Vector Candles Indicator
- Индикаторы
- Marco Engstermann
- Версия: 1.2
- Обновлено: 11 июля 2025
Down Vector Candle: If a red candle with high volume closes (red or purple color), buy. Price will likely rise back to where the candle started.
It uses an average of the last 20 bars to decide "high" volume. You can change this.
Extra Features
Works on any time frame or market like forex, stocks.
How It Works
High volume often means the trend is tired and will reverse to the candle's start price.
Why Use It?
Good for beginners (legend explains) and pros.
SettingsVolume: Average bars (20), High multiplier (2.0).EMAs: Show/hide each, thickness (2).POC: Show (yes), Bars to check (100), Display length (50), Color (blueish).Pivots: Show (yes), Display length (30), Colors/Thickness.Legend: Show (yes), Position, Font.Alerts: On for high volume, Types (popup, email, phone).Labels: Move them right by a few bars.
This tool keeps your chart clean and helps find safe reversal trades.
Risk Warning:
Trading financial markets involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The Vector Candle Indicator is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Use at your own risk; the developer assumes no liability for any losses incurred.
