy: controlled breakout with ATR-based stop loss and trailing stop

Daily trade limit: max 2 trades

Trading window: 00:00 to 21:00 , with automatic closure of all trades at 20:45

Trend filter based on higher timeframe (customizable)

Stop Loss : 1.5 × ATR or 500 pts – Take Profit : 3 × ATR or 1000 pts

Trailing Stop: enabled (200 pts with 50 pt step)

Backtest Results (January 1, 2021 – July 11, 2025)

Tested on BTCUSDz (100% data quality, M15), with an initial deposit of 50 USD and 1:500 leverage.

Total Net Profit: 42,090.59 USD

Number of Trades: 987

Win Rate: 84.30%

Profit Factor: 6.10

Max Drawdown (Balance): 5.36%

Max Relative Drawdown (Equity): 28.07%

Largest Profit Trade: 1,648.90 USD

Largest Loss Trade: -505.02 USD

Sharpe Ratio: 41.70

Recovery Factor: 63.26

Average Profit per Winning Trade: 60.51 USD

Average Loss per Losing Trade: -20.91 USD

Recommended Setup:

Broker: any broker offering a Zero Spread account

Minimum Recommended Capital: 100 USD

Important Note: OrionBTC is an advanced algorithmic trading tool. As with all automated systems, it is strongly recommended to test it in a demo account before applying it in a live environment. Past performance does not guarantee future results.