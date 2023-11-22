The Prop Hunt EA

Prop Hunt Portfolio — Quick, clear summary

What it is

Prop Hunt Portfolio is a professional MetaTrader 5 NZDUSD H1 trading robot built on the Expert Advisor HQ portfolio framework. It delivers structured automated trading with on‑chart signals, a live analytics dashboard, and layered risk protections. Designed as a prop‑firm‑ready automated trading system, it emphasizes transparency, stability, and explainable entries.

How it operates

On every tick the EA updates protections and dashboard metrics. On each new bar it recomputes analytics, checks the trading session, gathers signals, applies protection gates, and routes valid orders to the execution engine.

Entries are fully explainable: blocked trades are logged with clear reasons so “no trade” outcomes are easy to understand.

Protections and execution features

Three protection layers:

Entry : spread limits, max positions, lot‑exposure caps

: spread limits, max positions, lot‑exposure caps Daily : daily loss/drawdown suspension and forced closures

: daily loss/drawdown suspension and forced closures Account: critical‑equity shutdown and EA self‑removal

Execution engine: negotiates fill modes (IOC/FOK/RETURN/BOC), pre‑checks orders, and uses a bounded retry loop for transient requotes or timeouts.

News filter: integrates MT5’s economic calendar to pause entries around medium/high‑impact events.

Trade management and signals

Each signal defines direction, SL/TP distances, trailing rules, and whether it reverses positions.

SL/TP auto‑adjust to meet broker stop‑level requirements.

Trailing stops use a bar‑based method that only moves forward to lock profit and never moves backward.

Dashboard, visuals, and inputs

Includes the EAHQ real‑time analytics panel showing equity, balance, floating P/L, open positions, rolling equity curve, drawdown, and per‑position breakdown. On‑chart arrows and overlays highlight entry, stop, and target zones.

Inputs follow the standard EAHQ portfolio layout (fixed lot, magic number, grouped protection and news settings) for consistent configuration across EAHQ products.

Practical setup notes and support

Required chart: NZDUSD H1 only.

NZDUSD H1 only. Before running: enable Algo Trading, assign a unique magic number if running multiple EAs, and test on demo first.

enable Algo Trading, assign a unique magic number if running multiple EAs, and test on demo first. Recommended: configure protections deliberately, avoid changing magic numbers while positions are open, and run on a VPS for stable 24/5 execution.

configure protections deliberately, avoid changing magic numbers while positions are open, and run on a VPS for stable 24/5 execution. Support & updates: provided via the MQL5 product page and Market update mechanism.

Risk reminder

Trading leveraged instruments carries substantial risk. This summary is informational and not financial advice. Consider demo testing and consult a qualified professional for personalized guidance.