XtremeGold MT4

XtremeGold - The Automated Trading Robot for Gold (XAUUSD)

XtremeGold is an advanced trading robot designed to capitalize on opportunities in the gold market while aiming to minimize risks. With a strategy based on support and resistance levels, as well as the use of simple (SMA) and exponential (EMA) moving averages, XtremeGold analyzes multiple timeframes to identify precise signals and execute trades under optimal conditions.

Continuous Analysis, from Asia to America:
The robot begins searching for opportunities from the Asian session and continues its analysis until the end of the American session, providing 24-hour market coverage to capture continuous opportunities.

Dynamic Position Management:
XtremeGold automatically manages your entries and exits to optimize each position. In case of a losing position, it will close the position before the end of the day to limit losses. Winning positions, on the other hand, can be kept open for several days to maximize profits if the trend remains favorable.

Take Profit Flexibility:
Take profit is adjustable according to your preferences, allowing you to customize your profit targets based on your trading strategy.

Parameters and Frequency of Analysis:
The robot primarily operates on a 15-minute interval and adapts to all trading sessions, from the Asian session to the American session. Its default parameters have been optimized to offer stable performance while requiring a reasonable initial capital.

Minimum Capital Required:
To use the robot optimally, a minimum initial capital of $50 is recommended, with a lot size of 0.01.

Backtests and Performance:
XtremeGold has been rigorously tested with historical data over several years to ensure solid performance in the gold market. However, past results do not guarantee future performance, and market conditions may influence actual results.

Personalized Support:
We offer full support for the installation and use of XtremeGold, ensuring you can fully leverage this high-performing trading robot.


