No Martingale. No Grid. No Averaging. No AI. No BS.

Ronin is a professional trading tool made for traders who want long-term consistency. It is built to execute a specific, time-based strategy with discipline.

This is a specialist EA. Its internal logic has been developed and fine-tuned for only two instruments: Gold (XAUUSD) and USDJPY. You do not need complex settings files or constant optimization.





Inputs and How to Use:



Run on XAUUSD M1 chart only (It will trade both XAUUSD and USDJPY)

Broker GMT Offset: You must enter your broker's GMT offset here to synchronize the times. Most brokers are GMT+3 so leave it at 3. You can DM me if you're not sure. Example : If you use a GMT+0 broker (like Exness), you must enter 0.



Symbol settings: Use these fields if your broker uses a non-standard name for Gold or USDJPY. Example: If your broker's Gold symbol is XAUUSDm, you must type XAUUSDm in the Gold symbol field. Otherwise, leave it as the default.



Risk for XAUUSD: Set the % risk for Gold trades.

Risk for USDJPY: Set the % risk for USDJPY trades.

Delay: Sets a time delay (in minutes) between each update of the trailing SL.(To avoid overloading broker server with requests)

Trigger trailing SL: Defines how much the price must move in your favor (as a percentage from the entry price) before the trailing stop becomes active.

Trailing by this % of current price: Determines the distance the stop loss will be placed from the current price. For example, if this is set to 0.1%, the stop loss will be adjusted to (Current Price - 0.1%) as the price moves up.

Recommendations:



Run on a low-spread ECN broker for best results.

A VPS is highly recommended to ensure the EA runs 24/7 without interruption.

Test on a demo account before live trading.



Key Features:



No risk of blowing the account: You will never see high-risk strategies like grid or martingale.

Advanced Risk Control: The lot size for every trade is automatically calculated based on the fixed risk percentage of account balance you define. You have total control over your exposure.

No swap fees: The EA automatically manages all orders and positions within a daily window, preventing runaway trades.

Lightweight & Efficient: No chart clutter. No lagging indicators. Just clean and fast execution.

- Run the bot on XAUUSD 1 minute chart only - Live signal coming soon.