Golden Tiger EA

5

Golden Tiger is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that applies a daily high/low breakout strategy. It detects the previous day’s range and places pending buy or sell stop orders with defined risk parameters. The EA includes stop loss, take profit, and a trailing stop feature.

It does not use grid or martingale approaches. Each trade is placed in one direction with predefined risk controls.

Key Features:

  1. Daily Breakout Strategy - Automatically trades the XAUUSD daily high/low breakout strategy by placing pending buy stop and sell stop orders at the key levels.
  2. Smart Risk Management - Features % Risk-Based & Fixed lot sizing with built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop Loss.
  3. Intelligent Gap Opening Detection - If XAUUSD opens with a significant gap beyond the previous day's range, the EA immediately recognizes this and executes a market order.
  4. Non Grid/Martingale - This EA does NOT use Grid, Martingale, or any other high-risk recovery strategies. It trades one direction at a time with a strict Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring defined risk on every trade.
  5. Professional Control Panel - Includes a visual dashboard for real-time monitoring and manual control with one-click buttons.

Recommendations:

  • Chart: XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Timeframe: Any Timeframe
  • Minimum Deposit: $200USD
  • Account Type: Hedging
  • Spread Type: RAW/ECN recommended
  • Leverage of at least 1:30, 1:500 recommended
  • Use of 24/7 low latency VPS is recommended
    Frequently Asked Questions:

    • "Can I use this EA on Propfirms?"  Ans: YES. But I would recommend to disable gap trading due to unpredictable spreads on propfirms at market open.
    • "Can I trade other instruments apart from XAUUSD?"  Ans: YES. But only on instruments with strong momentum and daily range movements. Based on my testing, it also performs well on BTCUSD. However, pairs or assets with low volatility or choppy price action are not recommended. Please do your own testing before running on a live account.
    Warning:

    • Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk.
    Reviews 6
    Marco Russo
    359
    Marco Russo 2025.10.22 05:18 
     

    Great breakout system at a very cheap and fair price!

    Mercier Guillaume Patrick
    527
    Mercier Guillaume Patrick 2025.09.26 13:16 
     

    Everything has been perfect for the past two weeks. The EA runs smoothly and delivers exactly as expected. The developer is also very responsive to messages, which gives me a lot of confidence in both the product and the support. So far, I’m fully satisfied and will continue testing with high expectations. Check Comment to see my updated results

    Edwin Kema
    159
    Edwin Kema 2025.09.22 08:45 
     

    author is responsive and always fast with replay answers

