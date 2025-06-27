Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL5

5

Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MT5 - The Ultimate Kurisko Strategy Suite

Description:

Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is a professional, institutional-grade trading system based on the renowned Mark Kurisko methodology. This indicator is not just a standard oscillator; it is a complete command center that synchronizes four levels of stochastic analysis with advanced trend filters to identify high-probability reversals and trend continuations.

The system solves the biggest problem with common oscillators: false signals during trending markets. Thanks to its quad-period matrix (9, 14, 40, and 60), the indicator identifies exactly when short-term momentum aligns with the long-term trend.

What makes this system unique?

  • Smart Scoring System: Every signal is rated on a scale of 1 to 10 based on multiple confluence factors (Trend, Volume, VWAP, and Fractals). You decide the precision level you want to trade.

  • Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitor up to 10 instruments simultaneously from a single interactive dashboard. No more jumping between charts.

  • Institutional VWAP & Volume: Includes Volume Weighted Average Price analysis with standard deviation bands to identify zones of "fair value" and institutional interest.

  • Zero Repaint Technology: All signals are confirmed upon the close of the candle. What you see in your backtests is exactly what you get in live trading—100% transparency.

  • Market Regime Detection: The system automatically tells you if the market is in a Strong Trend, Range, or High Volatility, allowing you to adapt your strategy instantly.

Advanced Modules Included:

  1. Pattern Recognition: Automatically detects Divergences, Flag Patterns, ABCD Harmonic structures, and Price Action Candle formations.

  2. Triple EMA Filter: Total alignment with 20, 50, and 200 Exponential Moving Averages to ensure you are always trading with the major flow.

  3. Fractal Support/Resistance: Dynamic mapping of key supply and demand levels based on fractal mathematics.

 Professional Tip: Since you are looking to balance high-quality tools with affordable pricing, consider exploring our Premium Trader Suite. While our free indicators provide a solid foundation, our paid products offer advanced neural-filtering and automated risk management features that help you scale your trading consistency. Upgrade your edge today by visiting our specialized catalog for professional-grade EAs and indicators.

Multi-Channel Alerts:

Never miss a setup again. The system features:

  • Standard MT5 terminal pop-ups with sound.

  • Push Notifications directly to your mobile smartphone.

  • Automated Email alerts.

  • Telegram Bot Integration: Get high-quality signals sent directly to your Telegram chat in real-time.

Recommended Workflows:

  • Scalping (M1-M5): Use the Volume Filter and look for scores of 7/10 or higher.

  • Day Trading (M15-H1): Enable the Multi-Timeframe filter to align your entries with the H4 trend.

  • Swing Trading (H4-D1): Focus exclusively on "Super Signals" where all 4 stochastics rotate in perfect harmony.

About the Mark Kurisko Foundation: This indicator is the most faithful and advanced implementation of Stochastic Rotation Theory available on MQL5. It is designed for traders seeking a systematic, mathematical, and emotion-free approach to the markets.

리뷰 2
Gary
543
Gary 2025.09.07 08:54 
 

An absolutely incredible tool when used in conjunction with other indicators Im the same as many of you we are still trying to find our way to profitability and find something that actually works and trust me I've spent thousands on different indicators and ea's this is an amazing tool and if you use this in conjunction with other indicators and experiment I believe you can find a working formula.

Pascal Murundelger
3178
Pascal Murundelger 2025.08.29 11:00 
 

Very nice

추천 제품
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
지표
MT4 버전  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 는 Bill Williams 의 고급 프랙탈, 시장의 올바른 파동 구조를 구축하는 Valable ZigZag, 정확한 진입 수준을 표시하는 피보나치 수준과 같은 인기 있는 시장 분석 도구를 포함하는 하나의 지표 내에서 완전한 거래 시스템입니다. 시장과 이익을 취하는 장소로. 전략에 대한 자세한 설명 표시기 작업에 대한 지침 고문-거래 올빼미 도우미의 조수 개인 사용자 채팅 ->구입 후 나에게 쓰기,나는 개인 채팅에 당신을 추가하고 거기에 모든 보너스를 다운로드 할 수 있습니다 힘은 단순함에 있습니다! Owl Smart Levels 거래 시스템은 사용하기 매우 쉽기 때문에 전문가와 이제 막 시장을 연구하고 스스로 거래 전략을 선택하기 시작한 사람들 모두에게 적합합니다. 전략 및 지표에는 눈에 보이지 않는 비밀 공식 및 계산 방법이 없으며 모든 전략 지표는 공개되어 있습니다. Owl Smart Levels를 사
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
지표
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Triple SuperTrend Histo
Ryszard Kadow
지표
Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. Triple SuperTrend Histo indicator  calculate  three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram. Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY , from green to red means you can SELL . Description of the method of drawing a histogram. The price is above the EMA 200,
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
MACD Divergence MT5
Sergey Deev
지표
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. The indicator parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period Macd
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Market Structure Trend Targets
Cao Minh Quang
지표
The Market Structure Trend Targets is a powerful trading indicator designed to give traders a clear, structured, and data-driven view of market momentum, breakouts, and key price reaction zones. Built on the principles of smart market structure analysis , it helps identify not only trend direction, but also precise breakout levels , trend exhaustion , and potential reversal zones — all with visual clarity and trader-friendly metrics. Key Features Breakout Points with Numbered Markers Track signi
Ichimoku Aiko MTF
Michael Jonah Randriamampionontsoa
지표
Ichimoku Aiko MTF is a collection of technical indicators that show support and resistance levels, as well as momentum and trend direction. It is a multi-timeframe indicator so you don't need to change the chart timeframe when you want to see the ichimoku clouds on a higher timeframe.  eg. The chart timeframe is M15 and you want to see on the M15 timeframe chart the H1 ichimoku indicators (the ichimoku in Metatrader can't do that) that's why you need to use Ichimoku Aiko MTF.
Accumulation Bar MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
MT5용 Crypto_Forex 지표 축적 막대 패턴. - 지표 "축적 막대"는 가격 액션 거래를 위한 매우 강력한 돌파 중심 지표입니다. - 지표는 1개 막대 동안 좁은 영역에서 가격 축적을 감지하고 돌파 방향, 보류 주문 및 SL 위치를 표시합니다. - 강세 축적 막대 - 차트에 파란색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - 약세 축적 막대 - 차트에 빨간색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - 다시 칠하지 않고, 지연하지 않으며, 높은 R/R 비율(보상/위험). - 지표에는 조정 가능한 감도 매개변수가 있습니다. - PC 및 모바일 알림 기능 포함. - 지표 "축적 막대 패턴"은 지원/저항 수준과 결합하기에 좋습니다. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! 이 MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
지표
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
지표
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
지표
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
지표
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
지표
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
지표
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
지표
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Killer Combo System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
Killer Combo System is a multi-strategy indicator designed to highlight potential reversal and continuation setups by combining several technical modules in one tool. It provides flexible configuration, allowing users to enable or disable different confirmation filters according to their own trading approach. Available Modules RSI and CCI Divergence Detection MACD Crossovers Candlestick Pattern Recognition Multi-Timeframe Filtering Moving Average and Bollinger Band Trend Filters Signal Labels an
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
지표
Auto Optimized RSI   is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels,   Auto Optimized RSI   dynamically adjusts its lev
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
KDJ divergence signals MT5
Kaijun Wang
지표
KDJ Index 4   交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 "Cooperative QQ:556024  "  "Cooperation wechat:556024"  "Cooperative email:556024@qq.com" 强烈推荐趋势指标, 波浪的标准自动计算   和   波浪的标准自动计算MT5版本     KDJ指标又叫 随机指标 ，是一种相当新颖、实用的技术分析指标，它起先用于期货市场的分析，后被广泛用于股市的中短期趋势分析，是期货和股票市场上最常用的技术分析工具。 随机指标KDJ一般是用于股票分析的统计体系，根据统计学原理，通过一个特定的周期（常为9日、9周等）
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
지표
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
Trend Detective Indicator MT5
Zakri Bin Othman
5 (1)
지표
Leave a review for this product, and receive another "Free" product that you choose. You can see my other products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zakri/seller Trend Detective is an advanced trend detection indicator which shows accurate entry points in direction of trend. It uses smart technology in order to detect entry points, trend changing points, and TP points. It also shows hit rate for current chart using selected parameters. Hit rate for this indicator on different charts can be 8
Currency Strength Lines
Augusto Martins Lopes
지표
통화 강도 지표 설명 이 지표는 외환 시장의 주요 통화의 상대적인 강도를 분석하여 어떤 통화가 강세를 보이고 있는지, 어떤 통화가 약세를 보이고 있는지를 명확하게 보여줍니다. EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF 등의 주요 통화 쌍을 평가하며, RSI 또는 ROC와 같은 방법을 사용하여 강도를 계산합니다. 각 통화의 강도는 개별 라인으로 표시되므로, 추세와 잠재적인 거래 기회를 쉽게 식별할 수 있습니다. 또한, 분석된 통화의 교차를 기반으로 매수, 매도 또는 중립 신호를 시각적으로 생성할 수도 있습니다. 주요 특징 주요 통화의 동시 분석 RSI, ROC, 이동 평균 등 다양한 계산 방법 사용 각 통화의 강도를 직관적으로 표시 자동으로 매수, 매도 및 중립 신호 생성 색상, 위치 및 레이아웃을 조정할 수 있는 맞춤형 패널 브로커의 접두사 및 접미사 지원 실시간 알림 및 알림 기능 옵션 적용 및 장점 이 지표는 모든 시간 프레임에서 사용할 수 있으며, 차
Renko System
Marco Montemari
지표
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
지표
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (557)
지표
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
지표
지표에 대하여 이 지표는 금융 상품의 종가에 대한 몬테카를로 시뮬레이션을 기반으로 합니다. 몬테카를로는 통계적 기법으로, 이전에 관찰된 결과에 기반한 랜덤 숫자를 사용하여 다양한 결과가 나올 확률을 모델링하는 데 사용됩니다. 어떻게 작동하나요? 이 지표는 과거 데이터를 바탕으로 시간에 따른 랜덤 가격 변화를 모델링하여 특정 종목에 대한 여러 가격 시나리오를 생성합니다. 각 시뮬레이션은 종가 변동을 반영하기 위해 랜덤 변수를 사용하여, 주어진 기간 동안 미래 시장 움직임을 효과적으로 모방합니다. 몬테카를로 시뮬레이션의 장점 - 몬테카를로 시뮬레이션은 다양한 미래 시나리오에 대한 테스트를 통해 여러 거래 전략의 리스크를 분석하는 데 도움을 줍니다. - 희귀한 극단적 사건(꼬리 위험)을 포함하여 다양한 시장 상황에서 전략의 성과를 확인할 수 있습니다. - 단일 예측에 의존하지 않고, 몬테카를로는 관련 확률과 함께 잠재적 결과의 범위를 제공합니다. 이는 수익 또는 손실 가능성을 이해하는
Synthetic Trend AI
Vitali Vasilenka
지표
Synthetic Trend AI - 인공지능 기반 스마트 트렌드 지표 Synthetic Trend AI 지표는 기존 SuperTrend 공식에 인공지능 알고리즘(k-최근접 이웃, KNN)과 거래량 분석을 결합한 강력한 기술 분석 도구입니다. 시장을 심층적으로 분석하고 더욱 확실한 결정을 내리고자 하는 분들을 위해 설계되었습니다. Synthetic Trend AI의 독보적인 특징: AI 트렌드 예측: KNN 알고리즘을 사용하여 과거 데이터를 분석하고 가격 움직임 방향을 예측합니다. 거래량 분석: 내장된 VWMA(거래량 가중 이동 평균)를 통해 방향뿐만 아니라 움직임의 강도까지 고려할 수 있습니다. 유연한 민감도 설정: 거래량(n)과 이웃 수(k)를 조정하여 거래 스타일에 맞게 정확하게 조정할 수 있습니다. 시각적 추세 신호: 가격 아래의 녹색 선은 상승 추세를, 가격 위의 빨간색 선은 하락 추세를 나타냅니다. 동적 트레일링 스톱: 이 지표는 가격과 거래량에 반응하는 스마트 손절
FREE
Extremely Reversal Signals for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
지표
Reversal Signals   [AlgoAlpha] – Master Market Reversals with Precision! Elevate your trading strategy with the Reversal Signals indicator by AlgoAlpha. This advanced tool is designed to pinpoint potential bullish and bearish reversals by analyzing price action and, optionally, volume confirmations. It seamlessly combines reversal detection with trend analysis, giving you a comprehensive view of market dynamics to make informed trading decisions. Key Features   Price Action Reve
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
지표
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (57)
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
지표
Power Candles – 모든 시장을 위한 강도 기반 진입 신호 Power Candles 는 Stein Investments의 검증된 강도 분석을 가격 차트에 직접 제공합니다. 가격 움직임에만 반응하는 대신, 각 캔들은 실제 시장 강도를 기준으로 색상화되어 모멘텀 형성, 강도 가속, 명확한 추세 전환을 즉시 파악할 수 있습니다. 모든 시장을 위한 단일 로직 Power Candles는 모든 거래 심볼 에서 자동으로 작동합니다. 현재 심볼이 Forex인지 비-Forex 시장인지 자동으로 감지하여 내부적으로 적절한 강도 모델을 적용합니다. Forex 및 Gold 는 FX Power Delta 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 100) 지수, 크립토 및 CFD 는 IX Power Strength 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 50) 필요한 강도 계산은 Power Candles에 완전히 내장되어 있습니다. 캔들 색상이나 신호 로직을 위해 추가 인디케이터는 필요하지 않습니다. 가격
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (35)
지표
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 은 Smart Money Concepts(SMC)를 기반으로 개발된 실시간 시장 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템은 트레이더가 시장 구조를 체계적으로 분석하고 전체적인 시장 방향을 더욱 명확하게 파악할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 시스템은 여러 시간대에서 반전 포인트(Reversal Points), 핵심 구역(Key Zones), 그리고 시장 구조(Market Structure)를 자동으로 분석하며, POI(Point of Interest), 노 리페인트(No Repaint) 신호, 자동 피보나치 레벨(Auto Fibonacci Levels)을 표시하여 되돌림(Pullback)과 반전 포인트를 정확하게 탐지할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 또한 실시간 신호와 알림을 통해 가격이 핵심 구역에 진입하거나 해당 구역에서 반전 신호가 발생하는 순간을 놓치지 않도록 보조합니다. 더불어 이 시스템은 인디케이터와 신호 시스템을 하나로
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
지표
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
지표
Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요 저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
지표
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 트레이더가 진입 지점을 식별하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 시그널 감지 시스템, 자동 Entry/SL/TP 관리, 거래량 분석 및 실시간 성과 통계를 포함하는 포괄적인 분석 도구 세트를 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 시그널 감지 시스템 지표는 Price Action 분석 및 시장 구조를 기반으로 잠재적 진입 지점을 자동으로 감지합니다. 거래 기회 감지 시: - BUY 화살표(녹색) 또는 SELL 화살표(빨간색)가 차트에 표시됩니다 - 캔들이 색상으로 표시되어 시그널 영역을 식별합니다 - Entry/SL/TP 레벨이 자동으로 계산됩니다 시그널은 가격이 Entry 레벨에 도달할 때만 활성화되어, 시장에서 확인되지 않은 시그널을 필터링합니다. 지능형 Entry/SL/TP 관리 - Ent
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
지표
Smart Stop Indicator – 차트 위에서 직접 작동하는 지능형 스톱로스 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Indicator는 감이나 추측이 아닌 명확하고 체계적인 방식으로 스톱로스를 설정하고 싶은 트레이더를 위한 맞춤형 솔루션입니다. 이 도구는 클래식 프라이스 액션 논리(고점, 저점 구조)와 현대적인 브레이크아웃 인식을 결합하여 실제로 가장 논리적인 다음 스톱 레벨을 정확히 식별합니다. 추세, 박스권, 빠른 브레이크아웃 상황 등 어떤 시장에서도 인디케이터는 최적의 SL 구역과 상태(“new”, “broken”, “valid”)를 차트에 직접 표시합니다. 새로운 기능으로 SL 거리의 %ADR 표시가 추가되었습니다. 핵심 기능 자동 시장구조 기반 스톱 설정 • 시장 구조와 실시간 가격 움직임을 기반으로 의미 있는 스톱로스 레벨을 자동으로 탐지합니다. 스마트 브레이크아웃 감지 • 빠른 방향 변화나 돌파 상황에서도 불필요한 조기 스톱 조정을 강요하지 않으며 유연하게 반응합
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하십시오. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator는 50$ 및 평생 동안만 사용할 수 있습니다.
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
지표
FX Levels: 모든 시장을 위한 뛰어난 정확도의 지지와 저항 간단 요약 통화쌍, 지수, 주식, 원자재 등 어떤 시장이든 믿을 만한 지지·저항 레벨을 찾고 싶나요? FX Levels 는 전통적인 “Lighthouse” 기법과 첨단 동적 접근을 결합해, 거의 보편적인 정확성을 제공합니다. 실제 브로커 경험을 반영하고, 자동화된 일별 업데이트와 실시간 업데이트를 결합함으로써 FX Levels 는 가격 반전 포인트를 파악하고, 수익 목표를 설정하며, 자신 있게 트레이드를 관리할 수 있게 돕습니다. 지금 바로 시도해 보세요—정교한 지지/저항 분석이 어떻게 여러분의 트레이딩을 한 단계 끌어올릴 수 있는지 직접 확인하세요! 1. FX Levels가 트레이더에게 매우 유용한 이유 뛰어난 정확도의 지지·저항 존 • FX Levels 는 다양한 브로커 환경에서도 거의 동일한 존을 생성하도록 설계되어, 데이터 피드나 시간 설정 차이로 인한 불일치를 해소합니다. • 즉, 어떤 브로커를 사용하
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
지표
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
지표
IX Power: 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 시장 통찰력을 발견하세요 개요 IX Power 는 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 시장의 강도를 분석할 수 있는 다목적 도구입니다. FX Power 는 모든 가용 통화 쌍 데이터를 사용하여 외환 쌍에 대해 가장 높은 정확도를 제공하는 반면, IX Power 는 기초 자산 시장 데이터에만 초점을 맞춥니다. 이로 인해 IX Power 는 비외환 시장에 이상적이며, 다중 쌍 분석이 필요하지 않은 간단한 외환 분석에도 신뢰할 수 있는 도구입니다. 모든 차트에서 매끄럽게 작동하며, 거래 결정을 향상시키기 위한 명확하고 실행 가능한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 1. IX Power가 트레이더에게 유용한 이유 다양한 시장 강도 분석 • IX Power 는 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 심볼의 강도를 계산하여 각 시장에 맞는 통찰력을 제공합니다. • US30, WTI, 금, 비트코인 또는 통화 쌍과 같은 자산을 모니터링하여 거래 기회를 발견
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
지표
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
지표
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
지표
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
지표
자동화된 수요 및 공급 구역의 차세대. 모든 차트에서 작동하는 새롭고 혁신적인 알고리즘. 모든 구역은 시장의 가격 움직임에 따라 동적으로 생성됩니다. 두 가지 유형의 경고 --> 1)가격이 영역에 도달할 때 2)새로운 영역이 형성될 때 당신은 더 이상 쓸모없는 지표를 얻을 수 없습니다. 입증된 결과로 완벽한 거래 전략을 얻을 수 있습니다.     새로운 기능:     가격이 공급/수요 영역에 도달하면 경고     새로운 공급/수요 구역이 생성되면 알림     푸시 알림 알림     핍의 영역 너비 레이블     기동특무부대에 한 번 더 시간이 주어집니다. 따라서 현재보다 위의 2개의 시간 프레임 대신 현재보다 높은 3개의 시간 프레임을 볼 수 있습니다.     Alerts/Zones/MTF 기능을 활성화/비활성화하는 버튼 당신이 얻는 이점:     거래에서 감정을 제거하십시오.     거래 항목을 객관화하십시오.     높은 확률 설정을 사용하여 수익
제작자의 제품 더 보기
RSI Divergence Suite Pro
German Pablo Gori
5 (1)
지표
RSI 다이버전스 스위트 프로 - 메타트레이더 5 고급 지표 개요 RSI 다이버전스 스위트 프로는 가격과 RSI 간의 다이버전스를 자동으로 감지하여 고정밀 거래 신호를 제공하는 메타트레이더 5용 고급 기술 지표입니다. 이 전문 지표는 RSI의 강력한 기능과 다이버전스 분석, 다중 시간대 지지/저항 및 완벽한 경고 시스템을 결합합니다. 주요 기능 고급 다이버전스 감지 4가지 유형의 다이버전스: 일반 상승 다이버전스: 가격은 저점을 낮추지만 RSI는 저점을 높일 때의 상승 신호 일반 하락 다이버전스: 가격은 고점을 높이지만 RSI는 고점을 낮출 때의 하락 신호 숨겨진 상승 다이버전스: 상승 추세 확인 (지속) 숨겨진 하락 다이버전스: 하락 추세 확인 (지속) 통합된 품질 필터: 최소 거래량 필터 ATR 변동성 필터 RSI 레벨 필터 (과매수/과매도) 캔들 거리 필터 2. 강도 분류 시스템 신호 자동 분류: 강함: 설정 가능한 임계값보다 큰 RSI 차이를 보이는 다이버전스 보통: 최소 기
FREE
Gold Master Indicator MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
Gold Master Indicator MT5 - Institutional Precision for XAUUSD The Gold Master Indicator is an advanced analysis tool specifically designed for the unique volatility of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This indicator not only tracks the price but also identifies liquidity zones and institutional turning points where the probability of reversals is higher. Unlike standard indicators, Gold Master uses a data smoothing algorithm to eliminate market noise, allowing traders to capture clean movements on t
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
German Pablo Gori
Experts
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 - Advanced Neural Trend Trading for XAUUSD SUMMARY Unlock the power of automated gold trading with GoldMiner EA Pro, a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically designed for the unique volatility of XAUUSD. Unlike generic bots, GoldMiner uses a proprietary confluence engine that combines institutional trend following with real-time volume validation to capture high-probability moves. WHY GOLDMINER EA PRO? Precision Entry Engine: Uses multi-level analysis (EMA, RSI, MACD)
RSI Momentum Shift Detector
German Pablo Gori
지표
RSI Momentum Shift Detector - Momentum Change Indicator Maximize your accuracy: Divergences are powerful, but they are even stronger when combined with professional volume analysis. If you like the logic behind this indicator, you will love the Volume Structure Nexus , which identifies where the big players are entering. For fast-paced traders, pair these divergences with Accuracy M1 Scalper to catch explosive moves in lower timeframes. RSI Momentum Shift Detector is a technical indicator desi
FREE
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
Apex WilliamsR MT5 Looking for sharper entries? This indicator provides the foundation for visual price action. However, specialized markets require specialized tools. If you trade Gold or Indices, check out Gold Master Indicator or Nasdaq Master Indicator , specifically optimized for those assets' unique volatility. Don't just trade; trade with the right edge. Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that enhances the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced momentum
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
지표
Build your professional trading suite for less: I believe in providing high-quality tools for the community. If you find value in this free indicator, please consider leaving a 5-star review to support my work. You can also explore my full catalog of professional EAs and specialized indicators on my profile to find the perfect 'trigger' for your strategy. What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market
FREE
Apex Swing VWAP MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
Apex Swing VWAP MT5 Description Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis with automatic detection of significant swing points. This combination provides accurate market sentiment insight and potential reversal points. Key Features Integrated Technical Analysis - Dynamic VWAP from relevant swing points - Historical VWAP for long-term trend analysis - Multiple configurable VWAP periods Recommended Trading Types - Swi
Scanner Intelligence Hub
German Pablo Gori
지표
Scanner Intelligence Hub MT5 **OVERVIEW** Scanner Intelligence Hub is a professional multi-market analysis indicator designed for traders who need a comprehensive scanning and technical analysis tool. It seamlessly integrates multi-symbol, multi-timeframe analysis with advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) into an intuitive, professional interface. **KEY FEATURES** **ADVANCED MULTI-MARKET ANALYSIS**   - Simultaneous scanning of multiple currency pairs and timeframes   - Intelligent 0–10 scori
Expert Trend Analizer MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 Take your trading to the next level: While identifying the trend is the first step, timing your entries is where the profit lies. This free tool works perfectly as a filter for my high-precision signals. For a complete professional setup, I highly recommend using this with Gold Master Indicator or fully automating your strategy with Swing Sentinel EA for hands-free trend following. General Description The Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 is a comprehensive technical indicato
FREE
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - High-Frequency Precision Signals Accuracy M1 Scalper is a high-performance indicator developed specifically for traders operating on lower timeframes (M1 and M5). In the scalping environment, every second counts; therefore, this algorithm has been optimized to offer ultra-fast visual execution without overloading your terminal's CPU. The indicator uses a mathematical model based on price momentum and adaptive volatility, identifying micro-trends before the explosive m
FREE
Apex Arrows MQL5
German Pablo Gori
지표
PEX ARROWS - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR GENERAL DESCRIPTION Apex Arrows is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides clear and reliable trading signals through visual arrow markers on your chart. The indicator combines multiple technical analysis components including trend analysis, momentum assessment, and volatility measurement to generate high-probability trading opportunities. CORE FEATURES Signal Generation - Buy signals displayed w
Swing Sentinel EA MT5
German Pablo Gori
Experts
Swing Sentinel EA MT5 Description Swing Sentinel EA is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed to operate in trends with strategic pullbacks. This system uses advanced technical analysis to identify entry opportunities in major trends with professional risk management. Key Features Professional Strategy - Trend following with intelligent pullbacks - D1 timeframe specific optimization - Integrated multi-timeframe analysis Multi-Layer Validation System - Multiple confirmation filters - Institu
Volume Structure Nexus MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
Volume Structure Nexus MT5 Volume Structure Nexus is an advanced indicator that combines institutional volume analysis with market structure analysis for MetaTrader 5. This tool provides a complete view of volume behavior and price structure. Key Features Advanced Volume Analysis - Detection of significant accumulations and distributions - Real-time volume flow analysis - Institutional volume indicators Market Structure Analysis - Identification of important structural patterns - Volume-base
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 - Momentum and Volatility Squeeze Indicator OVERVIEW Squeeze Momentum Force is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines volatility squeeze detection with momentum analysis. Based on concepts from John Carter's TTM Squeeze indicator, this tool identifies periods of low volatility (squeeze) that often precede significant price movements. CORE CONCEPTS Volatility Squeeze Detection The indicator detects squeeze conditions by comparing Bollinger Bands with
EurUsd PRO
German Pablo Gori
지표
EUR/USD PRO — Institutional Composite Indicator A professional-grade indicator optimized specifically for EUR/USD, integrating institutional analysis concepts into a single tool. This system combines DXY MTF analysis, session-based VWAP, ADR/ATR metrics, market structure (BOS/CHOCH), SMC (FVG/OB), cross-asset correlations, and a confluence panel with a floating signal. It features a Neumorphic UI with movable panels, pip-calculated spread display, and structured logging. Designed for universal
QuantFusion BTC MT5
German Pablo Gori
지표
QUANTFUSION BTC — PROFESSIONAL SMART MONEY INDICATOR   PREMIUM BITCOIN TRADING SYSTEM — SMART MONEY DETECTION   QuantFusion BTC is an advanced technical indicator, specifically designed and  o ptimized for Bitcoin/USD trading. It integrates institutional Smart Money   Concepts with sophisticated multi‑timeframe analysis to identify high‑probability  trading opportunities.      KEY FEATURES      KURISKO 4‑STOCHASTIC SYSTEM      •
Alpha Brent Strategy Tool
German Pablo Gori
지표
Alpha Bren Strategy Tool: Technical and Functional Documentation Alpha Bren Strategy Tool is an institutional-grade analytical suite specifically engineered for energy traders seeking a competitive advantage in the Brent Crude Oil market. This indicator integrates high-precision algorithms with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and real-time macroeconomic analysis. At the core of the system lies the Kurisko 4 Stochastic System , a quadruple-impulse configuration designed to accurately identify trend ex
필터:
Gary
543
Gary 2025.09.07 08:54 
 

An absolutely incredible tool when used in conjunction with other indicators Im the same as many of you we are still trying to find our way to profitability and find something that actually works and trust me I've spent thousands on different indicators and ea's this is an amazing tool and if you use this in conjunction with other indicators and experiment I believe you can find a working formula.

German Pablo Gori
3362
개발자의 답변 German Pablo Gori 2025.09.07 16:41
Hi! Thanks a lot for your comment and for taking the time to share your experience with the product. I'm really glad to hear that this tool is useful for you. I appreciate your advice to use it alongside other indicators. As you mentioned, experimentation is key to finding a formula that fits each person's trading style. Wishing you lots of success in your trading. If you have any questions or need help in the future, feel free to reach out to us. Cheers!
Pascal Murundelger
3178
Pascal Murundelger 2025.08.29 11:00 
 

Very nice

German Pablo Gori
3362
개발자의 답변 German Pablo Gori 2025.08.30 00:23
Thanks for the comment! It's a pleasure. If you need anything, don't hesitate to contact me. Best regards!
리뷰 답변