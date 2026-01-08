Introduction to Indicator Settings

The Vector Candles Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is highly configurable, allowing traders to customize its behavior, visuals, and features through a comprehensive set of input parameters. These settings control aspects such as volume-based candle coloring, Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), Point of Control (POC), pivot levels, daily reference lines, labels, alerts, and an on-chart legend. All inputs are defined at the top of the indicator code and can be adjusted via the MT5 indicator properties dialog when attaching it to a chart.The parameters are grouped below by category for clarity. Each entry includes the parameter name, data type, default value, and a detailed description of its purpose and impact. Note that boolean parameters (true/false) toggle features on or off, while integers and doubles control numerical values like periods or multipliers. Colors are selected from MT5's predefined color palette.

Volume and Candle Coloring Settings