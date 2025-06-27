Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL5

5

Stoch Quad Rotation Signal v1.3 - Professional Trading System

Professional Multi-Stochastic Trading System

Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is a professional trading indicator based on the renowned strategy developed by Mark Kurisko. This advanced system combines four synchronized stochastic oscillators with exponential moving averages, creating a robust framework for identifying high-probability trading opportunities across all timeframes and markets.

Key Principle: The indicator analyzes the alignment and rotation of multiple stochastic oscillators across different periods to identify optimal entry and exit points. When all four stochastics align in the same direction while respecting trend filters, the system generates high-confidence trading signals.

Core Features

Quad Stochastic System

Four independent stochastic oscillators (9/3, 14/3, 40/4, 60/10) working in harmony to identify multiple timeframe convergence and signal strength.

Triple EMA Filter

Three exponential moving averages (20, 50, 200) provide comprehensive trend analysis and filtering to avoid counter-trend signals.

Signal Scoring System

Advanced 1-5 basic scoring or optional 1-10 advanced scoring system evaluates signal quality based on multiple confirmation factors.

VWAP Analysis

Volume Weighted Average Price calculation with standard deviation bands for institutional-level price analysis.

Multi-Timeframe Filter

Optional higher timeframe stochastic filter ensures alignment with larger market trends before signal generation.

Volume Confirmation

Volume filter compares current volume against moving average to confirm genuine market participation.

Pattern Recognition

Detects divergences, flag patterns, ABCD harmonic patterns, and candlestick formations for additional signal types.

Fractal Analysis

Identifies key support and resistance levels using fractal mathematics with optional level visualization.

Market Regime Detection

Automatically identifies market conditions: strong trend, weak trend, range-bound, high volatility, or low volatility.

Multi-Symbol Scanner

Scan multiple currency pairs or instruments simultaneously with customizable update frequency and signal alerts.

Interactive Dashboard

Real-time information panel displaying stochastic values, trend state, signal strength, and volume analysis. Fully draggable interface.

Multi-Channel Alerts

Comprehensive alert system: on-screen notifications, mobile push, email, and Telegram bot integration.

Signal Types
Regular Buy/Sell Signals

Generated when Stoch1 and Stoch2 cross in oversold/overbought zones with trend confirmation.

Super Buy/Sell Signals

Premium signals requiring all four stochastics to align, indicating extremely high probability setups.

Divergence Signals

Identifies price-oscillator divergences suggesting potential trend reversals or continuations.

Pattern Signals

Detects flag patterns, ABCD harmonic setups, and candlestick formations for technical analysis confirmation.

NO REPAINTING: All signals are generated on closed bars only. Backtesting results match real-time performance, ensuring complete transparency and reliability.

Technical Specifications

Parameter Default Value Description
Stoch1 K-period 9 Fast stochastic for scalping and quick signals
Stoch2 K-period 14 Fast stochastic for confirmation
Stoch3 K-period 40 Medium-term stochastic for trend alignment
Stoch4 K-period 60 Full stochastic for major trend analysis
EMA Fast 20 Short-term trend filter (Kurisko specification)
EMA Medium 50 Medium-term trend identification
EMA Slow 200 Long-term trend and major support/resistance
Oversold Level 20.0 Threshold for oversold condition
Overbought Level 80.0 Threshold for overbought condition
Volume MA Period 20 Period for volume moving average filter

Signal Scoring System

The indicator features an intelligent scoring system that evaluates signal quality based on multiple factors:

Basic Scoring (1-5 Scale)
  • Score 1: Minimal confirmation - Single stochastic in target zone
  • Score 2: Basic signal - Two stochastics aligned
  • Score 3: Good signal - Two stochastics + trend filter
  • Score 4: Strong signal - Three stochastics aligned with trend
  • Score 5: Excellent signal - All four stochastics + full confirmation

Advanced Scoring (1-10 Scale) - Optional

When enabled, the advanced scoring system adds additional factors:

  • Volume confirmation (adds 1-2 points)
  • VWAP alignment (adds 1 point)
  • Multi-timeframe confirmation (adds 1-2 points)
  • Pattern recognition bonus (adds 1 point)
  • Fractal support/resistance alignment (adds 1 point)
Recommendation: Start with minimum score of 2-3 for basic system or 7-8 for advanced system. Adjust based on your risk tolerance and trading style.

Multi-Symbol Scanner

The integrated scanner monitors multiple instruments simultaneously, providing a comprehensive market overview:

  • Automatic Symbol Suffix Handling: Works with any broker suffix (.pro, .i, .raw, etc.)
  • Customizable Symbol List: Monitor any combination of forex pairs, indices, commodities, or cryptocurrencies
  • Real-Time Updates: Configurable refresh rate from 1 to 60 seconds
  • Signal Strength Display: Visual indication of signal quality for each instrument
  • Trend State Visualization: Color-coded backgrounds showing bullish, bearish, or neutral conditions
  • Optional Alerts: Get notified when new signals appear on scanned instruments
  • Minimizable Interface: Collapse scanner to save screen space when not needed
Professional Workflow: Use the scanner to identify the strongest setups across multiple markets, then switch to that chart for detailed analysis with the full indicator suite.

Dashboard Features

The interactive dashboard provides at-a-glance market analysis:

  • Real-time values for all four stochastic oscillators
  • Current trend state (Bullish/Bearish/Sideways)
  • Signal strength indicator (1-5 or 1-10 scale)
  • Volume intensity analysis
  • Market regime identification
  • VWAP position and deviation
  • Daily signal counter (optional)
  • Current timeframe display
  • Fully draggable positioning
  • Color-coded visual states

Alert System

Multiple Notification Channels
  • Screen Alerts: Standard MT5 popup notifications with sound
  • Mobile Push Notifications: Send alerts directly to MetaTrader mobile app
  • Email Notifications: Receive detailed signal information via email
  • Telegram Bot Integration: Real-time alerts through Telegram messenger

Configurable Alert Types
  • Regular buy/sell signals
  • Super signals (all stochastics aligned)
  • Divergence detection alerts
  • Pattern recognition notifications
  • Scanner multi-symbol alerts
Telegram Setup: To use Telegram notifications, you must enable WebRequest for https://api.telegram.org in MT5 settings (Tools > Options > Expert Advisors). Enter your Bot Token and Chat ID in indicator parameters.

Advanced Features

VWAP Analysis

Volume Weighted Average Price calculation provides institutional-level price analysis. The indicator calculates VWAP with standard deviation bands, helping identify fair value zones and potential reversal areas. Optional on-chart visualization available.

Fractal Support/Resistance

Automatic detection of fractal highs and lows creates dynamic support and resistance levels. The system identifies both regular fractals and "super fractals" (higher timeframe confirmations) for enhanced reliability.

Market Regime Detection

The indicator automatically classifies current market conditions:

  • Strong Trend: Clear directional movement with aligned EMAs
  • Weak Trend: Directional bias but with lower momentum
  • Range Bound: Sideways price action between support/resistance
  • High Volatility: Large price swings and increased ATR
  • Low Volatility: Compressed ranges and reduced movement

Pattern Recognition

Optional detection modules for various technical patterns:

  • Divergences: Regular and hidden divergences between price and stochastic
  • Flag Patterns: Continuation patterns signaling trend resumption
  • ABCD Patterns: Harmonic price structures based on Fibonacci relationships
  • Candlestick Patterns: Classic formations like engulfing, hammer, shooting star (optional)

Usage Guidelines

Recommended Settings by Trading Style

Trading Style Timeframe Min Score Filters
Scalping M1, M5    2-3 Volume filter ON, MTF filter optional
Day Trading M15, M30, H1  3-4 All filters ON, MTF recommended
Swing Trading H4, D1  4-5 Trend filter ON, MTF filter ON
Position Trading D1, W1  5 (Super signals only) All filters enabled, advanced scoring

Best Practices
  • Use Complete Trend Filter: Enable "Filter ALL signal types" for safer trading and reduced false signals
  • Start Conservative: Begin with higher minimum scores (3-4) and gradually adjust based on results
  • Combine with Price Action: Confirm signals with support/resistance levels and chart patterns
  • Consider Market Regime: Trade more aggressively in trending markets, cautiously in range-bound conditions
  • Use Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: Check higher timeframe alignment before entering trades
  • Monitor Volume: Strong volume confirmation indicates higher probability signals
  • Respect Risk Management: No indicator is perfect - always use proper stop losses and position sizing

Compatibility and Requirements

Broker Compatibility

The indicator is designed to work with all major brokers and account types:

Alpari IC Markets FXCM XM Global Pepperstone OANDA Admiral Markets Any MT5 Broker

Asset Classes
Forex Indices Commodities Cryptocurrencies Stocks Futures

Technical Requirements
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000 or higher recommended)
  • Operating System: Windows, macOS (via Wine), Linux (via Wine)
  • Memory: Minimum 4GB RAM recommended for multi-symbol scanning
  • Internet: Stable connection required for real-time alerts and scanner
Strategy Tester Compatible: The indicator works perfectly in MT5 Strategy Tester for backtesting and optimization. All signals are calculated on closed bars only, ensuring backtest results match real-time performance.

Mark Kurisko's Strategy Foundation

This indicator is based on the trading methodology developed by Mark Kurisko, a professional trader known for his multi-stochastic approach to market analysis. The core concept revolves around the "rotation" of multiple stochastic oscillators:

  • Stochastic Alignment: When faster stochastics cross in oversold/overbought zones while slower stochastics confirm the direction, high-probability setups emerge
  • EMA Filter: The 20 EMA acts as a dynamic support/resistance level, filtering trades to align with prevailing trends
  • Multiple Timeframe Harmony: By using stochastics with different periods (9, 14, 40, 60), the system captures both short-term momentum and longer-term trend direction
  • Risk Management Focus: The strategy emphasizes quality over quantity, waiting for optimal setups rather than forcing trades
Educational Value: This indicator provides a complete implementation of Kurisko's methodology while adding modern enhancements like VWAP analysis, pattern recognition, and multi-symbol scanning.

Performance Considerations

Optimization Tips
  • Scanner Symbols: Limit scanner to 5-10 symbols for optimal performance
  • Update Frequency: Set scanner update to 5-10 seconds to reduce CPU load
  • Pattern Detection: Disable unused pattern types to improve calculation speed
  • Chart Objects: Enable "Aggressive Cleanup" to automatically remove old visual objects
  • Historical Data: Ensure sufficient historical data is loaded (at least 500 bars recommended)

Memory Management

The indicator efficiently manages resources through:
  • Optimized buffer calculations (only recalculates new bars)
  • Automatic cleanup of outdated visual objects
  • Smart scanner that updates only changed values
  • Proper handle management and release on deinitialization

Input Parameter Categories

Kurisko Stochastic Settings

Configure the four core stochastic oscillators according to your trading preferences. Default values are based on Mark Kurisko's original specifications and work well for most traders.

EMAs and Trend Settings

Adjust the three exponential moving averages to match your market and timeframe. The default 20/50/200 combination is widely used and effective across multiple asset classes.

Levels and Signals

Customize oversold/overbought levels and enable/disable different signal types. The trend filter is highly recommended for reducing false signals.

Scoring System

Control signal quality requirements. Higher minimum scores generate fewer but higher-quality signals. Advanced scoring provides more granular control.

VWAP Analysis

Enable VWAP calculations for institutional-level price analysis. Particularly useful for intraday trading and identifying fair value.

Market Regime and Volume

Enable automatic market condition detection and volume filtering to adapt to changing market dynamics.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Add higher timeframe confirmation to ensure alignment with larger trends. Select the appropriate higher timeframe for your trading style.

Fractals and Support/Resistance

Enable fractal detection to identify key price levels. Optional visualization draws horizontal lines at fractal levels.

Advanced Features

Enable additional pattern recognition modules including divergences, flag patterns, ABCD harmonics, and candlestick patterns.

评分 2
Gary
513
Gary 2025.09.07 08:54 
 

An absolutely incredible tool when used in conjunction with other indicators Im the same as many of you we are still trying to find our way to profitability and find something that actually works and trust me I've spent thousands on different indicators and ea's this is an amazing tool and if you use this in conjunction with other indicators and experiment I believe you can find a working formula.

Pascal Murundelger
3178
Pascal Murundelger 2025.08.29 11:00 
 

Very nice

作者的更多信息
Gold Master Indicator MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
Gold Master Indicator MT5 - Specialized Gold Trading Indicator OVERVIEW Gold Master Indicator is a specialized technical indicator designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD). The indicator combines multiple analysis methods to provide comprehensive signals for gold market movements. ANALYSIS COMPONENTS Trend Analysis - EMA-based trend identification - Multiple timeframe trend confirmation - Trend strength measurement - Trend reversal detection Momentum Analysis - RSI momentum tracking
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
German Pablo Gori
专家
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 - Gold Trading Expert Advisor OVERVIEW GoldMiner EA Pro is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for automated gold trading (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. The EA uses multiple technical analysis methods to identify trading opportunities and manages positions with integrated risk management. TRADING STRATEGY Entry Logic - Multi-indicator confluence analysis - Trend following approach - Momentum confirmation - Volume validation - Support/resistance level awareness Position
Apex Swing VWAP MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
Apex Swing VWAP MT5 Description Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis with automatic detection of significant swing points. This combination provides accurate market sentiment insight and potential reversal points. Key Features Integrated Technical Analysis - Dynamic VWAP from relevant swing points - Historical VWAP for long-term trend analysis - Multiple configurable VWAP periods Recommended Trading Types - Swi
Scanner Intelligence Hub
German Pablo Gori
指标
Scanner Intelligence Hub MT5 **OVERVIEW** Scanner Intelligence Hub is a professional multi-market analysis indicator designed for traders who need a comprehensive scanning and technical analysis tool. It seamlessly integrates multi-symbol, multi-timeframe analysis with advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) into an intuitive, professional interface. **KEY FEATURES** **ADVANCED MULTI-MARKET ANALYSIS**   - Simultaneous scanning of multiple currency pairs and timeframes   - Intelligent 0–10 scori
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
指标
What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels based on lo
FREE
RSI Divergence Suite Pro
German Pablo Gori
指标
RSI Divergence Suite Pro - MetaTrader 5 高级指标 概述 RSI Divergence Suite Pro 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的高级技术指标，可自动检测价格与 RSI 之间的背离，提供高精度的交易信号。这款专业指标结合了 RSI 的强大功能、背离分析、多时间框架支撑/阻力以及完整的警报系统。 主要特点 高级背离检测 四种背离类型： 常规看涨背离：价格创新低而 RSI 创新高时的看涨信号 常规看跌背离：价格创新高而 RSI 创新低时的看跌信号 隐藏看涨背离：看涨趋势确认（延续） 隐藏看跌背离：看跌趋势确认（延续） 集成质量过滤器： 最小成交量过滤器 ATR 波动率过滤器 RSI 水平过滤器（超买/超卖） K 线距离过滤器 2. 强度分类系统 信号自动分类： 强：RSI 差异高于可配置阈值的背离 正常：符合最低标准的背离 差异化可视化： 强信号使用实线 正常信号使用虚线 每种背离类型可自定义颜色 3. 实时信息面板 可自定义的面板显示： 最新检测到的背离类型 信号强度级别 适应背离类型的颜色 可调整的位置和大小 4. 多时间框架支
RSI Momentum Shift Detector
German Pablo Gori
指标
RSI Momentum Shift Detector - Momentum Change Indicator OVERVIEW RSI Momentum Shift Detector is a technical indicator designed to detect significant changes in price momentum using RSI analysis. The indicator identifies momentum shifts that may indicate potential trend changes or continuation patterns. MOMENTUM ANALYSIS Detection Methods - RSI level changes - RSI slope analysis - Momentum acceleration/deceleration - Divergence detection - Overbought/oversold transitions Shift Types Detecte
Apex Arrows MQL5
German Pablo Gori
指标
PEX ARROWS - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR GENERAL DESCRIPTION Apex Arrows is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides clear and reliable trading signals through visual arrow markers on your chart. The indicator combines multiple technical analysis components including trend analysis, momentum assessment, and volatility measurement to generate high-probability trading opportunities. CORE FEATURES Signal Generation - Buy signals displayed w
Swing Sentinel EA MT5
German Pablo Gori
专家
Swing Sentinel EA MT5 Description Swing Sentinel EA is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed to operate in trends with strategic pullbacks. This system uses advanced technical analysis to identify entry opportunities in major trends with professional risk management. Key Features Professional Strategy - Trend following with intelligent pullbacks - D1 timeframe specific optimization - Integrated multi-timeframe analysis Multi-Layer Validation System - Multiple confirmation filters - Institu
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator OVERVIEW Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit. SCALPING METHODOLOGY Signal Generation - Fast indicator calculations - Multiple confirmation system - Low latency signal delivery - Real-time price action analysis Entry Criteria - Short-term momentum shifts - Quick
Expert Trend Analizer MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 General Description The Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 is a comprehensive technical indicator designed to identify and analyze market trends. This indicator combines multiple technical tools to provide reliable and accurate trading signals. Main Features Technical Components Adaptive SuperTrend Adaptive algorithm that adjusts to different market conditions Multiple calculation periods for greater accuracy Clear trend change signals Integrated Bollinger Bands Three bands wit
Volume Structure Nexus MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
Volume Structure Nexus MT5 Volume Structure Nexus is an advanced indicator that combines institutional volume analysis with market structure analysis for MetaTrader 5. This tool provides a complete view of volume behavior and price structure. Key Features Advanced Volume Analysis - Detection of significant accumulations and distributions - Real-time volume flow analysis - Institutional volume indicators Market Structure Analysis - Identification of important structural patterns - Volume-base
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 - Momentum and Volatility Squeeze Indicator OVERVIEW Squeeze Momentum Force is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines volatility squeeze detection with momentum analysis. Based on concepts from John Carter's TTM Squeeze indicator, this tool identifies periods of low volatility (squeeze) that often precede significant price movements. CORE CONCEPTS Volatility Squeeze Detection The indicator detects squeeze conditions by comparing Bollinger Bands with
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
Apex WilliamsR MT5 Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that enhances the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced momentum analysis and multiple quality filters. Key Features Intelligent Signal System - Automatic buy/sell signal generation - Quality filters to reduce false signals - Clear visual indicators on chart Advanced Divergence Analysis - Automatic divergence detection - Integrated price-oscillator analysis - Technical signal confirmation Multiple Filt
EurUsd PRO
German Pablo Gori
指标
EUR/USD PRO — Institutional Composite Indicator A professional-grade indicator optimized specifically for EUR/USD, integrating institutional analysis concepts into a single tool. This system combines DXY MTF analysis, session-based VWAP, ADR/ATR metrics, market structure (BOS/CHOCH), SMC (FVG/OB), cross-asset correlations, and a confluence panel with a floating signal. It features a Neumorphic UI with movable panels, pip-calculated spread display, and structured logging. Designed for universal
QuantFusion BTC MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
QUANTFUSION BTC — PROFESSIONAL SMART MONEY INDICATOR      PREMIUM BITCOIN TRADING SYSTEM — SMART MONEY DETECTION   QuantFusion BTC is an advanced technical indicator, specifically designed and  o ptimized for Bitcoin/USD trading. It integrates institutional Smart Money   Concepts with sophisticated multi‑timeframe analysis to identify high‑probability  trading op
回复评论