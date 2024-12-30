Horizontal lines by Aydmaxx

Description of the Horizontal Levels Indicator with Manual Interval Adjustment

The indicator is designed for automatic plotting of horizontal levels on the chart of a financial instrument. It allows users to manually set the interval between levels, making it adaptable to various trading strategies and timeframes.

Key Features:

  1. Flexible Configuration: Users can define the interval between levels in points, percentages, or any other unit suitable for the selected asset.
  2. Automatic Plotting: The indicator automatically draws levels based on a starting point and the specified interval.
  3. Visualization: Levels are displayed with customizable colors and line thickness for easy identification on the chart.
  4. Multi-Timeframe Support: The indicator accurately displays levels regardless of the selected timeframe.
  5. Customization Options: Users can adjust the color, style, and number of displayed levels for a more tailored analysis experience.

Use Cases:

  • Identifying key support and resistance levels.
  • Analyzing market levels for planning entry and exit strategies.
  • Supporting trading decisions based on areas of interest.


Filter:
Spark690
184
Spark690 2025.01.05 15:10 
 

does not work

Shokhabbos Makhmudov
1251
Reply from developer Shokhabbos Makhmudov 2025.01.05 15:12
its working. I guess u set a wrong parameters. Please tell me on which instrument are u testing?
Reply to review