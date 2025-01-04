Malaysian Levels is a custom indicator designed to display Support and Resistance levels on a chart. These levels are based on Malaysian Support and Resistance theory, which defines levels not as areas but as specific price levels derived from line chart peaks and valleys.

Features:

Three types of levels: A-Level, V-Level, and Gap Level.

Freshness indication for levels: Fresh levels are more significant than unfresh levels.

Customizable color and style for fresh and unfresh levels.

Option to display only fresh levels or all levels.

Adjustable lookback period and number of levels above and below the current price.

Supports multiple timeframes.

Usage:

Traders can use MSnR Lines to identify potential support and resistance levels for trading decisions. Fresh levels are considered more significant and may present better trading opportunities.



