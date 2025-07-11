Vector Candles Indicator Overview

Very simple and safe indicator. How to find the entry signal. If a vector candle appears UP and closes, the trend will 99% go back down to where the candle started. With the vector candle DOWN, it is vice versa.

Detailed Settings here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763327

The Vector Candles Indicator is a powerful volume-based tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that enhances traditional candlestick charts by coloring candles according to tick volume analysis. This helps traders quickly identify potential trend exhaustion points, reversals, and continuations. By highlighting climax, above-average, and normal volume levels, it provides visual cues for high-probability setups in forex, stocks, commodities, and other markets. Built with a focus on simplicity and efficiency, this indicator overlays directly on your chart without cluttering your workspace.

Key Features

Dynamic Candle Coloring : Candles are colored based on tick volume compared to a user-defined average period: Climax Up (Lime) : High volume on bullish candles signals potential exhaustion—expect the trend to change and reverse downward toward the candle's open. Above Average Up (DodgerBlue) : Moderately high volume on bullish candles; similar reversal potential, with the trend likely changing back to the candle's start. Normal Up (Gray) : Standard bullish candle with no notable volume signal. Climax Down (Red) : High volume on bearish candles indicates exhaustion—the trend may change and reverse upward to the candle's open. Above Average Down (Magenta) : Moderately high volume on bearish candles; anticipate a trend change upward. Normal Down (DimGray) : Typical bearish candle.

Customizable Legend : An optional on-chart legend displays color meanings and detailed interpretations, positioned via X/Y distances for a clean layout. Font sizes and detail text colors are adjustable.

Volume Thresholds : Uses a simple moving average of tick volumes (excluding the current bar) to avoid lookahead bias, with a configurable climax multiplier.

Real-Time Efficiency : Processes bars incrementally for smooth performance on live charts.

No Repainting : Colors are calculated based on closed bars, ensuring reliability in backtesting and forward trading.

Multi-Period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) : Plots EMA 13 (Red), EMA 50 (DodgerBlue), EMA 200 (Gold), and EMA 800 (OliveDrab) for trend identification and dynamic support/resistance.

Customizable visibility, line widths, and label offsets – labels ("13", "50", "200", "800") auto-position to the right of the chart for clutter-free viewing.







How It Works



The indicator calculates the average tick volume over the past AvgPeriod bars (default: 20) and compares it to the current bar's volume:

If volume exceeds ClimaxMultiplier (default: 2.0) times the average, it's a climax candle—often a sign of trend climax and impending reversal.

If above average but not climax, it flags potential pullbacks.

Normal volumes receive neutral colors.

A key insight from volume-price analysis: Vector candles, especially climax and above-average ones, frequently precede trend changes. After these high-volume events, the trend often reverses or pulls back to the candle's origin, as smart money may be distributing or accumulating positions. This makes the indicator ideal for spotting reversals in trending markets or confirming entries in range-bound scenarios.

Benefits for Traders

Spot Reversals Early : High-volume vector candles act as early warnings for trend changes, helping you exit trends before they fade or enter counter-trend trades.

Volume Confirmation : Integrates seamlessly with strategies like PVSRA (Price-Volume-Support-Resistance Analysis) or Smart Money Concepts.

User-Friendly Customization : All inputs are exposed, including average period, multiplier, legend visibility, positions, fonts, and detail texts for personalized interpretations.

Versatile Across Timeframes : Works on any timeframe, from M1 scalping to D1 swing trading.

Educational Tool : The built-in legend explains each category, making it great for beginners while powerful for pros.



