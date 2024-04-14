App system signals

APP System Signals is a technical indicator designed for active users in the financial markets. It provides buy and sell signals based on a combination of tools such as Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Simple Moving Averages (SMA), and trend analysis. The indicator features fully customizable settings, allowing users to tailor it to their individual preferences and trading approach. It is built with user-friendliness in mind, making it accessible to both beginners and experienced users.


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Geo_Info is one of the most informative indicators displaying net levels as well as basic data on a symbol and trading positions in a space-saving manner. displays brief data on the basic symbol parameters in the upper left corner of the chart: Swap for Buy order, swap for Sell order, current spread, margin, tick size, stop level, order freeze level . The data is shown for one lot in points. The data is displayed as follows: SWAP B:4.200 /S:-8.470 /SPR:342 /MRG:256.0/TCV:0.10/STL:0/FRL The data
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The Analytical cover trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Analytical cover indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Analytical cover trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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OrionXAU
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OrionXAU is an algorithmic trading system designed to operate on XAUUSD (Gold) and US100 / Nasdaq markets. It combines two distinct trading approaches (Scalping and Swing Trading) within a disciplined risk-controlled framework aimed at long-term stability. Primary Supported Markets • XAUUSD (Gold) • US100 / Nasdaq These markets represent the natural execution environment for OrionXAU. Dual Strategy Architecture 1. Scalping • Intraday intervention • Short market exposure • Optimized for small di
Malaysian Levels
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Indicators
Malaysian Levels   is a custom indicator designed to display Support and Resistance levels on a chart. These levels are based on Malaysian Support and Resistance theory, which defines levels not as areas but as specific price levels derived from line chart peaks and valleys. Features: Three types of levels: A-Level, V-Level, and Gap Level. Freshness indication for levels: Fresh levels are more significant than unfresh levels. Customizable color and style for fresh and unfresh levels. Option to
MSnR Lines
Pierre Paul Amoussou
Indicators
MSnR Lines is a custom indicator designed to display Support and Resistance levels on a chart. These levels are based on Malaysian Support and Resistance theory, which defines levels not as areas but as specific price levels derived from line chart peaks and valleys. Features: Three types of levels: A-Level, V-Level, and Gap Level. Freshness indication for levels: Fresh levels are more significant than unfresh levels. Customizable color and style for fresh and unfresh levels. Option to display o
Trade Assistant AI
Pierre Paul Amoussou
Utilities
Trade Assistant AI – Intelligent trading assistant Trade Assistant AI is an Expert Advisor designed to improve decision-making and position management on MetaTrader 5 . It combines essential tools to control risk, execute trades quickly, and automate position management. Why use Trade Assistant AI? This tool allows you to: control your risk per trade execute orders quickly manage positions with precision reduce emotional trading errors Risk management Lot size is calculated automatically based o
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