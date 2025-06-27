Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL5

Stoch Quad Rotation Signal – Professional Multi-Stochastic Signals Indicator


Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is an advanced technical indicator designed for demanding traders seeking precise and reliable buy and sell signals. This innovative system combines the power of four stochastic oscillators, trend analysis, candlestick pattern detection, volume, and multi-timeframe filters into a single highly customizable tool.

Ideal for both traditional markets (Forex, indices, commodities) and digital assets (cryptocurrencies), this indicator is especially focused on reversal, rotation, and trend confirmation strategies with a professional approach.

🔍 Key Features

  • Four Customizable Stochastics: Analyzes price action using 4 stochastics set to different periods, detecting overbought/oversold levels and market rotations with higher reliability.

  • Regular and Super Signals: Detects standard entry signals and "Super Signals" when all stochastics align, offering high success probability.

  • Automatic Divergence Detection: Identifies regular divergences between price and stochastic, helping anticipate market reversals.

  • Smart Pattern Recognition: Includes built-in detection of key candlestick patterns (e.g., hammer, engulfing, shooting star), technical figures (flags), and harmonic models (ABCD pattern).

  • Dynamic Scoring System (1–5): Each signal is scored based on stochastic alignment, trend, volume, and other advanced filters.

  • Integrated Trend and EMA Filters: Filters signals to align with trends defined by exponential moving averages (EMA 20, 50, 200) and their slope.

  • Smart Volume Filter: Validates signals only when volume exceeds its moving average, increasing confidence.

  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis: Filters signals based on the stochastic direction in higher timeframes for confluence trading.

  • Dynamic Support/Resistance and Pivot Levels: Automatically draws key levels on the chart.

  • Integrated Dashboard: Displays real-time trend, last signal, signal strength, volume, and stochastic values in one place.

  • Customizable Alerts: Visual, push, and email notifications for relevant signals.

  • Advanced Customization: Signal labels, colors, data buffers, and EA integration for automated trading.

⚙️ Configurable Parameters

  • Adjust stochastic periods (%K, %D, Slowing), EMA filters, overbought/oversold levels, scoring thresholds, volume/MTF filters, and alerts.

📈 Recommended Strategies

  • Reversal in extreme zones.

  • Trend-confirmed trading.

  • Divergence-based signals.

  • Continuation and reversal patterns.

 Suggested Timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4 (works on all timeframes).
💡 Compatible with Forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and stocks.

🚀 Elevate your trading with Stoch Quad Rotation Signal!


Recensioni 2
Gary
406
Gary 2025.09.07 08:54 
 

An absolutely incredible tool when used in conjunction with other indicators Im the same as many of you we are still trying to find our way to profitability and find something that actually works and trust me I've spent thousands on different indicators and ea's this is an amazing tool and if you use this in conjunction with other indicators and experiment I believe you can find a working formula.

Pascal Murundelger
3157
Pascal Murundelger 2025.08.29 11:00 
 

Very nice

