Ronin EA
- Experts
- Yahia Mohamed Hassan Mohamed
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 23 November 2025
- Activations: 10
No Martingale. No Grid. No Averaging. No AI. No BS.
Ronin is a professional trading tool made for traders who want long-term consistency. It is built to execute a specific, time-based strategy with discipline.
This is a specialist EA. Its internal logic has been developed and fine-tuned for only two instruments: Gold (XAUUSD) and USDJPY. You do not need complex settings files or constant optimization.
Inputs and How to Use:
- Run on XAUUSD M1 chart only (It will trade both XAUUSD and USDJPY)
Broker GMT Offset: You must enter your broker's GMT offset here to synchronize the times.
Most brokers are GMT+3 so leave it at 3. You can DM me if you're not sure.
Example : If you use a GMT+0 broker (like Exness), you must enter 0.
Symbol settings: Use these fields if your broker uses a non-standard name for Gold or USDJPY.
Example: If your broker's Gold symbol is XAUUSDm, you must type XAUUSDm in the Gold symbol field. Otherwise, leave it as the default.
Risk for XAUUSD: Set the % risk for Gold trades.
Risk for USDJPY: Set the % risk for USDJPY trades.
Delay: Sets a time delay (in minutes) between each update of the trailing SL.(To avoid overloading broker server with requests)
Trigger trailing SL: Defines how much the price must move in your favor (as a percentage from the entry price) before the trailing stop becomes active.
Trailing by this % of current price: Determines the distance the stop loss will be placed from the current price. For example, if this is set to 0.1%, the stop loss will be adjusted to (Current Price - 0.1%) as the price moves up.
Recommendations:
Run on a low-spread ECN broker for best results.
A VPS is highly recommended to ensure the EA runs 24/7 without interruption.
Test on a demo account before live trading.
Key Features:
No risk of blowing the account: You will never see high-risk strategies like grid or martingale.
Advanced Risk Control: The lot size for every trade is automatically calculated based on the fixed risk percentage of account balance you define. You have total control over your exposure.
No swap fees: The EA automatically manages all orders and positions within a daily window, preventing runaway trades.
Lightweight & Efficient: No chart clutter. No lagging indicators. Just clean and fast execution.
The developer is very responsive and answered all my questions. The EA is simple to set up. After backtesting, I’m now using it on a live account. So far, I’ve had two trades, and both have been profitable.