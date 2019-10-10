Bober Lannister MT5 - is fully automated trading robot. This robot exists more than 3 years and proved its work on a long term distance.

The thing is many of night scalpers on mql5 market place has been made by newbies without proper researches . Don't be fooled by beautiful tester pictures or short term results.



Why Bober Lannister MT5 better then other night scalpers on mql5 market?

-It trades in a wide range of night time 3-6 hours per day. (not just 1 hour catching swaps/high spreads/rollovers 23:00-24:00)

-Fully automated . Set up and forget.

-1,5 year live results.

-Free live sets for customer.





Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/951062



Bober Lannister MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42367





Recommended pairs

My favorite are EURCHF, GBPUSD, EURNZD, CHFJPY, EURAUD and many others. We can also use other pairs by using decent sets.





Broker and Leverage

"Bober Lannister MT5" is not broker sensitive, you may chose any broker you trust to. The less spread and commission, the better.

Recommended leverage is 1:30, 1:100 or 1:500 .







Backtest:

1) Enter your Metaquotes-Demo account.

2) Make modelling quality "Every ticks based on real ticks"

3) Specify dates since 2017.01.01 up to Now.

4) Click Start" button





EA settings:

Mode - Portfolio/GBPUSD beast/Custom setup



"Portfolio" mode is a one click setup that's allows you to run few pairs at the same time. Currencies and input already adjusted with this mode you just need to click start button.



"Gbpusd beast"mode is a one click setup that's allows you to run only GBPUSD. Currencies and input already adjusted with this mode you just need to click start button.



"Custom Setup"mode works according to inputs in settings tab. Make sure you use this mode applying live sets. Direction - Both/Only Long/Only Short.

OrderType - Limit/Market orders.

MagicNumber - orders indentifier.

Lot - type of lot calculation FIxed/Float.

Fixed lot -fixed lot value.

Range - custom indicator period.

TimeFilter - time range true/fale.

StartHour - 0

Startminute - 0

EndHour- 0

Endminute- 0

MaxDD - all positions will be closed after reaching MaxDD value to prevent losses.

- waiting hours before opening new trades after reaching MaxDD. Friday false/true. Keep false to disable trades over weekend.









EA features/advantages :

-Minimum deposit 100$.

-User-friendly settings.

-No martingale or dangerous strategy involved.

-No need to read big user manuals to understand how to use EA.

-Overcome high broker' commission.

-Free live sets available for customers.





