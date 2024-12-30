Horizontal lines by Aydmaxx
- Indicators
- Shokhabbos Makhmudov
- Version: 1.0
Description of the Horizontal Levels Indicator with Manual Interval Adjustment
The indicator is designed for automatic plotting of horizontal levels on the chart of a financial instrument. It allows users to manually set the interval between levels, making it adaptable to various trading strategies and timeframes.
Key Features:
- Flexible Configuration: Users can define the interval between levels in points, percentages, or any other unit suitable for the selected asset.
- Automatic Plotting: The indicator automatically draws levels based on a starting point and the specified interval.
- Visualization: Levels are displayed with customizable colors and line thickness for easy identification on the chart.
- Multi-Timeframe Support: The indicator accurately displays levels regardless of the selected timeframe.
- Customization Options: Users can adjust the color, style, and number of displayed levels for a more tailored analysis experience.
Use Cases:
- Identifying key support and resistance levels.
- Analyzing market levels for planning entry and exit strategies.
- Supporting trading decisions based on areas of interest.
