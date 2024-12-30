Horizontal lines by Aydmaxx

True Volatility Cristian Eriksson 5 (1) Indicators

ATR is an excellent indicator to visualize if volatility is increasing or decreasing. But what if you want to compare the volatility to another pair or instrument? Since each pair with different quote currency has different pip value, the output of the ATR doesn't really say that much. Comparing pairs to other instruments is even harder. What you as a trader care about is how much the pair has moved up or down in percentage, therefore normalizing ATR to percent would make things much easier. T