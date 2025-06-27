Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL5
- German Pablo Gori
- 버전: 1.3
- 업데이트됨: 17 11월 2025
- 활성화: 12
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MT5 - The Ultimate Kurisko Strategy Suite
Description:
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is a professional, institutional-grade trading system based on the renowned Mark Kurisko methodology. This indicator is not just a standard oscillator; it is a complete command center that synchronizes four levels of stochastic analysis with advanced trend filters to identify high-probability reversals and trend continuations.
The system solves the biggest problem with common oscillators: false signals during trending markets. Thanks to its quad-period matrix (9, 14, 40, and 60), the indicator identifies exactly when short-term momentum aligns with the long-term trend.
What makes this system unique?
Smart Scoring System: Every signal is rated on a scale of 1 to 10 based on multiple confluence factors (Trend, Volume, VWAP, and Fractals). You decide the precision level you want to trade.
Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitor up to 10 instruments simultaneously from a single interactive dashboard. No more jumping between charts.
Institutional VWAP & Volume: Includes Volume Weighted Average Price analysis with standard deviation bands to identify zones of "fair value" and institutional interest.
Zero Repaint Technology: All signals are confirmed upon the close of the candle. What you see in your backtests is exactly what you get in live trading—100% transparency.
Market Regime Detection: The system automatically tells you if the market is in a Strong Trend, Range, or High Volatility, allowing you to adapt your strategy instantly.
Advanced Modules Included:
Pattern Recognition: Automatically detects Divergences, Flag Patterns, ABCD Harmonic structures, and Price Action Candle formations.
Triple EMA Filter: Total alignment with 20, 50, and 200 Exponential Moving Averages to ensure you are always trading with the major flow.
Fractal Support/Resistance: Dynamic mapping of key supply and demand levels based on fractal mathematics.
Multi-Channel Alerts:
Never miss a setup again. The system features:
Standard MT5 terminal pop-ups with sound.
Push Notifications directly to your mobile smartphone.
Automated Email alerts.
Telegram Bot Integration: Get high-quality signals sent directly to your Telegram chat in real-time.
Recommended Workflows:
Scalping (M1-M5): Use the Volume Filter and look for scores of 7/10 or higher.
Day Trading (M15-H1): Enable the Multi-Timeframe filter to align your entries with the H4 trend.
Swing Trading (H4-D1): Focus exclusively on "Super Signals" where all 4 stochastics rotate in perfect harmony.
About the Mark Kurisko Foundation: This indicator is the most faithful and advanced implementation of Stochastic Rotation Theory available on MQL5. It is designed for traders seeking a systematic, mathematical, and emotion-free approach to the markets.
An absolutely incredible tool when used in conjunction with other indicators Im the same as many of you we are still trying to find our way to profitability and find something that actually works and trust me I've spent thousands on different indicators and ea's this is an amazing tool and if you use this in conjunction with other indicators and experiment I believe you can find a working formula.