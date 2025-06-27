Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL5

5

Stoch Quad Rotation Signal – Professional Multi-Stochastic Signals Indicator


Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is an advanced technical indicator designed for demanding traders seeking precise and reliable buy and sell signals. This innovative system combines the power of four stochastic oscillators, trend analysis, candlestick pattern detection, volume, and multi-timeframe filters into a single highly customizable tool.

Ideal for both traditional markets (Forex, indices, commodities) and digital assets (cryptocurrencies), this indicator is especially focused on reversal, rotation, and trend confirmation strategies with a professional approach.

🔍 Key Features

  • Four Customizable Stochastics: Analyzes price action using 4 stochastics set to different periods, detecting overbought/oversold levels and market rotations with higher reliability.

  • Regular and Super Signals: Detects standard entry signals and "Super Signals" when all stochastics align, offering high success probability.

  • Automatic Divergence Detection: Identifies regular divergences between price and stochastic, helping anticipate market reversals.

  • Smart Pattern Recognition: Includes built-in detection of key candlestick patterns (e.g., hammer, engulfing, shooting star), technical figures (flags), and harmonic models (ABCD pattern).

  • Dynamic Scoring System (1–5): Each signal is scored based on stochastic alignment, trend, volume, and other advanced filters.

  • Integrated Trend and EMA Filters: Filters signals to align with trends defined by exponential moving averages (EMA 20, 50, 200) and their slope.

  • Smart Volume Filter: Validates signals only when volume exceeds its moving average, increasing confidence.

  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis: Filters signals based on the stochastic direction in higher timeframes for confluence trading.

  • Dynamic Support/Resistance and Pivot Levels: Automatically draws key levels on the chart.

  • Integrated Dashboard: Displays real-time trend, last signal, signal strength, volume, and stochastic values in one place.

  • Customizable Alerts: Visual, push, and email notifications for relevant signals.

  • Advanced Customization: Signal labels, colors, data buffers, and EA integration for automated trading.

⚙️ Configurable Parameters

  • Adjust stochastic periods (%K, %D, Slowing), EMA filters, overbought/oversold levels, scoring thresholds, volume/MTF filters, and alerts.

📈 Recommended Strategies

  • Reversal in extreme zones.

  • Trend-confirmed trading.

  • Divergence-based signals.

  • Continuation and reversal patterns.

 Suggested Timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4 (works on all timeframes).
💡 Compatible with Forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and stocks.

🚀 Elevate your trading with Stoch Quad Rotation Signal!


İncelemeler 2
Gary
406
Gary 2025.09.07 08:54 
 

An absolutely incredible tool when used in conjunction with other indicators Im the same as many of you we are still trying to find our way to profitability and find something that actually works and trust me I've spent thousands on different indicators and ea's this is an amazing tool and if you use this in conjunction with other indicators and experiment I believe you can find a working formula.

Pascal Murundelger
3157
Pascal Murundelger 2025.08.29 11:00 
 

Very nice

Önerilen ürünler
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Göstergeler
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Multi MACD MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Göstergeler
This tool monitors MACD indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Göstergeler
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
Göstergeler
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
DYJ SuperTrendWave
Daying Cao
Göstergeler
DYJ süper eğilim dalgaları çok kesin bir dalga ve dalga ticareti sistemidir Bu işaretçi piyasadan çıktığında mum hattının en yüksek ve en düşük noktasını arar Giriş fiyatı en yüksek veya en düşük noktaya yakın Sinyal uyarı türü dyj supertrend'e eklendi Çok boyutlu bir sinyal oluşturduğunuzda Aşağıdaki türden uyarı sinyalleri kullanılabilir: Alert mailSend, MobilePush Receive Input InpSignalPeriod = 10 BarDistance = 24 InpIsAlert = true
Wavetrend for MT5
Antonello Belgrano
Göstergeler
Here is a version for MetaTrader 5 of the famous Wave Trend indicator. Introducing the Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 We are excited to present our Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator, exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. This advanced tool is a must-have for traders who seek precision and efficiency in their trading journey. Our oscillator is built on the principles of wave trend analysis, capturing the ebb and flow of market trends with unparalleled accuracy. It helps traders identify p
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Trend Strength Score
Najmulhuda Bin Mohd Salleh
Göstergeler
Trend Strength Score – MT5 Indicator Trend Strength Score is a non-repainting technical indicator designed to measure and visualize the strength of market trends. It uses a combination of directional and volatility-based metrics to display a real-time trend strength histogram. Key Features Trend strength visualized in four levels: No Trend, Weak, Moderate, Strong Multi-factor analysis using: ADX (trend strength) ATR (volatility) EMA slope (trend direction) Real-time histogram display based on cl
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Göstergeler
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
ESS Enguifing Strategy Signals
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Göstergeler
ESS ETKİLEYİCİ DURUM SİNYALLERİ Bu gösterge, bir filtrenin uygulandığı zarf tipi mumları algılar, bu filtre, ölçülebilir parametreler dahilinde mümkün olan en büyük etkinliği belirlemenin mümkün olduğu 3 stratejiden oluşur. Sinyaller, her yön için yukarı ve aşağı oklarla gösterilir ve ayrıca uyarıları, e-postaları ve cep telefonuna push mesajlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. Hiçbir göstergenin %100 etkili olmadığını belirtmekte fayda var, bu nedenle kendi stratejiniz
Lukas Arrows And Curves Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Lukas Arrows and Curves Signal Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Lukas Arrows and Curves Signal Indicator is a specialized tool for Forex traders, designed to provide accurate buy and sell signals. Developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform, this indicator draws a green price channel, allowing traders to utilize the channel bands as dynamic support and resistance levels, enabling more informed and strategic trading decisions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation
FREE
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Göstergeler
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
Simple Strategy indicator
Vladimir Kuzmin
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Simple Strategy Indicator The Simple Strategy indicator is a reliable tool for identifying trend direction, leveraging three popular technical indicators: MACD, RSI, and Stochastic. It provides clear trading signals for quick market analysis. Trend Detection Logic Buy signal: MACD above signal line, RSI > 50, Stochastic > 50 Sell signal: MACD below signal line, RSI < 50, Stochastic < 50 Advantages Suitable for various assets: forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices Optimal on daily (D1) timefr
FREE
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Göstergeler
ATREND: Nasıl Çalışır ve Nasıl Kullanılır ### Nasıl Çalışır "**ATREND**" göstergesi, MT5 platformu için tasarlanmış olup, traderlara sağlam alım ve satım sinyalleri sağlamak amacıyla teknik analiz metodolojilerinin bir kombinasyonunu kullanır. Bu gösterge, öncelikle volatilite ölçümü için Ortalama Gerçek Aralık (ATR) kullanır ve potansiyel piyasa hareketlerini belirlemek için trend tespit algoritmalarıyla birleştirir. Satın aldıktan sonra bir mesaj bırakın ve özel bir bonus hediyesi kazanın. ##
Provided Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
Provided Trend is a complex signal formation indicator. As a result of the work of internal algorithms, you can see only three types of signals on your chart. The first is a buy signal, the second is a sell signal, and the third is a market exit signal. Options: CalcFlatSlow - The first parameter that controls the main function of splitting the price chart into waves. CalcFlatFast - The second parameter that controls the main function of splitting the price chart into waves. CalcFlatAvg - Para
MetaCOT 2 Williams Commercial Index COT MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
Göstergeler
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
Paula Bollinger Bands Strategy
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4 (2)
Göstergeler
Bollinger bands out/in strategy A strategy created by Joe Ross, and very useful for finding trades when the market is overloaded. Indicator You don't need to find where there are entries on the chart, this indicator shows them for you. The entrance The trade is confirmed when the price closes outside the bollinger bands on a candle and the candle after the price closes inside the bands. comment I want to improve this indicator, so you can help me sending me your reviews and comments, thanks :).
FREE
PD Universal Oscillator
Denis Povtorenko
Göstergeler
Технический индикатор Universal Oscillator является комбинацией торговых сигналов самых популярных и широко используемых осцилляторов. Индикатор представлен гистограммами, а также линиями fast и slow MA, что позволяет расширить список получаемых торговых рекомендаций и работать как по тренду, так и в боковом движении рынка. Таким образом, гистограммы позволяют определить момент пробоя ценовых значений и движение в новой фазе рынка, а линии указывают на зоны перекупленности и перепроданности.  Ос
Gekko MACD Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
3 (3)
Göstergeler
Type: Oscillator This is Gekko's Cutomized Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD), a customized version of the famous MACD indicator. Use the regular MACD and take advantage of several entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry point. Inputs Fast MA Period: Period for the MACD's Fast Moving Average (default 12); Slow MA Period: Period for the MACD's Slow Moving Average (default 26); Signal Average Offset Period: Period for the Signal A
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. ( Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp.) Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are pl
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Göstergeler
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Göstergeler
AtBot: Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonu
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son   harmonik kalıpları   gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz /   MT4 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol :   seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend:   yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern :   desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry :   giriş fiyatı SL:   zararı durdur fiyatı TP1:   1. kar alma fiyatı TP2:   2. kar alma fiyatı TP
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Göstergeler
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator, AI tabanlı, Çok-Zamanlı Pazar Yönü ve Strateji Asistanıdır. İşlem performansı, piyasayı profesyoneller gibi anlamakla ilgilidir. RiskKILLER_AI Navigator tam olarak bunu sunar: MQL5'in dışında çalışan AI destekli trend, sentiman ve makro analiz ile işlem tarzınıza uygun kurumsal seviyede içgörüler elde edin. Satın alma sonrası, Kullanım Kılavuzu'nu almak için: 1. bir yorum yayınlayarak isteyin 2. bana doğrudan mesaj gönderin. [ Özel grup | Sürüm MT5 - MT4 ] Temel Faydala
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Automatically analyzes the chart using the "Profitunity" system of Bill Williams. The found signals are placed in a table in the corner of the screen. 2. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator indicator. Most of the system signals are recommended to be used only according t
Trend Line Map Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.09 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Line Map indicator is an addons for   Trend Screener Indicator . It's working as a scanner for all signals generated by Trend screener ( Trend Line Signals ) . It's a Trend Line Scanner based on Trend Screener Indicator.  If you don't have Trend Screener Pro Indicator,   the Trend Line Map Pro will not work.     LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Line Map Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) By accessing to our MQL5 Blog,  you can find all our premium indicat
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Göstergeler
Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
German Pablo Gori
Uzman Danışmanlar
**GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 – Elite Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAUUSD)**   WARNING: TIERED PRICING SYSTEM – BUY NOW OR PAY MORE LATER   ️ INTRODUCTORY PRICE WITH EXPIRATION DATE   GoldMiner EA Pro implements an incremental pricing model that rewards traders who trust the product from launch. Final Tip: The best traders know that timing is everything—both in the market and in opportunities. Bot Features: **Recommended Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)**   *Ready to trade – Pre-configured an
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels based on lo
FREE
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Here's the English translation of your trading indicator description: Accuracy M1 Scalper - Professional Trading Indicator   Overview   The Accuracy M1 Scalper is an advanced trading indicator specifically designed for scalping operations on the M1 timeframe, though it's fully adaptable to other timeframes. This system combines multiple technical analysis techniques to provide high-precision signals with robust confirmations.   Key Features   Dual Signal System   - Confirmed Signals:
FREE
Basic RSI Divergence detector MQL5
German Pablo Gori
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Basic RSI Divergence Detector – The Professional Trading Tool We are delighted that you've chosen our Indicator product. We've put great effort and dedication into developing high-quality trading tools to support you on your journey. While we offer this product free of charge, maintaining and improving our services, as well as developing new tools, involves significant costs. If you find value in our work and would like to support us so we can continue delivering exceptional products, please
FREE
ApexSR MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Enjoy your free product! We are delighted that you have chosen our product [product name]. We have put a lot of effort and dedication into developing quality trading tools to help you on your journey.While we offer this product for free, maintaining and improving our services, as well as developing new tools, involves significant costs. If you find value in our work and wish to support us so we can continue offering exceptional products, please consider making a donation or a voluntary contribu
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
What is this indicator? This   Basic Support and Resistance Indicator   -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the   MetaTrader 5 (MT5)   platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels bas
FREE
Basic RSI Divergence detector MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Free RSI Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 4 This  RSI Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is designed to help you automatically identify key market opportunities through precise detection of divergences between price and RSI. It’s ideal for both beginner and advanced traders looking to enhance their technical analysis strategy. Main Features: Automatic RSI Divergence Detection (Bullish & Bearish): Automatically identifies bullish and bearish divergences between price action and RSI valu
FREE
ApexSR MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
ApexAR - Complete Multi TimeFrame Support and Resistance Systems. Enjoy your free product! We are delighted that you have chosen our product [product name]. We have put a lot of effort and dedication into developing quality trading tools to help you on your journey.While we offer this product for free, maintaining and improving our services, as well as developing new tools, involves significant costs. If you find value in our work and wish to support us so we can continue offering exceptional p
FREE
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal  The Stoch Quad Rotation Signal (MQL4) is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 4 that integrates multiple Stochastic oscillators with powerful trend, volume, and pattern filters, along with a scoring system and multi-timeframe analysis. Designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities with clarity and precision. Main Features: Quadruple Stochastic Analysis: Utilizes four distinct configurations of the Stochastic oscillator (with customizable K, D,
RSI Momentum Shift Detector MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
RSI Momentum Shift Detector is designed to detect significant changes in price momentum using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and divergence patterns, with the goal of providing visual signals and useful alerts for trading in financial markets. Main Features RSI Divergence Detection: Identifies four types of divergence: Regular Bullish Divergence: when price makes a lower low, but RSI makes a higher low. Regular Bearish Divergence: when price makes a higher high, but RSI makes a lower high.
Smart Divergence Volume MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Presentation of the Indicator: Volume Divergence Pro Discover hidden market opportunities at a glance. Volume Divergence Pro is an advanced technical analysis tool specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This powerful indicator combines three of the most widely used volume indicators — OBV , ADL , and VPT — along with automatic divergence detection, visual lines, entry signals, and a complete alert system, all in one intuitive interface. Perfect for both beginner and professional
Apex Arrow MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
# Apex Arrows – Professional Trading Signals Indicator ## General Description **Apex Arrows** is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for advanced traders seeking accurate and automated real-time signals. This indicator combines multiple technical strategies into a single visually intuitive tool, ideal for trading markets such as forex, indices, and commodities on the **MetaTrader 4/5** platform. Based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), RSI, Stochastic, ADX, and auto
Apex Swing VWAP MT4
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
ADVANCED TRADING INDICATOR WITH VWAP & SWING POINTS   Why is APEX Swing VWAP different?   Unlike traditional VWAPs that reset daily, APEX Swing VWAP calculates VWAP from significant swing points, delivering much more accurate and market-relevant support and resistance levels. KEY FEATURES   Automatic Swing Point Detection   Advanced algorithm that automatically identifies significant highs and lows   Configurable swing length (recommended 8–15 for maximum accuracy)   Clear visual mar
Apex WilliamsR MT4
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Apex Williams %R Advanced Trading Indicator Overview The Apex Williams %R is an advanced technical indicator based on the classic Williams %R, completely redesigned with professional trading functionalities. This tool combines momentum analysis, divergence detection, multiple confirmations, and a comprehensive visual dashboard to maximize the accuracy of trading signals. Key Features Intelligent Signal System Reversal Signals: Detects exits from overbought/oversold zones with automatic
Stochastic Divergence Pro MT5 short day trading
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Profesyonel ve net görselleştirme: Uzaklaşma sinyalleri, hassas görsel işaretleyiciler ve dinamik trend çizgileriyle vurgulanır. Sezgisel arayüz, sinyallerin hızlı yorumlanmasını kolaylaştırarak bilgilendirici karar almayı mümkün kılar. MetaTrader 5 ile optimum entegrasyon: MT5 için özel olarak geliştirilen bu gösterge, platformun gelişmiş özelliklerinden en iyi şekilde yararlanır. Kapsamlı analiz için birden fazla zaman dilimi ve diğer teknik göstergelerle uyumludur. Hassas şekilde yapılandır
Stochastic Divergence Pro Scalping
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Sapma Algılamalı Gelişmiş Stokastik Gösterge - Scalping MetaTrader 5 platformu için titizlikle tasarlanmış son teknoloji Stokastik Göstergemizi tanıtıyoruz. Bu araç, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini tahmin etmelerine ve karlılığı en üst düzeye çıkarmak için işlem stratejilerini optimize etmelerine olanak tanıyan gelişmiş bir sapma tespit özelliğini bünyesinde barındırıyor. Stokastik Göstergemizin Rekabet Avantajları: Bu gösterge, kısa zaman dilimlerinde yüksek hassasiyetle işlem yapmak is
RSI Divergence Suite Pro
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
RSI Divergence Suite Pro - MetaTrader 5 için Gelişmiş Gösterge Genel Bakış RSI Divergence Suite Pro, fiyat ve RSI arasındaki uyumsuzlukları otomatik olarak algılayan ve yüksek hassasiyetli alım satım sinyalleri sağlayan MetaTrader 5 için gelişmiş bir teknik göstergedir. Bu profesyonel gösterge, RSI'ın gücünü uyumsuzluk analizi, çoklu zaman dilimi destek/direnç ve eksiksiz bir uyarı sistemi ile birleştirir. Ana Özellikler Gelişmiş Uyumsuzluk Tespiti Dört tür uyumsuzluk: Normal Yükseliş: Fiyat dah
MACD Divergece Reversal PRO
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
MACD Divergence Reversal PRO MACD Divergence Reversal PRO, MACD diverjanslarını inovatif teknik filtrelerle birlikte analiz ederek yatırım fırsatlarını belirlemek amacıyla geliştirilmiş gelişmiş bir göstergedir. Volatil piyasalarda, yatay seyrin hakim olduğu piyasalarda ya da uzun vadeli trendlerin sonunda trend dönüşlerini önceden tahmin etmek isteyen traderlar için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Ana Özellikleri: MACD Diverjansı Tespiti: Normal Alış Diverjansı: Fiyat daha düşük bir dip yaparken MACD
RSI Momentum Shift Detector
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
RSI Momentum Shift Detector! This advanced indicator has been designed to give you a real edge in financial markets. Whether you're a beginner or experienced trader, this powerful system helps you identify key opportunities before they consolidate , allowing you to trade with greater precision and confidence. Key Features Automatic Detection of 7 RSI Divergence Types: The RSI Momentum Shift Detector doesn't just detect basic divergences — it identifies them all, from classic to advanced, gi
Smart Divergence Volume MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
The Smart Divergence Volume   is an advanced and multifunctional technical indicator specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, aimed at optimizing market analysis through precise divergence detection tools and volume measurement. This indicator not only improves real-time decision-making but also facilitates a clear and efficient visual interpretation of price and volume behavior, making it a useful tool for both beginner and expert traders. What is it useful for? This indicator is d
Apex Arrows MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
# Apex Arrows – Professional Trading Signals Indicator ## General Description **Apex Arrows** is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for advanced traders seeking accurate and automated real-time signals. This indicator combines multiple technical strategies into a single visually intuitive tool, ideal for trading markets such as forex, indices, and commodities on the **MetaTrader 4/5** platform. Based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), RSI, Stochastic, ADX, and auto
Swing Sentinel EA MT5
German Pablo Gori
Uzman Danışmanlar
Swing Sentinel EA: Your Personal Trading Guardian LIMITED OPPORTUNITY – PRICE INCREASES WITH EACH SALE   This Expert Advisor uses a tiered pricing system that automatically increases based on market demand. Introducing Swing Sentinel EA , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, transparency, and intelligent automation — exclusively optimized for the Daily (D1) timeframe . Important : This EA is designed, tested, and configured to run only on the D1 char
Gold Master Indicator MT5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
XAUUSD Gold Master Indicator v1.2 Enhanced Specialized Gold Trading Indicator with AI and Multi-Timeframe Analysis GENERAL OVERVIEW The XAUUSD Gold Master is a high-precision indicator specifically designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines advanced technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and dynamic risk management to deliver highly reliable trading signals in the world's most volatile and profitable market. KEY FEATURES Intelligent Confidence System (1-10) Confidence score f
Expert Trend Analizer MT5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Expert Trend Analyzer MT5   The Most Comprehensive Trend Analysis Indicator on the Market    OVERVIEW   Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 is a cutting-edge, advanced technical indicator that combines multiple technical analysis algorithms into one powerful tool. Designed for professional and experienced traders, this indicator provides a comprehensive market view by intelligently merging various analysis methods. Key Features   - Enhanced SuperTrend with adaptive filters   - Built-in Multi-Ti
Volume Structure Nexus MT5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
VSN - All-in-One Institutional Volume Analysis   Volume Structure Nexus  The Definitive Volume and Market Structure Analysis Nexus for MetaTrader 5   WHAT IS VOLUME STRUCTURE NEXUS?   Volume Structure Nexus is the advanced all-in-one indicator that unifies professional volume analysis, market structure, smart money detection, VSA (Volume Spread Analysis), and Wyckoff methodology into a central nexus of actionable intelligence. Designed for professional traders seeking a single convergence p
Advanced Pattern Detector MT5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Advanced Pattern Detector MT5 Take your trading to the next level with the Advanced Pattern Detector! This professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed for traders looking to identify high-probability opportunities through automatic detection of Japanese candlestick and chart patterns—all in real time and with advanced statistics. Key Features: Automatic Pattern Detection: Recognizes key patterns such as Hammer, Shooting Star, Engulfing (bullish and bearish), Doji, Double Top, and Dou
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
**Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 – The Ultimate Momentum and Squeeze Indicator for MT5!** Are you looking to anticipate major market moves and trade with a professional edge? Squeeze Momentum Force is the most advanced and optimized version of the famous TTM Squeeze Momentum indicator, enhanced by LazyBear/Claude and adapted for MetaTrader 5. This indicator combines the power of squeeze detection (volatility compression and release) with ultra-precise momentum analysis, providing clear signals an
Apex Swing VWAP MT5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Professional Trading Indicator with Dynamic VWAP   GENERAL DESCRIPTION   The Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator that revolutionizes traditional technical analysis by combining the power of VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) with automatic detection of key market swing points. Unlike static VWAP indicators, this system calculates multiple dynamic VWAPs from the most significant price swings, delivering extremely precise support and resistance levels. KEY FEATURES   Smart Swing De
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Overview The Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that revolutionizes the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced technical analysis features, automatic signal detection, and a complete trade confirmation system. Designed specifically for traders seeking precision and reliability in their trading decisions. Key Features   Smart Signal System   Reversal Signals: Automatically detects exits from overbought/oversold zones with multi-factor confirmation   Centerl
Filtrele:
Gary
406
Gary 2025.09.07 08:54 
 

An absolutely incredible tool when used in conjunction with other indicators Im the same as many of you we are still trying to find our way to profitability and find something that actually works and trust me I've spent thousands on different indicators and ea's this is an amazing tool and if you use this in conjunction with other indicators and experiment I believe you can find a working formula.

German Pablo Gori
3321
Geliştiriciden yanıt German Pablo Gori 2025.09.07 16:41
Hi! Thanks a lot for your comment and for taking the time to share your experience with the product. I'm really glad to hear that this tool is useful for you. I appreciate your advice to use it alongside other indicators. As you mentioned, experimentation is key to finding a formula that fits each person's trading style. Wishing you lots of success in your trading. If you have any questions or need help in the future, feel free to reach out to us. Cheers!
Pascal Murundelger
3157
Pascal Murundelger 2025.08.29 11:00 
 

Very nice

German Pablo Gori
3321
Geliştiriciden yanıt German Pablo Gori 2025.08.30 00:23
Thanks for the comment! It's a pleasure. If you need anything, don't hesitate to contact me. Best regards!
İncelemeye yanıt