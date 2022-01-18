Lows And Highs

5

This indicator draws the highest and the lowest prices of the previous periods on the chart. And If you want, Indicator can alert you when the current price arrives these levels.

For example: If you are watching the H1 timeframe, Indicator shows you the  lowest and the highest prices of H4, D1, W1 and M1 periods. So you don't need to open the other periods of chart windows.

Alert Options: Send Mobil Message, Send E-mail, Show Message, Sound Alert

Time Periods: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, MN

Inputs: 

  • TimeShift: You can set start hour for calculating. And that way you can see levels independently from broker server's time-zone.
  • PipDeviation: You can set price sensibility for alert (Default: 3)
  • Lines: You can chose short line or horizontal line for showing prices
  • Style: You can change line's style (Color, Width, Type)


Reviews 10
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2387
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.07 14:34 
 

super

valdecism
128
valdecism 2022.12.06 21:13 
 

Amazing indicator! Could the line names be only M1, H1, D1 an so on? And could the line values be highlighted in the price area? In my screen when 2 TF'S have the same value, I can't read it. Thanks in advance. Regards!

Detleff Böhmer
3061
Detleff Böhmer 2022.03.11 16:36 
 

Der Indikator arbeitet sehr genau, gute Arbeit.

More from author
All in One Pivot Point
Ali Gokay Duman
5 (7)
Indicators
This indicator calculates support and resistance prices in multi-timeframe with different formulation and draw them on the chart that style do you choose. And If you want, Indicator can alert you when the current price arrive these pivot levels. Formulations: Classic, Camarilla, Woodie, Demark, Floor, Fibonacci Alert Options: Send Mobil Message, Send E-mail, Show Message, Sound Alert Levels: PP, S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, R1, R2, R3, R4, R5, TC, BC  and Middle Points Why do you need this indicator: Ti
FREE
Channel Trading Strategy
Ali Gokay Duman
Experts
This Expert Advisor follows your channel lines that you draw. and when the price reaches these support and resistance trend lines, EA send open or close order automatically. You must draw two trend line with same color for EA to work, not equidistant channel line. and this color must be specified in ChannelColor parameter Strategies: Inside Channel Strategy: If the price reaches bottom trend line, the EA will place a buy order. and when the price reaches the top trend point, EA send close order
FREE
Auto Fibonacci
Ali Gokay Duman
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator calculates fibonacci levels via moving averages trend and draw these lines. You can change fast and slow Moving Averages settings for customization. Inputs: Fast MA Time Period :  64 Fast MA Shift: 0 Fast MA Method: Smoothed Fast MA Apply To: Median Price Slow MA Time Period: 32 Slow MA Shift: 0 Slow MA Method: Smoothed Slow MA Apply To: Median Price ZigZag: False ZigZag Color: Red ZigZag Type: DashDot ZigZag Width: VeryThin Fibo Settings TrendFibonacci: True FiboTrendColor: Black
FREE
Gann Pivot Levels
Ali Gokay Duman
4.17 (6)
Indicators
This indicator calculates gann support and resistance prices with use gann pyramid formulation and draw them on the chart. And If you want, Indicator can alert you when the current price arrive these pivot levels. Alert Options: Send Mobil Message, Send E-mail, Show Message and Sound Alert Levels: S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, R1, R2, R3, R4, R5 Inputs:  GannInputPrice: Input price for gann pyramid formulation. GannInputDigit: How many digit do you want to use for calculation formula. (The number and the
FREE
Pivot Point Expert
Ali Gokay Duman
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator calculates support and resistance prices in multi-timeframe with different formulation and draw them on the chart that style do you choose. And If you want, Indicator can alert you when the current price arrive these pivot levels. Formulations: Classic, Camarilla, Woodie, Demark, Floor, Fibonacci Alert Options: Send Mobil Message, Send E-mail, Show Message, Sound Alert Levels: PP, S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, R1, R2, R3, R4, R5, TC, BC and Middle Points Why do you need this indicator: Tim
FREE
MA ZigZag
Ali Gokay Duman
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator calculates trend via two different moving averages and draw zigzag trend lines. You can change fast and slow Moving Averages settings for customization. Inputs: Fast MA Time Period :  64 Fast MA Shift: 0 Fast MA Method: Smoothed Fast MA Apply To: Median Price Slow MA Time Period: 32 Slow MA Shift: 0 Slow MA Method: Smoothed Slow MA Apply To: Median Price ZigZag Color: Red ZigZag Type: DashDot ZigZag Width: VeryThin 
FREE
Auto Create Limit Orders
Ali Gokay Duman
4.5 (2)
Utilities
You can use this tool to create as many pending orders (limit order) as you want in one button press. All inputs must be in points. You can use this useful tool when such as FED speech times. User Inputs: MagicNumber = Magic number DeviationPoint = Deviation point number for limit orders Level = You can choise how many level do you want to create pending orders. BuyOrder = true/false SellOrder = true/false StartDistance = Distance between each level. StepDistance = Distance to be added increment
FREE
Send Screen To Telegram
Ali Gokay Duman
5 (2)
Utilities
You can send MetaTrader screenshot easily to your identified telegram channel via press the send button that on the chart. TelegramBotToken: Telegram API credentials. You can create API credentials on my.telegram.org web page ChatId: Your telegram chatId. Secreenshots will be sending this channel - Please do not press the button repeatedly. This may cause your bot or ip address to be blocked. - You have to add telegram api address ( https://api.telegram.org ) in Option > Expert Advisors > Allow
FREE
Gann Pivot Levels MT4
Ali Gokay Duman
Indicators
This indicator calculates gann support and resistance prices with use gann pyramid formulation and draw them on the chart. And If you want, Indicator can alert you when the current price arrive these pivot levels. Alert Options: Send Mobil Message, Send E-mail, Show Message and Sound Alert Levels: S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, R1, R2, R3, R4, R5 Inputs:  GannInputPrice: Input price for gann pyramid formulation. GannInputDigit: How many digit do you want to use for calculation formula. (The number and the
FREE
Export Candle Data to CSV
Ali Gokay Duman
Utilities
This utility exports candle data   which you chosed by input parameter  to CSV  file. Time Frames:  M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 Inputs: StartTime: Start time for exporting data. EndTime:   End time for exporting data. DataType: Close, Open, High, Low, Median(HL/2), Typical(HLC/3), Weighted(HLCC/4), Pip(H-L). DecimalSeperator: Decimal seperator for candle price data. (Default = ".") CSVDelimiter: Delimiter character for CSV file.  (Default = ";") * This utility exports candle data horizontally. That me
FREE
Lows And Highs MT4
Ali Gokay Duman
Indicators
This indicator draws on the chart high and low prices of different periods . And If you want, Indicator can alert you when the current price arrive these levels. Alert Options:   Send Mobil Message, Send E-mail, Show Message, Sound Alert Time Periods:  M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN Inputs:  TimeShift: You can set start hour for calculating. And that way you can see levels independently from broker server's time-zone. PipDeviation: You can set price sensibility for alert (Default: 3) Lines
FREE
Send ScreenShot To Telegram
Ali Gokay Duman
Utilities
You can send MetaTrader screenshot easily to your identified telegram channel via press the send button that on the chart. TelegramBotToken: Telegram API credentials. You can create API credentials on my.telegram.org web page ChatId: Your telegram chatId. Secreenshots will be sending this channel  - Please do not press the button repeatedly. This may cause your bot or ip address to be blocked. - You have to add telegram api address ( https://api.telegram.org ) in Option > Expert Advisors > Allow
FREE
Filter:
eryuechunshen
672
eryuechunshen 2024.12.17 15:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ali Gokay Duman
15492
Reply from developer Ali Gokay Duman 2024.12.19 11:09
Thanks
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2387
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.07 14:34 
 

super

Ali Gokay Duman
15492
Reply from developer Ali Gokay Duman 2024.10.08 08:17
Thanks
simon.metivier
79
simon.metivier 2024.04.02 13:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ali Gokay Duman
15492
Reply from developer Ali Gokay Duman 2024.04.03 14:01
Thank you for your feedback. No, You are correct. I'll check ASAP.
valdecism
128
valdecism 2022.12.06 21:13 
 

Amazing indicator! Could the line names be only M1, H1, D1 an so on? And could the line values be highlighted in the price area? In my screen when 2 TF'S have the same value, I can't read it. Thanks in advance. Regards!

Ali Gokay Duman
15492
Reply from developer Ali Gokay Duman 2022.12.07 06:47
Of course, it could be. Thank you for your good feedbacks. I'll add these features in the next version asap.
marcello 981
118
marcello 981 2022.06.15 07:38 
 

Great indicator! waiting for more timeframes like, H3, H6...

Ali Gokay Duman
15492
Reply from developer Ali Gokay Duman 2022.06.22 17:24
Thank you for your feedback. I added H2, H3, H6, H8 and H12 time frames
Detleff Böhmer
3061
Detleff Böhmer 2022.03.11 16:36 
 

Der Indikator arbeitet sehr genau, gute Arbeit.

Ali Gokay Duman
15492
Reply from developer Ali Gokay Duman 2022.03.12 17:18
Ich danke dir sehr. Wenn Sie irgendwelche Vorschläge haben, würde ich sie gerne hören.
drloewtz
69
drloewtz 2022.02.25 21:06 
 

Wirklich ein Top Indikator! Bin begeistert! Danke dafür :)

Ali Gokay Duman
15492
Reply from developer Ali Gokay Duman 2022.02.26 06:54
Danke. Ich bin froh, dass es dir gefällt.
vinnil07
14
vinnil07 2022.02.12 04:37 
 

An excellent indicator. Please make a separate notification for buying and selling. Thanks!

Ali Gokay Duman
15492
Reply from developer Ali Gokay Duman 2022.02.12 09:07
Thank you for your feedback. I'll add next version
13qwerty
55
13qwerty 2022.02.02 08:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ali Gokay Duman
15492
Reply from developer Ali Gokay Duman 2022.02.02 11:22
Thank you
Ruhail Ashraf Khan
632
Ruhail Ashraf Khan 2022.01.30 15:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ali Gokay Duman
15492
Reply from developer Ali Gokay Duman 2022.01.31 08:16
Thank you for your feedback. I'll add quarterly timeframe.
