Saltwater Silver

4.2

Saltwater Silver Portfolio for XAGUSD H1

Saltwater Silver Portfolio is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAGUSD on the H1 timeframe, running on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework.

It is designed for structured automated trading on XAGUSD H1, with clear on-chart feedback for entries, exits, protections, and live performance so you can see how the EA is operating in real time while maintaining a clean higher-timeframe workflow.

Overview

Saltwater Silver Portfolio combines its portfolio-style strategy logic for XAGUSD with the Expert Advisor HQ execution and protection engine. The focus is not only on identifying trade setups, but on passing every trade through a disciplined pipeline for filtering, execution, risk control, and monitoring across the full position lifecycle.

The framework provides layered entry, daily, and account protections, automatic broker fill-type negotiation, a retry engine for transient execution issues, an integrated news filter, and a TradingView-style analytics dashboard. Together, these components create a transparent and controlled operating environment for XAGUSD trading on the H1 chart.

Recommended Market

Symbol: XAGUSD Timeframe: H1

This product is intended for the XAGUSD chart on the H1 timeframe. Running the EA on other symbols or timeframes is not recommended and may lead to behaviour and results that differ from the validated deployment.

How the EA Works

Saltwater Silver Portfolio operates through a structured pipeline. On every tick, the EA updates protection state, refreshes key dashboard metrics, and checks whether any critical limits have been reached. On each new H1 bar, it performs a full analytics update, verifies that the chart is within the configured trading session, gathers strategy signals, applies all protection gates, and routes valid orders to the execution engine.

Before an order is sent, the EA can evaluate spread conditions, maximum allowed open positions, total open lots, daily protection status, account protection status, and the state of the news filter. If any condition blocks the entry, the trade is cancelled and the reason can be reviewed in the terminal journal, so no-trade situations are explainable rather than opaque.

Main Framework Features

Saltwater Silver Portfolio uses a three-layer protection architecture. Entry protections can prevent new positions when spread is higher than the configured limit, when the maximum number of positions has already been reached, or when the lot exposure ceiling has been hit. Daily protections can close positions and suspend new entries after a specified daily loss or daily drawdown threshold is reached, and account protections can close positions and remove the EA from the chart after a critical equity event so you can review conditions before restarting.

The execution engine is designed to adapt to different broker environments. Orders are pre-checked, and the EA can automatically negotiate the appropriate fill mode across IOC, FOK, RETURN, and BOC. A bounded retry loop handles transient issues such as requotes, price changes, timeouts, and connectivity interruptions, helping to stabilise order placement without constant manual intervention.

The integrated news filter can pause new entries around selected medium- and high-impact events when enabled on a live or demo account. This can help keep the strategy out of scheduled macro releases that may affect silver volatility, execution quality, and spread conditions, which remains important even on the H1 timeframe.

Trade Management

The EA manages positions through a structured signal model. Each signal defines direction, whether it is an entry or exit, stop loss distance, take profit distance, trailing behaviour, and whether an opposite signal should close and reverse an existing position. Stop loss and take profit levels are calculated from current market prices and are automatically widened when broker stop-level rules require more distance.

When trailing features are active in the strategy, the EA can trail positions using a bar-based method that tracks the previous bar high or low. The trailing stop only moves to lock in profit and never moves backward, helping to protect gains while still allowing price to evolve naturally on XAGUSD H1.

Dashboard and Chart Tools

Saltwater Silver Portfolio includes the full EAHQ real-time analytics dashboard. The panel can show equity, balance, floating profit and loss, number and volume of open positions, a rolling equity curve with current drawdown from peak, and recent performance windows, along with a per-position strategy breakdown. Lightweight updates run during tick flow, and full recomputations occur on new bars.

On the chart, the EA can draw signal arrows at each entry and display live trade projection overlays that show entry price, stop loss zone, and take profit zone. These visuals are intended to make the EA's decisions transparent and easy to supervise during live trading on the H1 chart.

Input Structure

The EA uses the standard Expert Advisor HQ portfolio input layout. Core parameters include fixed lot size and a base magic number, followed by grouped settings for entry protections, daily protections, account protections, news filter configuration, statistics, and visual preferences.

This consistent structure makes configuration straightforward. Traders who already use other Expert Advisor HQ portfolio products can apply the same operating workflow to Saltwater Silver Portfolio with minimal adjustment.

Important Usage Notes

For correct operation, attach the EA to the XAGUSD H1 chart, ensure Algo Trading is enabled in platform options and on the toolbar, and assign a unique magic number if you are running multiple EAs on the same account. It is also recommended to configure protection parameters intentionally, avoid changing the magic number while positions are open, and run the terminal on a VPS for stable execution throughout the trading week.

As with any automated system, testing Saltwater Silver Portfolio on a demo account before going live is advisable. Observing how it behaves across different sessions, spread conditions, and news events on XAGUSD will help you fine-tune your configuration and risk settings to match your broker and trading objectives.

Best For

This EA is suitable for traders who want an automated XAGUSD H1 portfolio system that combines structured strategy logic with a professional execution and protection framework. It is particularly suited for traders who value clear chart feedback, robust risk controls, and an integrated dashboard instead of running a closed black-box EA.

Support and Updates

Customers receive developer support through the MQL5 product page, and updates are delivered via the standard Market update mechanism. Saltwater Silver Portfolio is part of the Expert Advisor HQ portfolio line, which follows an ongoing maintenance and compatibility process as the MetaTrader 5 platform evolves.

Risk Disclosure

Trading forex, silver, and other leveraged instruments involves substantial risk of loss. Automated trading systems carry the same market risks as manual trading, and past performance from backtests or live trading does not guarantee future results. Always configure risk in line with your tolerance and never trade capital you cannot afford to lose.

Reviews 5
antoniuuss
29
antoniuuss 2025.04.07 02:46 
 

So far good Performance on Live account. Thanks Michael

Daniel Lake
853
Daniel Lake 2025.04.01 13:25 
 

I have been using this EA on a live account for nearly 2 weeks and it is already showing great profitable trades. It makes well calculated, timely trades on the silver market. Back tests were very impressive, and live trading is also looking to continue this trend. Great EA Michael.

Alessandro Mazzei
252
Alessandro Mazzei 2025.03.20 10:01 
 

Super EA,backtest awesome and in 2 days already profitable in live mode. If there is a possibility to take advantage of the offer of the second bot for free, I would like to try Goldilocks pro MT5 in live mode, which in the backtest left me astonished. If there was a difference to pay compared to this EA there is no problem, just tell me how to proceed. Thank you and good work!

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3.37 (30)
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4.42 (31)
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
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Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
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5 (3)
Experts
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MYTECH&CO
377
Mathias Pierre Dinal 2025.11.29 12:57 
 

EA will wipe your account eventually

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2026.02.03 10:41
Thank you for your feedback. We take comments like this very seriously. Please send me a private message so we can review your specific settings, broker conditions, and trade history and resolve any issues immediately. We have recently completed a major breakthrough in the system’s risk management architecture. An update integrating this enhancement into the current Saltwater Silver algorithm will be released within the next 24 hours. This upgrade is designed to significantly strengthen drawdown control, improve stability, and address the types of concerns you may be experiencing. Our goal is long-term consistency and account protection. Please contact me directly so we can assist you one-on-one and ensure the system is configured properly for your environment. Thank you for your patience.
antoniuuss
29
antoniuuss 2025.04.07 02:46 
 

So far good Performance on Live account. Thanks Michael

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:16
Thank you, Antoniuuss! Glad to hear it's performing well on your live account. Much appreciated!
Daniel Lake
853
Daniel Lake 2025.04.01 13:25 
 

I have been using this EA on a live account for nearly 2 weeks and it is already showing great profitable trades. It makes well calculated, timely trades on the silver market. Back tests were very impressive, and live trading is also looking to continue this trend. Great EA Michael.

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:17
Thank you, Daniel! I’m glad to hear it’s performing well both in backtests and live trading. Appreciate your detailed feedback!
Alessandro Mazzei
252
Alessandro Mazzei 2025.03.20 10:01 
 

Super EA,backtest awesome and in 2 days already profitable in live mode. If there is a possibility to take advantage of the offer of the second bot for free, I would like to try Goldilocks pro MT5 in live mode, which in the backtest left me astonished. If there was a difference to pay compared to this EA there is no problem, just tell me how to proceed. Thank you and good work!

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:17
Thank you, Alessandro! I’m glad to hear you're getting great results. I’ll contact you directly regarding the Goldilocks Pro MT5 offer and how to proceed. Appreciate your support!
bph
272
bph 2025.02.17 16:43 
 

Очень доволен

Michael Prescott Burney
70564
Reply from developer Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:18
Спасибо! Рад, что вы довольны. Если будут вопросы — всегда на связи.
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