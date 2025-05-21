Eurotoxin

DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS!

MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 3 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY!

EuroToxin FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, incorporating structured risk management and an optimized trading strategy. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing and integrates pre-defined take-profit targets for trade management.

Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, EuroToxin FX offers flexibility by trading in both directions or using a buy/sell-only mode. It includes account protection features such as a maximum spread filter, equity safeguards, and daily loss limits. The system employs algorithmic time-based exits and automated profit-locking mechanisms ensuring trades occur within structured market hours. it contains over 19 years of EURUSD chart data which helps maintain adaptability to evolving market conditions.

Optimized for peak sessions, EuroToxin FX provides structured trade execution and automated risk control, offering traders a systematic approach to EURUSD trading.

RECOMMENDED INPUTS:

Max Spread: 0

max open positions: 1 

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000



Recommended products
Detroit Smash FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Detroit Smash FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDCAD on the H1 chart, integrating precision trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize exposure based on account size and risk preference and defined take-profit to manage gains and control losses effectively. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, Detroit
One Sauce FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! One Sauce FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, incorporating a range of structured strategies to identify trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management. The system applies a robust indicator-based exit method and a 10 pip take profit supported by features such as multiple risk methods, directional trade inputs, and time-based exits. Built for consisten
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Experts
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Its Volatility is your Opportunity
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility. It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases. You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Experts
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
Gold Dragon Bot mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
3.92 (13)
Experts
GOLD DRAGON  no grid! No martingale! Not Scalper!   It trend expert advisor.  Gold Dragon uses a strategy that capitalizes on certain market patterns and identifying periods of market consolidation that will form before a breakout.     The EA will place pending orders at above and below these consolidation levels and is very effective in capturing significant price movements during these breakouts.     The EA can place multiple orders but is   not a martingale system and has a dynamic SL   and s
CryptoSecurency
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Experts
Cryptosecurency is a fully automatic trending trading advisor for cryptocurrency trading. The EA enters a trade at moments of increased volatility in the direction of momentum. The impulse is determined according to one of two algorithms: By the percentage change in the price for a certain time period or by the built-in indicators based on Bollinger bands. The ADX indicator can be used to measure the strength of a trend. Trades are closed by Stop Loss / Take Profit. It is not recommended to use
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Virtual Bot MT5
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Experts
A real girder with "blood and bones". Virtual Bot  will open virtual trades, using them to monitor the market to determine the entry point(according to the inputs parameters), at which point Virtual Bot  will start opening real trades.    It is recommended to test this Expert on demo account or cent account.  Input Parameters input group           "..........Choice..........." ;         input start_enum      start= 2 ; //Start input uchar            starting_real_orders= 4 ; //Start opening rea
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Experts
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (229)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Mary Pippins FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Introducing Mary Pippins FX: Your Practically Perfect Partner for Navigating GBPUSD! DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 3 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Tired of the unpredictable gusts and downpours in the GBPUSD market? Wish you had a helping hand to manage the "chimney sweeps" of volatility, especially on the H1 chart? Mary Pippins FX is here to bring a spoonful of order and sophistication to your trading approach! This isn't just another Expert Advisor; it's your meticulou
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Secret Garden
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Secret Garden FX - Advanced Multi-Indicator Trading Robot my personal set file can be found in the comments Discover the power of disciplined, multi-confirmation automated trading with Secret Garden FX . This is not just another grid or martingale system; it is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to navigate the markets with a precise, rule-based strategy. By combining classic indicators with a unique volatility filter, Secret Garden FX aims to identify and execute high-probability trades wh
EA Night Eagle Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA is based on a scalping strategy in a calm market time. In quiet times, the price on the chart is almost always in the Flat, and the EA trades in the flat. The EA provide a variety of filters to filter out trend situations and trade only during flat price periods. Each trade uses a stop loss and take profit. Also, smart filters for fixing the transfer of stops to profit. To create a strategy, we used historical data with a history quality of 99.9%. The EA has the following features: Uses a
SyntheticaFX Vol over Crash 750 EA
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Experts
SyntheticaFX Vol over Crash 750 EA The SyntheticaFX Vol over Crash 750 EA is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor built solely for the Volatility over Crash 750 index. Designed to pursue consistent, long-term account growth, this EA employs a carefully tuned strategy that aligns with the distinct dynamics of this market. For best results, we recommend operating it on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) with a starting balance of at least $300 on default settings. Tailored for traders who value steady
Mr Beast 3 Candle
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Best MT5  Scalping Strategy 3 Candle Parámetros recomentados H1 lotaje 0.01. Gestión del riesgo profesional Descubre el Robot de Scalping basado en la Estrategia de las 3 Velas. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado,
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Strategy Builder Pro
Kenneth Berry Cunningham
Experts
StrategyBuilder Pro - Build Your Perfect Trading Strategy STOP Trading With Single Strategy EAs - BUILD Your Own Strategy! Finally, an EA that adapts to YOUR trading style instead of forcing you into someone else's strategy. StrategyBuilder Pro isn't just another Expert Advisor - it's a complete strategy construction toolkit that lets you mix and match proven trading methods to create your personalized trading edge. Why StrategyBuilder Pro Changes Everything Old Way: Limited, Fixed Strat
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Blazing Night Scalper MT5
Scott Fredeman
Experts
BLAZING NIGHT SCALPER ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Blazing Night Scalper was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Grid Logic FX
Alexandre Bosa
Experts
First 10 copies available at $149. Price will increase to $249 afterward. Grid Logic FX – Automated Multi-Currency Grid Trading Expert Advisor Maximize your trading potential with Grid Logic FX, a powerful and fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Designed to trade multiple major currency pairs simultaneously on the M30 timeframe, this EA combines smart RSI-based entry signals with dynamic grid management — helping you capture consistent market opportunities while controlling risk
NightTrader
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
Experts
No grid! No martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. You can find metatrader4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/18571# This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments in EURUSD and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits also based on indicators. A safety mode further
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (226)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Live signal 1:  CLICK Discounted   price
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (468)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (114)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.65 (23)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.67 (15)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.37 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.5 (4)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 469$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
5 (5)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.76 (63)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (40)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (2)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.58 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a low  spread account  for optimal performance. After  purchasing, contact the sel
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 165 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (8)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (134)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (101)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (4)
Experts
AOT MT5 – Advanced Multi-Currency Trading Expert Advisor AOT MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders by utilizing advanced AI for market analysis across 16 currency pairs , including EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. This EA is suitable for prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts , combining analytical tools with risk management features to support your trading strategy. Live Account 1 | Live Account 2 | Official Channel Why Choose AOT MT5? AI-Powered Analysis : Leverages a
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
4 (30)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.71 (14)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.86 (14)
Experts
3 copies left at $599 Next price $699 Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks
More from author
Saltwater Silver
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (4)
Experts
Saltwater Silver: Master the Tides of the XAGUSD Market The silver market moves like the ocean; it can be calm and predictable one moment, then volatile and treacherous the next. To navigate it successfully, you need more than just a strategy—you need an expert navigator. Saltwater Silver is a sophisticated expert advisor for the H1 timeframe, meticulously engineered to master the unique rhythm and flow of XAGUSD. Dynamic Profit and Risk Navigation Saltwater Silver is designed to ride the profi
AI Gold Dust
Michael Prescott Burney
4.06 (17)
Experts
AI GOLD DUST is a free expert advisor designed for XAUUSD on the H1 chart, tested using historical data over 20 years and validated across six major broker platforms, including BlackBull, Darwin X, MetaQuotes Demo, FTMO, Dukascopy, and Eightcap. With 98% modeling quality, it ensures precise tick data analysis and structured trade execution. It features extended backtest coverage spanning multiple economic cycles, incorporating risk management mechanisms to help maintain stability. The system ha
FREE
Fuji Wave
Michael Prescott Burney
4.54 (13)
Experts
Fuji Wave is an expert advisor (EA) designed for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe, utilizing algorithmic trading strategies to navigate market conditions. It is optimized to identify market inefficiencies in the USDJPY pair through AI-powered analysis, dynamic trade execution, and adaptive risk management. The system adjusts to both trending and ranging markets, providing structured trade execution and risk control. Fuji Wave is built for traders looking for an automated approach to USDJPY trading wi
FREE
Prop Farmers PRO
Michael Prescott Burney
1 (1)
Experts
Prop Farmers Pro: Your Automated Co-Pilot for Conquering the EURUSD Market and Prop Firm Challenges Unlock the potential of automated trading with Prop Farmers Pro, an expertly crafted Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously engineered for the EURUSD H1 chart. This is more than just a trading robot; it's a sophisticated, fully automated system designed to navigate the complexities of the world's most traded currency pair with precision, advanced risk management, and a powerful, proprietary trading al
Goldex Unlimited
Michael Prescott Burney
3.5 (2)
Experts
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Goldex Unlimited is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, integrating trend-following strategies, volatility filters, and risk management features. The system incorporates 76 sub-strategies to adapt to various market conditions while maintaining a structured approach to trade execution and equity protection. The EA offers flexible settings, allowing customization of spread lim
Turbulence FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4.36 (14)
Experts
Unleash the Upgraded Power of Turbulence FX: Master GBPUSD H1 – Absolutely FREE! Prepare to revolutionize your approach to the GBPUSD H1 chart! Turbulence FX, your trusted free system for efficient trading management, has undergone a monumental evolution. We've supercharged its core of structured trade execution, disciplined risk control, and intelligent adaptive recovery strategies to deliver an even more formidable trading ally. NEW! Precision Exits Driven by Indicator Levels: Experience a ne
FREE
Gold Star FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Gold Star FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 chart, integrating advanced algorithms to identify structured entry and exit points. It balances short-term momentum with strategic trade execution, optimizing input values specifically for XAUUSD to maintain effectiveness across various market conditions. The system features dynamic risk management, including trailing stop mechanisms and adaptable lot sizing, while its trade stacking capability allows multiple positio
Entry IQ MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
3 (2)
Indicators
The Entry IQ Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to assist traders in identifying potential entry points for long and short positions. It utilizes dynamic price boxes, equilibrium zones, and trend detection algorithms to analyze market trends and price movements. The indicator adapts to different broker price digit formats, provides customizable arrow signals, and plots real-time trendlines to refine signal accuracy. By assessing price action over a specific lookback period, Entry I
FREE
Awesome Sauce EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (2)
Experts
Awesome Sauce is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, utilizing 20 years of market data and 116 optimized strategies to adapt to various market conditions. It incorporates fixed lot sizing for structured risk management while aiming to maintain account stability and controlled drawdowns. Engineered for compatibility across multiple brokers, the system provides a user-friendly interface and automated trade execution. Awesome Sauce offers traders a structured and sy
Lorentzian AI
Michael Prescott Burney
3 (2)
Indicators
The Lorentzian A.I Indicator System is designed to enhance trading strategies across Crypto, Indices, Forex, and Stocks by utilizing adaptive algorithms and real-time market analysis. It applies Lorentzian Classification to generate buy and sell signals while integrating K-Nearest Neighbors filtration for data normalization and improved signal reliability. Neural network processing incorporates multidimensional signals with time-space calculations to refine trend forecasting. The system continu
FREE
Bit Buddy AI
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Bit Buddy AI is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe, utilizing high-frequency trading strategies and intelligent trade execution. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, incorporating trailing stops, break-even mechanisms, and take-profit strategies for structured risk management. Capable of managing up to 100 open positions, Bit Buddy AI can execute both long and short trades or be configured for sell-only strategies. Built-in protection features inclu
Bonkai XT
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (4)
Experts
Bonkai FX: The Art of Mastering USDJPY Trading the USDJPY market requires more than a simple strategy; it demands discipline, focus, and precision. Bonkai FX is an expert advisor for the H1 chart crafted in this spirit—a tool designed not just to trade, but to bring a philosophy of structured mastery to your engagement with the market. Execution with a Master's Precision At the heart of Bonkai FX lies a sophisticated, indicator-based exit mechanism. It acts with the decisiveness of a master swo
Cherry Red FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (1)
Experts
Cherry Red FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDJPY on the H1 chart, integrating advanced algorithmic strategies and dynamic market analysis. It combines optimized trading signals with structured risk management to enhance trade execution and market adaptability. Engineered for efficiency, Cherry Red FX operates with minimal manual intervention while incorporating data-driven trade execution for stability across varying market conditions. The system is designed to support trader
Hamunaptra FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Hamunaptra FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading GBP/USD on the H1 chart, integrating 300 independent strategies that encompass trend following, breakout trading, mean reversion, and volatility-based approaches. By simultaneously identifying multiple trading opportunities without overlap, the system provides structured trade execution and market adaptability. Engineered for an aggressive trading style, Hamunaptra FX capitalizes on significant market movements while incorporating ada
Goldilocks PRO MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
1.67 (3)
Experts
Goldilocks Pro EA: Your XAUUSD Specialist Tired of the unpredictable chaos of trading Gold? Goldilocks Pro is the definitive expert advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, designed to navigate volatility and execute with precision. Our system intelligently manages up to 100 positions, adapting to market flow while defending your capital with a powerful suite of risk tools: drawdown mitigation, max spread filters, and daily loss limits. You control the hours, you control the risk, and you trade
Parallax FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
Parallax EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading AUDUSD on the H1 chart, integrating 300 optimized strategies and over 30 technical indicators for structured trade execution. Built on five years of historical data, the system adapts to varying market conditions, identifying optimal entry and exit points while incorporating smart stop-loss and take-profit mechanisms to manage risk effectively. With a user-friendly interface, traders can customize settings or run the EA automatically. R
AUD Nexus
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
AUD Nexus is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading AUDUSD on the H1 chart, integrating structured trade execution with advanced risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing methods and internally defined profit targets to manage risk effectively. Configurable for up to 100 open positions, AUD Nexus allows both long and short trades or can be set to a buy or sell-only mode. Built-in account protection features include maximum spread filters, equity safeguards, and daily
Detroit Smash FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Detroit Smash FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDCAD on the H1 chart, integrating precision trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize exposure based on account size and risk preference and defined take-profit to manage gains and control losses effectively. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, Detroit
UV Gold
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
UV Gold is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 chart, leveraging 20 years of historical market data to enhance adaptability across various market conditions. Its refined strategy normalization minimizes overfitting, while upgraded algorithms optimize trade execution in response to gold’s unique price action. The system includes advanced risk management, offering both Fixed Lot settings for controlled drawdowns and Dynamic Lot sizing for balanced trade exposure. A trend
Prop Masters EA
Michael Prescott Burney
4.27 (11)
Experts
Prop Masters FX - The Definitive GBPUSD H1 Trading System Presenting the new, updated version of Prop Masters FX, meticulously re-engineered for superior performance on the GBPUSD H1 chart. This Expert Advisor represents a masterclass in algorithmic trading, built upon a foundation of extensive historical data and sophisticated strategy diversification. The system's core logic has been tested and refined against 20 years of GBPUSD market data , ensuring its strategies are not only robust but ha
Kaiju X EA
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (1)
Experts
Kaiju X EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDJPY on the H1 chart, integrating advanced indicators such as Bulls Power, Williams' Percent Range, Moving Average of Oscillator, and Money Flow Index to analyze market movements. Built to adapt to Yen volatility, it incorporates both aggressive trade execution and structured risk management. The EA offers flexibility through the Risk Percentage Method and a fixed lot option, catering to different trading styles. With controlled drawdo
The Prop Hunt EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
Prop Hunt FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading NZDUSD on the H1 chart, integrating over 200 distinct trading strategies for structured market engagement. It applies a 1:2 risk-reward ratio and incorporates advanced risk management techniques to maintain capital security while adapting to market conditions. Engineered for consistency, Prop Hunt FX is built to navigate NZDUSD trends with a systematic approach. The EA offers automated execution and trade management tools, providing tr
Poltergeist EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (2)
Experts
Poltergeist FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for GBPUSD on the H1 chart, integrating both dynamic and fixed lot sizing alongside advanced risk management tools. It employs ATR-based stop-loss, break-even protection, trailing stops, and profit-locking mechanisms to optimize trade execution while managing risk effectively. The EA supports up to 100 open positions and includes account safeguards such as maximum spread filters, equity protection, and daily loss limits. It operates most efficie
Worlds FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (2)
Experts
Worlds FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD, engineered for seamless execution across multiple broker environments. Validated on platforms such as BlackBull, EightCap, Darwin X, FTMO, DukasCopy, and MetaQuotes Demo, it utilizes adaptive algorithms, automated position sizing, and real-time trade adjustments to refine entries and exits through multi-timeframe analysis and price-action filtering. The system integrates self-optimizing logic that continuously adjusts parameters b
Dragons Breathe FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Dragon’s Breathe FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDJPY on the H1 chart, utilizing advanced algorithms and market analysis to identify precise entry points and capture momentum effectively. Tailored to the unique price action, liquidity, and volatility of the USDJPY market, the system employs aggressive trend-following strategies while maintaining adaptability to different trading styles. Equipped with dynamic risk management tools, Dragon’s Breathe FX offers drawdown protecti
One Sauce FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! One Sauce FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, incorporating a range of structured strategies to identify trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management. The system applies a robust indicator-based exit method and a 10 pip take profit supported by features such as multiple risk methods, directional trade inputs, and time-based exits. Built for consisten
New Order FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
New Order FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading GBPUSD on the H1 chart, integrating structured risk management and trade execution. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize risk exposure through dollar-based or fixed calculations. The system incorporates a trailing stop mechanism with step pips, trailing profit pips, take profit pips, and break-even pips to secure gains while managing risk efficiently. Configured to handle up to 100 open positions
Vulcan FX
Michael Prescott Burney
3 (2)
Experts
Vulcan FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 timeframe, integrating dynamic trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, featuring a trailing stop mechanism with configurable step pips, trailing profit pips, take profit pips, and break-even pips to manage risk and secure gains. The EA can manage up to 100 open positions, allowing traders to execute trades in both directions or restrict activity to sell-only mode. Bu
Mary Pippins FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Introducing Mary Pippins FX: Your Practically Perfect Partner for Navigating GBPUSD! DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 3 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Tired of the unpredictable gusts and downpours in the GBPUSD market? Wish you had a helping hand to manage the "chimney sweeps" of volatility, especially on the H1 chart? Mary Pippins FX is here to bring a spoonful of order and sophistication to your trading approach! This isn't just another Expert Advisor; it's your meticulou
Super Euro FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Super Euro FX is an Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Its core design philosophy revolves around achieving a high win rate while simultaneously integrating advanced risk management protocols to maintain the lowest possible drawdown relative to its performance. The system is powered by a complex engine running 225 distinct trading strategies. This multi-strategy approach allows the Expert Advisor to adapt to various market phases and conditi
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review