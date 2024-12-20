Entry IQ MT5

3

The Entry IQ Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to assist traders in identifying potential entry points for long and short positions. It utilizes dynamic price boxes, equilibrium zones, and trend detection algorithms to analyze market trends and price movements. The indicator adapts to different broker price digit formats, provides customizable arrow signals, and plots real-time trendlines to refine signal accuracy.

By assessing price action over a specific lookback period, Entry IQ evaluates candlestick performance to indicate market confidence. Its dynamic price box adjusts to market conditions, highlighting equilibrium zones based on high and low price levels within a given range to signal potential reversals or continuation trends. The tool also integrates trendline filtering and non-repainting trendlines, offering clear visual signals for traders.

The Entry IQ Indicator is designed to support traders with structured market analysis and adaptive trend insights, providing tools to navigate market conditions effectively.


Reviews 4
Mohammed Kyari
88
Mohammed Kyari 2025.01.06 17:46 
 

Super excellent Indicator - Has high level of precision for entry. Thanks to the developer to keeping it free. Will be great a have push notification added

Recommended products
Trend Vision
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicators
Important Reminder: If you find this tool helpful ,   please support the work by leaving a comment or rating . Avoid using it without showing support. Your feedback motivates further development! Trend Vision -   SuperTrend PRO   Take your trading to the next level with a powerful upgrade to one of the market’s most trusted trend-following indicators! SuperTrend PRO has been optimized to deliver precise signals based on the strength of the ATR, with smart alerts sent instantly to your phone wh
FREE
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4 (29)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Doctor Edge Strategy Range Breakout Pro
Domingos Jose Antonio Lopes
Indicators
Doctor Edge Strategy Pro – Range & Breakout Zones Doctor Edge Strategy Pro is a professional indicator designed to simplify market reading based on range and breakout zones. It combines concepts of Price Action, ICT, and Smart Money Concepts, providing an automated and precise approach for traders of synthetic indices, cryptocurrencies, and Forex pairs. How It Works Doctor Edge Strategy Pro automatically draws on the chart: The range zone (lateral accumulation); The upper breakout zone (gr
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
Indicators
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
SMC Candlestick Trader 5
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Experts
75% Off until August 30, 2025. Asset: Gold TimeFrame: Any sample .set file for XAUUSD 1 Minute is in the comment section. You can view EA Live Performance on myfxbook . SMC Candlestick Trader for MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor built specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the any timeframe. It identifies 11 different candlestick patterns on higher timeframes (M15, M30 & H1) and executes only high-probability break of structure (BOS) or change of character (CHOCH) trades that are validated b
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns. The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you ca
Trend pointer mt5
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
An indicator for accurately determining price reversal points on all timeframes and all currency pairs. With the help of technical analysis of the market and mathematical diagnostic models, this indicator determines the price reversal points and the current trend direction with great efficiency. The indicator displays this information on the chart in the form of arrows and lines. The arrows show the trend reversal points and the lines show the current trend direction. INDICATOR trades in real t
Multi Trend Fast Tracer MT5
Wei Guo
Indicators
This is an original, agile, and excellent trending system. Whether you are a beginner trading novice or a professional trader, this set of indicators can help you quickly and timely track the latest changes in market trends. It has the following characteristics: The method of use is extremely simple, plug and play, and the display of all trend analysis results is clear at a glance; There is no need to configure any functional parameters, the trend tracking indicator will automatically analyze th
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicators
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.6 (119)
Indicators
The Trend Catcher: The Trend Catcher Strategy with Alert Indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool that aids traders in identifying market trends and potential entry and exit points. It features a dynamic Trend Catcher Strategy , adapting to market conditions for a clear visual representation of trend direction. Traders can customize parameters to align with their preferences and risk tolerance. The indicator assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trail
FREE
Insight Investors Bot
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: The Advanced Multi-Currency Trading Bot for Forex Introduction In the dynamic world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience.   Insight Investor   is an advanced multi-currency bot meticulously designed to bring automation and efficiency to your trading activities. This expert advisor leverages cutting-edge algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, all while aiming for consistent performance with controlled ris
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Top Bottom Tracker MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker   is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend /   MT4 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price -->   $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the valu
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Indicators
About the Indicator This indicator is based on Monte carlo simulations on the closing prices of a financial instrument. By definition, Monte carlo is a statistical technique used to model the probability of different outcomes in  a process that involves random numbers based on previously observed outcomes. How does it Work? This indicator generates multiple price scenarios for a security by modelling random price changes over time based on historical data. Each simulation trial uses random vari
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
One of the number sequences is called "Forest Fire Sequence". It has been recognized as one of the most beautiful new sequences. Its main feature is that this sequence avoids linear trends, even the shortest ones. It is this property that formed the basis of this indicator. When analyzing a financial time series, this indicator tries to reject all possible trend options. And only if he fails, then he recognizes the presence of a trend and gives the appropriate signal. This approach allows one t
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.86 (29)
Indicators
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual
Envelopes Grid LLM
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
The Envelopes Grid LLM strategically leverages advanced deep learning techniques with highly parameterized neural networks to robustly model breakout trading based on precise data distribution analysis. It accurately detects and comprehensively analyzes diverse breakout patterns through optimized neural network parameters, continuously integrating the latest state-of-the-art improvements. Extensive backtesting has consistently validated its strong profit performance across multiple breakout scen
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
Indicators
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Dino Trader
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
Discover the "Agulhadas" Strategy Inspired by popular concepts in the Brazilian market, this strategy combines five technical indicators to identify potential entry and exit points based on trends, market strength, and momentum. Among the indicators used is the famous Didi Index, developed by Odair Aguiar, widely known for representing moving average crossovers. Download the Stock Scanner Here Indicators Used Didi Index ADX Bollinger Bands Trix Stochastic How This Strategy Works The indicator di
FREE
Minor Medium Major Swing Channel and SR Levels
Brice Bernard Zongo
Indicators
This Indicator breaks down the movement into 3 waves: The primary wave suitable for long-term trading The intermediate wave suitable for intraday trading The minor wave for short-term trading Supports and resistances: Each wave is defined by major highs and minor lows. According to Dow's theory, an uptrend will be defined by minor lows higher and higher and a downtrend by major highs lower and lower.The indicator plots the next supports and resistances for each wave. Trend channels (primary wa
SortedByValue
Xiaoyu Huang
Libraries
This library is used for sorting key and value arrays, we often need to sort values. like in the python language sorted(key_value.items(), key = lambda kv:(kv[ 1 ], kv[ 0 ])) import function Example of usage scenarios 1. Grid EA orders are sorted according to the opening price void SortedByOpenPride()   {    long     OrderTicketBuffer[];    double   OpenPriceBuffer[];    for ( int i = PositionsTotal ()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--)      {        if (m_position.SelectByIndex(i))         {          Order
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Switcher Dashboard
Emanuel L John
Indicators
Take control of your trading workspace with the Switcher Dashboard – a smart and efficient tool that auto-detects all open charts (Forex, VIX, stocks) and turns them into neatly organized, color-coded buttons for instant chart switching.  Key Features: One-click chart navigation – Seamlessly switch between charts with a single click. Trend visualization – Instantly identify bullish or bearish conditions with clear color cues. Flexible layout options – Choose from 4 customizable views (left, righ
FREE
Non Repaint Trend Bands MetaTrader 5
Ravshan Chuliev
Indicators
Channel Trend Bands – A Comprehensive Indicator for Market Analysis MetaTrader 4 Version Simple to Use, Effective in Application User-Friendly and Suitable for All Traders This indicator stands out due to its straightforward functionality. Whether you're a beginner exploring the market or an experienced trader refining your strategy, this tool offers valuable insights. Using a   Triangular Moving Average (TMA)   with additional   ATR-based bands , it provides structured market data to support w
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (59)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (90)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicators
Gold Stuff mt5 is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are on
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.88 (16)
Indicators
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with a focus on providing no repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI). Additionally It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullback and reversal points instantly. Most importantly, the sign
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
PipRush MT5
Hugo Feruglio
Indicators
PipRush is a technical indicator that identifies structured trading opportunities using statistical logic. It automatically draws trade setups with predefined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels. The indicator is designed for traders who want to reduce manual analysis and apply a consistent, data-driven approach. Key Features Automatically plots full trade setup, including entry, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward levels Real-time dashboard displays live performance metrics Alerts f
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.66 (50)
Indicators
ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to enhance signal accuracy. MQL Channel    Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (21)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (17)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /         VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now,
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.55 (20)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months       access to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS       — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months       access to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed tra
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.83 (6)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (6)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Dark Absolute Trend MT5
Marco Solito
4.64 (11)
Indicators
Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -  Troubleshooting
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.88 (8)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
More from author
Saltwater Silver
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (4)
Experts
Saltwater Silver: Master the Tides of the XAGUSD Market The silver market moves like the ocean; it can be calm and predictable one moment, then volatile and treacherous the next. To navigate it successfully, you need more than just a strategy—you need an expert navigator. Saltwater Silver is a sophisticated expert advisor for the H1 timeframe, meticulously engineered to master the unique rhythm and flow of XAGUSD. Dynamic Profit and Risk Navigation Saltwater Silver is designed to ride the profi
AI Gold Dust
Michael Prescott Burney
4.06 (17)
Experts
AI GOLD DUST is a free expert advisor designed for XAUUSD on the H1 chart, tested using historical data over 20 years and validated across six major broker platforms, including BlackBull, Darwin X, MetaQuotes Demo, FTMO, Dukascopy, and Eightcap. With 98% modeling quality, it ensures precise tick data analysis and structured trade execution. It features extended backtest coverage spanning multiple economic cycles, incorporating risk management mechanisms to help maintain stability. The system ha
FREE
Fuji Wave
Michael Prescott Burney
4.54 (13)
Experts
Fuji Wave is an expert advisor (EA) designed for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe, utilizing algorithmic trading strategies to navigate market conditions. It is optimized to identify market inefficiencies in the USDJPY pair through AI-powered analysis, dynamic trade execution, and adaptive risk management. The system adjusts to both trending and ranging markets, providing structured trade execution and risk control. Fuji Wave is built for traders looking for an automated approach to USDJPY trading wi
FREE
Prop Farmers PRO
Michael Prescott Burney
1 (1)
Experts
Prop Farmers Pro: Your Automated Co-Pilot for Conquering the EURUSD Market and Prop Firm Challenges Unlock the potential of automated trading with Prop Farmers Pro, an expertly crafted Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously engineered for the EURUSD H1 chart. This is more than just a trading robot; it's a sophisticated, fully automated system designed to navigate the complexities of the world's most traded currency pair with precision, advanced risk management, and a powerful, proprietary trading al
Goldex Unlimited
Michael Prescott Burney
3.5 (2)
Experts
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Goldex Unlimited is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, integrating trend-following strategies, volatility filters, and risk management features. The system incorporates 76 sub-strategies to adapt to various market conditions while maintaining a structured approach to trade execution and equity protection. The EA offers flexible settings, allowing customization of spread lim
Turbulence FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4.36 (14)
Experts
Unleash the Upgraded Power of Turbulence FX: Master GBPUSD H1 – Absolutely FREE! Prepare to revolutionize your approach to the GBPUSD H1 chart! Turbulence FX, your trusted free system for efficient trading management, has undergone a monumental evolution. We've supercharged its core of structured trade execution, disciplined risk control, and intelligent adaptive recovery strategies to deliver an even more formidable trading ally. NEW! Precision Exits Driven by Indicator Levels: Experience a ne
FREE
Gold Star FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Gold Star FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 chart, integrating advanced algorithms to identify structured entry and exit points. It balances short-term momentum with strategic trade execution, optimizing input values specifically for XAUUSD to maintain effectiveness across various market conditions. The system features dynamic risk management, including trailing stop mechanisms and adaptable lot sizing, while its trade stacking capability allows multiple positio
Awesome Sauce EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (2)
Experts
Awesome Sauce is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, utilizing 20 years of market data and 116 optimized strategies to adapt to various market conditions. It incorporates fixed lot sizing for structured risk management while aiming to maintain account stability and controlled drawdowns. Engineered for compatibility across multiple brokers, the system provides a user-friendly interface and automated trade execution. Awesome Sauce offers traders a structured and sy
Lorentzian AI
Michael Prescott Burney
3 (2)
Indicators
The Lorentzian A.I Indicator System is designed to enhance trading strategies across Crypto, Indices, Forex, and Stocks by utilizing adaptive algorithms and real-time market analysis. It applies Lorentzian Classification to generate buy and sell signals while integrating K-Nearest Neighbors filtration for data normalization and improved signal reliability. Neural network processing incorporates multidimensional signals with time-space calculations to refine trend forecasting. The system continu
FREE
Bit Buddy AI
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Bit Buddy AI is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe, utilizing high-frequency trading strategies and intelligent trade execution. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, incorporating trailing stops, break-even mechanisms, and take-profit strategies for structured risk management. Capable of managing up to 100 open positions, Bit Buddy AI can execute both long and short trades or be configured for sell-only strategies. Built-in protection features inclu
Bonkai XT
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (4)
Experts
Bonkai FX: The Art of Mastering USDJPY Trading the USDJPY market requires more than a simple strategy; it demands discipline, focus, and precision. Bonkai FX is an expert advisor for the H1 chart crafted in this spirit—a tool designed not just to trade, but to bring a philosophy of structured mastery to your engagement with the market. Execution with a Master's Precision At the heart of Bonkai FX lies a sophisticated, indicator-based exit mechanism. It acts with the decisiveness of a master swo
Cherry Red FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (1)
Experts
Cherry Red FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDJPY on the H1 chart, integrating advanced algorithmic strategies and dynamic market analysis. It combines optimized trading signals with structured risk management to enhance trade execution and market adaptability. Engineered for efficiency, Cherry Red FX operates with minimal manual intervention while incorporating data-driven trade execution for stability across varying market conditions. The system is designed to support trader
Hamunaptra FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Hamunaptra FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading GBP/USD on the H1 chart, integrating 300 independent strategies that encompass trend following, breakout trading, mean reversion, and volatility-based approaches. By simultaneously identifying multiple trading opportunities without overlap, the system provides structured trade execution and market adaptability. Engineered for an aggressive trading style, Hamunaptra FX capitalizes on significant market movements while incorporating ada
Goldilocks PRO MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
1.67 (3)
Experts
Goldilocks Pro EA: Your XAUUSD Specialist Tired of the unpredictable chaos of trading Gold? Goldilocks Pro is the definitive expert advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, designed to navigate volatility and execute with precision. Our system intelligently manages up to 100 positions, adapting to market flow while defending your capital with a powerful suite of risk tools: drawdown mitigation, max spread filters, and daily loss limits. You control the hours, you control the risk, and you trade
Parallax FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
Parallax EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading AUDUSD on the H1 chart, integrating 300 optimized strategies and over 30 technical indicators for structured trade execution. Built on five years of historical data, the system adapts to varying market conditions, identifying optimal entry and exit points while incorporating smart stop-loss and take-profit mechanisms to manage risk effectively. With a user-friendly interface, traders can customize settings or run the EA automatically. R
AUD Nexus
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
AUD Nexus is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading AUDUSD on the H1 chart, integrating structured trade execution with advanced risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing methods and internally defined profit targets to manage risk effectively. Configurable for up to 100 open positions, AUD Nexus allows both long and short trades or can be set to a buy or sell-only mode. Built-in account protection features include maximum spread filters, equity safeguards, and daily
Detroit Smash FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Detroit Smash FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDCAD on the H1 chart, integrating precision trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize exposure based on account size and risk preference and defined take-profit to manage gains and control losses effectively. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, Detroit
UV Gold
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
UV Gold is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 chart, leveraging 20 years of historical market data to enhance adaptability across various market conditions. Its refined strategy normalization minimizes overfitting, while upgraded algorithms optimize trade execution in response to gold’s unique price action. The system includes advanced risk management, offering both Fixed Lot settings for controlled drawdowns and Dynamic Lot sizing for balanced trade exposure. A trend
Prop Masters EA
Michael Prescott Burney
4.27 (11)
Experts
Prop Masters FX - The Definitive GBPUSD H1 Trading System Presenting the new, updated version of Prop Masters FX, meticulously re-engineered for superior performance on the GBPUSD H1 chart. This Expert Advisor represents a masterclass in algorithmic trading, built upon a foundation of extensive historical data and sophisticated strategy diversification. The system's core logic has been tested and refined against 20 years of GBPUSD market data , ensuring its strategies are not only robust but ha
Kaiju X EA
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (1)
Experts
Kaiju X EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDJPY on the H1 chart, integrating advanced indicators such as Bulls Power, Williams' Percent Range, Moving Average of Oscillator, and Money Flow Index to analyze market movements. Built to adapt to Yen volatility, it incorporates both aggressive trade execution and structured risk management. The EA offers flexibility through the Risk Percentage Method and a fixed lot option, catering to different trading styles. With controlled drawdo
The Prop Hunt EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
Prop Hunt FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading NZDUSD on the H1 chart, integrating over 200 distinct trading strategies for structured market engagement. It applies a 1:2 risk-reward ratio and incorporates advanced risk management techniques to maintain capital security while adapting to market conditions. Engineered for consistency, Prop Hunt FX is built to navigate NZDUSD trends with a systematic approach. The EA offers automated execution and trade management tools, providing tr
Poltergeist EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (2)
Experts
Poltergeist FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for GBPUSD on the H1 chart, integrating both dynamic and fixed lot sizing alongside advanced risk management tools. It employs ATR-based stop-loss, break-even protection, trailing stops, and profit-locking mechanisms to optimize trade execution while managing risk effectively. The EA supports up to 100 open positions and includes account safeguards such as maximum spread filters, equity protection, and daily loss limits. It operates most efficie
Worlds FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (2)
Experts
Worlds FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD, engineered for seamless execution across multiple broker environments. Validated on platforms such as BlackBull, EightCap, Darwin X, FTMO, DukasCopy, and MetaQuotes Demo, it utilizes adaptive algorithms, automated position sizing, and real-time trade adjustments to refine entries and exits through multi-timeframe analysis and price-action filtering. The system integrates self-optimizing logic that continuously adjusts parameters b
Dragons Breathe FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Dragon’s Breathe FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDJPY on the H1 chart, utilizing advanced algorithms and market analysis to identify precise entry points and capture momentum effectively. Tailored to the unique price action, liquidity, and volatility of the USDJPY market, the system employs aggressive trend-following strategies while maintaining adaptability to different trading styles. Equipped with dynamic risk management tools, Dragon’s Breathe FX offers drawdown protecti
One Sauce FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! One Sauce FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, incorporating a range of structured strategies to identify trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management. The system applies a robust indicator-based exit method and a 10 pip take profit supported by features such as multiple risk methods, directional trade inputs, and time-based exits. Built for consisten
New Order FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
New Order FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading GBPUSD on the H1 chart, integrating structured risk management and trade execution. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize risk exposure through dollar-based or fixed calculations. The system incorporates a trailing stop mechanism with step pips, trailing profit pips, take profit pips, and break-even pips to secure gains while managing risk efficiently. Configured to handle up to 100 open positions
Vulcan FX
Michael Prescott Burney
3 (2)
Experts
Vulcan FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 timeframe, integrating dynamic trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, featuring a trailing stop mechanism with configurable step pips, trailing profit pips, take profit pips, and break-even pips to manage risk and secure gains. The EA can manage up to 100 open positions, allowing traders to execute trades in both directions or restrict activity to sell-only mode. Bu
Mary Pippins FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Introducing Mary Pippins FX: Your Practically Perfect Partner for Navigating GBPUSD! DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 3 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Tired of the unpredictable gusts and downpours in the GBPUSD market? Wish you had a helping hand to manage the "chimney sweeps" of volatility, especially on the H1 chart? Mary Pippins FX is here to bring a spoonful of order and sophistication to your trading approach! This isn't just another Expert Advisor; it's your meticulou
Super Euro FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Super Euro FX is an Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Its core design philosophy revolves around achieving a high win rate while simultaneously integrating advanced risk management protocols to maintain the lowest possible drawdown relative to its performance. The system is powered by a complex engine running 225 distinct trading strategies. This multi-strategy approach allows the Expert Advisor to adapt to various market phases and conditi
Eurotoxin
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 3 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! EuroToxin FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, incorporating structured risk management and an optimized trading strategy. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing and integrates pre-defined take-profit targets for trade management. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, EuroToxin FX offers flexibility by trading in both directions or using a buy/sell-only mode.
Filter:
Benjamin Afedzie
2878
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 21:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

xunmiea
183
xunmiea 2025.04.06 04:10 
 

Mike is a liar. All he does is trick people into giving him money, and he has no integrity at all. I spent 999 dollars on the "Guardian" code and several of his EA programs. But now I'm like a beggar. He just randomly throws me a few outdated EA programs, while in fact, when running them on a real account, it caused me to lose 1000 dollars, which means the total loss exceeded 2000 dollars. Every time I asked him, he didn't reply and just disappeared. Don't be fooled by him. All his EA programs are only used for backtesting and fitting. They look good in backtesting, but in actual trading, they all lost money. Even if they are sold for 30 dollars, don't buy them, it's completely not worth it! Don't be deceived!

Michael Prescott Burney
51109
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:35
Hey! How can I assist you today?
Mohammed Kyari
88
Mohammed Kyari 2025.01.06 17:46 
 

Super excellent Indicator - Has high level of precision for entry. Thanks to the developer to keeping it free. Will be great a have push notification added

Michael Prescott Burney
51109
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2025.02.17 12:32
thank you for enjoying the indicator i look to provide more awesome indicators in the future :)
Agbakeleke Idowu
714
Agbakeleke Idowu 2024.12.23 09:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Michael Prescott Burney
51109
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2024.12.23 09:22
I will add that function today for you :)
Reply to review