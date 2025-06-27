Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL5

Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MT5 - The Ultimate Kurisko Strategy Suite

Description:

Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is a professional, institutional-grade trading system based on the renowned Mark Kurisko methodology. This indicator is not just a standard oscillator; it is a complete command center that synchronizes four levels of stochastic analysis with advanced trend filters to identify high-probability reversals and trend continuations.

The system solves the biggest problem with common oscillators: false signals during trending markets. Thanks to its quad-period matrix (9, 14, 40, and 60), the indicator identifies exactly when short-term momentum aligns with the long-term trend.

What makes this system unique?

Smart Scoring System: Every signal is rated on a scale of 1 to 10 based on multiple confluence factors (Trend, Volume, VWAP, and Fractals). You decide the precision level you want to trade.

Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitor up to 10 instruments simultaneously from a single interactive dashboard. No more jumping between charts.

Institutional VWAP & Volume: Includes Volume Weighted Average Price analysis with standard deviation bands to identify zones of "fair value" and institutional interest.

Zero Repaint Technology: All signals are confirmed upon the close of the candle. What you see in your backtests is exactly what you get in live trading—100% transparency.

Market Regime Detection: The system automatically tells you if the market is in a Strong Trend, Range, or High Volatility, allowing you to adapt your strategy instantly.

Advanced Modules Included:

Pattern Recognition: Automatically detects Divergences, Flag Patterns, ABCD Harmonic structures, and Price Action Candle formations. Triple EMA Filter: Total alignment with 20, 50, and 200 Exponential Moving Averages to ensure you are always trading with the major flow. Fractal Support/Resistance: Dynamic mapping of key supply and demand levels based on fractal mathematics.

Professional Tip: Since you are looking to balance high-quality tools with affordable pricing, consider exploring our Premium Trader Suite. While our free indicators provide a solid foundation, our paid products offer advanced neural-filtering and automated risk management features that help you scale your trading consistency. Upgrade your edge today by visiting our specialized catalog for professional-grade EAs and indicators.

Multi-Channel Alerts:

Never miss a setup again. The system features:

Standard MT5 terminal pop-ups with sound.

Push Notifications directly to your mobile smartphone.

Automated Email alerts.

Telegram Bot Integration: Get high-quality signals sent directly to your Telegram chat in real-time.

Recommended Workflows:

Scalping (M1-M5): Use the Volume Filter and look for scores of 7/10 or higher.

Day Trading (M15-H1): Enable the Multi-Timeframe filter to align your entries with the H4 trend.

Swing Trading (H4-D1): Focus exclusively on "Super Signals" where all 4 stochastics rotate in perfect harmony.

About the Mark Kurisko Foundation: This indicator is the most faithful and advanced implementation of Stochastic Rotation Theory available on MQL5. It is designed for traders seeking a systematic, mathematical, and emotion-free approach to the markets.