App system signals
- Indicators
-
Pierre Paul AmoussouComputer Engineer and Independent Trader
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 14 April 2024
APP System Signals is a technical indicator designed for active users in the financial markets. It provides buy and sell signals based on a combination of tools such as Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Simple Moving Averages (SMA), and trend analysis. The indicator features fully customizable settings, allowing users to tailor it to their individual preferences and trading approach. It is built with user-friendliness in mind, making it accessible to both beginners and experienced users.