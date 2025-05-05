OrionXAU is an algorithmic trading system designed to operate on XAUUSD (Gold) and US100 / Nasdaq markets.

It combines two distinct trading approaches (Scalping and Swing Trading) within a disciplined risk-controlled framework aimed at long-term stability.

Primary Supported Markets

• XAUUSD (Gold)

• US100 / Nasdaq

These markets represent the natural execution environment for OrionXAU.

Dual Strategy Architecture

1. Scalping

• Intraday intervention

• Short market exposure

• Optimized for small directional moves

• Strict risk management

2. Swing Trading

• Trend-following logic

• Fewer trades but larger targets

• Frequent small losses

• Winning trades typically very large, driving profitability over time

Version 3.5 Key Enhancements

OrionXAU can now operate:

• on gold only

• on Nasdaq only

• or on both markets within a single trading account

A safety mechanism enforces:

• maximum 2 trades per day

• 1 trade per market

• if the first trade loses, no second trade is taken

Although this feature exists, we recommend operating OrionXAU on one market only to reduce risk and improve stability.

Methodology & Execution

• Automated structure & momentum analysis

• Time-filtered execution

• Automatic position closure management

• Capital-adaptive position sizing

• Built-in stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop logic

Recommended Configuration

• Timeframe: H1

• Broker type: Tight spread / Zero Spread preferred

• Minimum recommended capital: 100 USD

• Best practice: run on one market per installation

Important Notice

OrionXAU is intended for users:

• with risk tolerance

• comfortable with drawdown phases

• focused on medium-to-long-term outcomes

The robot:

• does not guarantee results

• does not promise profits

It should be thoroughly tested on demo before live deployment.

The user remains fully responsible for configuration, risk management and performance.