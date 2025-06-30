Ronin EA

5

No Martingale. No Grid. No Averaging. No AI. No BS.

Live signal(USDJPY Only): Click Here

Live signal(Risking 0.75% per trade): Click Here

Ronin is a professional trading tool made for traders who want long-term consistency. It is built to execute a specific, time-based strategy with discipline.

This is a specialist EA. Its internal logic has been developed and fine-tuned for only two instruments:  Gold (XAUUSD) and  USDJPY. You do not need complex settings files or constant optimization.


Inputs and How to Use:

  • Run on XAUUSD M1 chart only (It will trade both XAUUSD and USDJPY)

  • Broker GMT Offset: You must enter your broker's GMT offset here to synchronize the times.

    • Most brokers are GMT+3 so leave it at 3. You can DM me if you're not sure.

    • Example : If you use a GMT+0 broker (like Exness), you must enter 0. 

  • Symbol settings: Use these fields if your broker uses a non-standard name for Gold or USDJPY.

    • Example: If your broker's Gold symbol is XAUUSDm, you must type XAUUSDm in the Gold symbol field. Otherwise, leave it as the default.

  • Risk for XAUUSD: Set the % risk for Gold trades.

  • Risk for USDJPY: Set the % risk for USDJPY trades.

  • Delay: Sets a time delay (in minutes) between each update of the trailing SL.(To avoid overloading broker server with requests)

  • Trigger trailing SL: Defines how much the price must move in your favor (as a percentage from the entry price) before the trailing stop becomes active.

  • Trailing by this % of current price: Determines the distance the stop loss will be placed from the current price. For example, if this is set to 0.1%, the stop loss will be adjusted to (Current Price - 0.1%) as the price moves up.

Recommendations:

  • Run on a low-spread ECN broker for best results.

  • A VPS is  highly recommended to ensure the EA runs 24/7 without interruption.

  • Test on a demo account before live trading.


Key Features:

  • No risk of blowing the account: You will never see high-risk strategies like grid or martingale.

  • Advanced Risk Control: The lot size for every trade is automatically calculated based on the fixed risk percentage of account balance you define. You have total control over your exposure.

  • No swap fees: The EA automatically manages all orders and positions within a daily window, preventing runaway trades.

  • Lightweight & Efficient: No chart clutter. No lagging indicators. Just clean and fast execution.


    - Run the bot on XAUUSD 1 minute chart only - Live signal coming soon.
    Reviews 4
    Nag19
    84
    Nag19 2025.07.24 22:08 
     

    The developer is very responsive and answered all my questions. The EA is simple to set up. After backtesting, I’m now using it on a live account. So far, I’ve had two trades, and both have been profitable.

    khushab
    742
    khushab 2025.07.14 19:29 
     

    using this on Live account. So far it is performing excellent. Good EA good Support .

    worldofhunger
    1068
    worldofhunger 2025.07.06 23:12 
     

    This is the one, you wont regret it, it wont blow out your account and everything it does is like a professional trader, set it and forget it, use the recommended risk and that's it.

