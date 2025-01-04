Malaysian Levels
- Indicators
- Pierre Paul Amoussou
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 4 January 2025
- Activations: 5
Malaysian Levels is a custom indicator designed to display Support and Resistance levels on a chart. These levels are based on Malaysian Support and Resistance theory, which defines levels not as areas but as specific price levels derived from line chart peaks and valleys.
Features:
- Three types of levels: A-Level, V-Level, and Gap Level.
- Freshness indication for levels: Fresh levels are more significant than unfresh levels.
- Customizable color and style for fresh and unfresh levels.
- Option to display only fresh levels or all levels.
- Adjustable lookback period and number of levels above and below the current price.
- Supports multiple timeframes.
Usage:
Traders can use MSnR Lines to identify potential support and resistance levels for trading decisions. Fresh levels are considered more significant and may present better trading opportunities.