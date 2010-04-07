CGT XAU EA I have been developing this expert advisor for the last two years and the results have been exceptional, the expert is built to catch all of the trends on XAUUSD, while aiming to maintain breakeven in-between.

This EA comes with a range of settings around trade and risk management.

The EA CAN be used with prop firms with adjusted settings or specifically an FTMO swing account with the recommended settings.

Recommendations:

Main Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum deposit : $500-1000

Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.

Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads

IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! Leverage - 1:100, 1:500 recommended



Results:

Over the past two years this EA has turned a £10,000 account into £90,000 using relatively high risk and a £100,000 account into just shy of £1,000,000 using high risk(screenshots provided), this is just a few combinations of settings among hundreds that have previously returned a profit.

ENSURE YOU ARE USING THE CORRECT SETTINGS BEFORE USE!