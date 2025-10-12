Sparking Zero: A Multi-Strategy XAU/USD H1 Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Sparking Zero is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed specifically for the XAU/USD H1 chart. It is engineered as a multi-strategy framework, moving beyond the limitations of a single-logic system. Its foundation is a collection of 97 distinct trading strategies, each developed and tested to operate within the Gold market.

A core principle in Sparking Zero's development was performance consistency across varied trading environments. To address this, the system underwent validation on multiple data feeds, including those from Darwinex, Blackbull, FTMO, Eightcap, Dukascopy, and Metaquotes. This rigorous testing process is fundamental to the system's design.

Core Features and Functionality:

Multi-Strategy Framework: The system integrates 97 unique strategies that encompass various market approaches, including trend-following, mean-reversion, and volatility-based setups. This design aims to provide operational diversity across different market structures.

Multi-Broker Data Validation: Sparking Zero’s logic was tested and refined using data from multiple brokers. This process is intended to ensure the system’s operational stability when encountering the data variations common in live and demo environments.

Dynamic Risk Management Module: Each trade is managed by an adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit mechanism. These levels are calculated based on recent market volatility, with the goal of aligning risk parameters with current price behavior.

Full User Customization and Control: The system provides extensive control to the trader. You can activate or deactivate any of the 97 strategies, modify risk settings, and override the dynamic SL/TP with your own custom levels. This allows you to tailor the EA's operation to your specific risk tolerance and trading plan.

Sparking Zero is designed for experienced systematic traders seeking a robust algorithmic tool, discretionary traders wanting data-driven inputs for risk management, and those trading in prop firm environments who require a system tested on relevant data feeds.

Special Offer: Receive a Complimentary Promotional A.I. System

With your purchase of Sparking Zero, you will receive your choice of one of our promotional trading systems—Aristotle A.I. or Confucius A.I.—at no additional cost.

These are unreleased systems developed for Gold and offered for a limited time.

To claim this offer, simply send a message after your purchase for instructions on how to receive your system.



