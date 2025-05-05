OrionXAU
- Experts
- Pierre Paul Amoussou
- Version: 3.6
- Updated: 6 December 2025
- Activations: 5
OrionXAU is an algorithmic trading system designed to operate on XAUUSD (Gold) and US100 / Nasdaq markets.
It combines two distinct trading approaches (Scalping and Swing Trading) within a disciplined risk-controlled framework aimed at long-term stability.
Primary Supported Markets
• XAUUSD (Gold)
• US100 / Nasdaq
These markets represent the natural execution environment for OrionXAU.
Dual Strategy Architecture
1. Scalping
• Intraday intervention
• Short market exposure
• Optimized for small directional moves
• Strict risk management
2. Swing Trading
• Trend-following logic
• Fewer trades but larger targets
• Frequent small losses
• Winning trades typically very large, driving profitability over time
Version 3.5 Key Enhancements
OrionXAU can now operate:
• on gold only
• on Nasdaq only
• or on both markets within a single trading account
A safety mechanism enforces:
• maximum 2 trades per day
• 1 trade per market
• if the first trade loses, no second trade is taken
Although this feature exists, we recommend operating OrionXAU on one market only to reduce risk and improve stability.
Methodology & Execution
• Automated structure & momentum analysis
• Time-filtered execution
• Automatic position closure management
• Capital-adaptive position sizing
• Built-in stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop logic
Recommended Configuration
• Timeframe: H1
• Broker type: Tight spread / Zero Spread preferred
• Minimum recommended capital: 100 USD
• Best practice: run on one market per installation
Important Notice
OrionXAU is intended for users:
• with risk tolerance
• comfortable with drawdown phases
• focused on medium-to-long-term outcomes
The robot:
• does not guarantee results
• does not promise profits
It should be thoroughly tested on demo before live deployment.
The user remains fully responsible for configuration, risk management and performance.
OrionXAU is a great bot. I've seen consistent and stable results. I recommend this robot to everyone. The customer support is instant and there is always new updates to fit the market condition which is what makes it unique. OrionXAU is helping me make all the money I lost in manual Trading over the years.