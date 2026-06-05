AlgoXpert

5

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AlgoXpert is an advanced semi-automated trading assistant for MetaTrader5, specifically engineered to bridge the gap between subjective manual execution and algorithmic market analysis. Built for both ambitious retail traders and semi-professionals, the system intentionally avoids the risks of rigid, fully automated black-box trading where the user loses oversight. Instead, it acts as an intelligent co-pilot, providing clean structural clarity, visual orientation, and objective, data-driven decision-making support directly on your live chart. At its core, AlgoXpert operates with a combined trend, volatility, and strength logic that continuously analyzes the market and only highlights setups when high-quality conditions are met. By filtering out retail noise and focusing on institutional order flow principles, it empowers you to execute trades with precision while retaining final executive control over your portfolio.


Specifications

  • Suitable for Scalp & Intraday trading
  • Multi-timeframe control from M1 to W1
  • Breakout, trend, and structure trading in a single system
  • Precise entry zones through combined market and volatility logic
  • Advanced Risk Management for continuous monitoring of active orders
  • Comprehensive framework for structured, controlled trading
  • Works across all major global trading sessions
  • Integrated trading panel with Buy, Sell, Break-Even, Partial Close, Close & Reverse
  • Full manual control despite algorithmic support
  • Clean chart appearance without visual noise
  • Supports Forex, Futures, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks & Indices
  • Compatible with ECN, NDD, Raw & Razor accounts with low spreads
  • Broker-independent – functional with all MetaTrader5 brokers



High-precision AutoXpert available for everyone NOW! For traders who want to automate earning money.
The expert combines structured market logic with controlled automation.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139296
https://mql5.com/en/channels/autoxpert



Watch the video about AlgoXpert and read all feature descriptions here.
DON’T FORGET TO LEAVE A REVIEW. If you have questions or need help, join the discuss with us.
Requests? Write me – AlgoXpert stays focused but adaptive.

Reviews 3
Jan Paul Divina Dela Cruz
232
Jan Paul Divina Dela Cruz 2026.06.21 12:11 
 

works just 1 at a time

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Jan Paul Divina Dela Cruz
232
Jan Paul Divina Dela Cruz 2026.06.21 12:11 
 

works just 1 at a time

Steve Rosenstock
49465
Reply from developer Steve Rosenstock 2026.06.21 19:24
Thank you for your review.
Vladimir K
16
Vladimir K 2026.06.19 17:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Steve Rosenstock
49465
Reply from developer Steve Rosenstock 2026.06.19 19:07
Thank you for your review.
haseeb_mirza12
24
haseeb_mirza12 2026.06.18 08:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Steve Rosenstock
49465
Reply from developer Steve Rosenstock 2026.06.18 09:05
Thank you for your review.
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