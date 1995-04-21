Vector Candles Indicator
- Indicatori
- Marco Engstermann
- Versione: 1.2
- Aggiornato: 11 luglio 2025
Vector Candles IndicatorOverview
Very simple and safe indicator.
How to find the entry signal.
If a vector candle appears UP and closes, the trend will 99% go back down to where the candle started. With the vector candle DOWN, it is vice versa.
Detailed Settings here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763327
The Vector Candles Indicator is a powerful volume-based tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that enhances traditional candlestick charts by coloring candles according to tick volume analysis. This helps traders quickly identify potential trend exhaustion points, reversals, and continuations. By highlighting climax, above-average, and normal volume levels, it provides visual cues for high-probability setups in forex, stocks, commodities, and other markets. Built with a focus on simplicity and efficiency, this indicator overlays directly on your chart without cluttering your workspace.
Key Features
- Dynamic Candle Coloring: Candles are colored based on tick volume compared to a user-defined average period:
- Climax Up (Lime): High volume on bullish candles signals potential exhaustion—expect the trend to change and reverse downward toward the candle's open.
- Above Average Up (DodgerBlue): Moderately high volume on bullish candles; similar reversal potential, with the trend likely changing back to the candle's start.
- Normal Up (Gray): Standard bullish candle with no notable volume signal.
- Climax Down (Red): High volume on bearish candles indicates exhaustion—the trend may change and reverse upward to the candle's open.
- Above Average Down (Magenta): Moderately high volume on bearish candles; anticipate a trend change upward.
- Normal Down (DimGray): Typical bearish candle.
- Customizable Legend: An optional on-chart legend displays color meanings and detailed interpretations, positioned via X/Y distances for a clean layout. Font sizes and detail text colors are adjustable.
- Volume Thresholds: Uses a simple moving average of tick volumes (excluding the current bar) to avoid lookahead bias, with a configurable climax multiplier.
- Real-Time Efficiency: Processes bars incrementally for smooth performance on live charts.
- No Repainting: Colors are calculated based on closed bars, ensuring reliability in backtesting and forward trading.
- Plots EMA 13 (Red), EMA 50 (DodgerBlue), EMA 200 (Gold), and EMA 800 (OliveDrab) for trend identification and dynamic support/resistance.
- Customizable visibility, line widths, and label offsets – labels ("13", "50", "200", "800") auto-position to the right of the chart for clutter-free viewing.
How It Works
The indicator calculates the average tick volume over the past AvgPeriod bars (default: 20) and compares it to the current bar's volume:
- If volume exceeds ClimaxMultiplier (default: 2.0) times the average, it's a climax candle—often a sign of trend climax and impending reversal.
- If above average but not climax, it flags potential pullbacks.
- Normal volumes receive neutral colors.
- Spot Reversals Early: High-volume vector candles act as early warnings for trend changes, helping you exit trends before they fade or enter counter-trend trades.
- Volume Confirmation: Integrates seamlessly with strategies like PVSRA (Price-Volume-Support-Resistance Analysis) or Smart Money Concepts.
- User-Friendly Customization: All inputs are exposed, including average period, multiplier, legend visibility, positions, fonts, and detail texts for personalized interpretations.
- Versatile Across Timeframes: Works on any timeframe, from M1 scalping to D1 swing trading.
- Educational Tool: The built-in legend explains each category, making it great for beginners while powerful for pros.
- Volume Settings: AvgPeriod (20), ClimaxMultiplier (2.0).
- EMA Controls: ShowEMA13/50/200/800 (true), widths (2).
- POC Settings: ShowPOC (true), POC_Bars (100), POC_Display_Bars (50), POC_Color (CadetBlue).
- Pivot Settings: ShowPivots/Midpoints (true), Pivot_Display_Bars (30), colors and widths.
- Legend and Labels: ShowLegend (true), positions, fonts.
- Alerts: AlertOnClimax (true), popup/email/mobile options.
- Offsets: For labels (EMA:5, POC:8, Pivot:10 bars).
- This indicator uses tick volume as a proxy for activity; results may vary by broker. For symbols with real volume, consider modifying to use volume[].
- Backtest thoroughly on your strategy—vector candles excel in identifying trend changes but work best with confirmation from other tools like support/resistance or moving averages.
- Copyright © Marco Engstermann 2025. Free updates and support via the MQL5 community.