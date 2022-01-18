Lows And Highs

This indicator draws the highest and the lowest prices of the previous periods on the chart. And If you want, Indicator can alert you when the current price arrives these levels.

For example: If you are watching the H1 timeframe, Indicator shows you the lowest and the highest prices of H4, D1, W1 and M1 periods. So you don't need to open the other periods of chart windows.

Alert Options: Send Mobil Message, Send E-mail, Show Message, Sound Alert

Time Periods: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, MN

Inputs:

TimeShift: You can set start hour for calculating. And that way you can see levels independently from broker server's time-zone.

PipDeviation: You can set price sensibility for alert (Default: 3)

Lines: You can chose short line or horizontal line for showing prices

Style: You can change line's style (Color, Width, Type)



