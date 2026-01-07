"In no other field of empirical inquiry has so massive and sophisticated statistical apparatus been used, with such lamentably modest results." (Paul E. Meehl).



Paul E. Meehl spoke about the weak predictive power of psychology and clinical research, but we see the same thing in trading: a huge arsenal of methods, but the market remains unpredictable. The complexity of methods does not guarantee success. Hundreds of indicators, machine learning models, and complex statistical constructs are used in the markets, but their predictive power remains limited — the market always remains a system of probabilities.

Arkad EA is designed for those who understand that there are no “miracle strategies” with zero drawdown and infinite profitability; statistics are a tool, not magic.

After more than 11 years working in financial markets, I am convinced that there are no miracle strategies. Any system is a balance between return and risk, and only a sober understanding of market mechanics and probability assessments allows you to use it correctly.

Arkad EA does not promise “golden mountains” and does not create illusions. It is designed for those who value transparency, informed risk, and a strategic approach. It is a tool that works in the hands of a trader who understands that the market is a field of probabilities, not guaranteed results.

Arkad EA does not hide its weaknesses — it honestly shows where drawdowns are possible and how they are compensated for. The algorithm shows its strengths and weaknesses rather than hiding them.

Arkad EA is not just a program, but a philosophy of mature trading, no illusions. Only honest market mechanics.

Arkad EA — designed with a focus on capital preservation and long-term stable profitability, based on past research and development experience. The advisor rejects toxic techniques and works on transparent, easily explainable logic. It uses no more than two opposite orders at the same time. Automatically implemented exits prevent “oversitting” of unprofitable trades. All positions are accompanied by stop-loss. There are no hidden “hacks,” cunning lot escalations, or mechanisms designed solely for short-term reputation.

The strategy has been tested on long time series covering different market regimes, stress testing, and Monte Carlo testing.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2352467

Before purchasing, it is recommended to test the EA in a strategy tester under the market conditions in which it is intended to be used.

Parameters:

1.Manual- true. Points: 3;4;5;6;7- are used; Point 2- is not used.

Manual- false. Points: 3;4;5;6;7- not used;

Point 2- used.

2.AutoLot- 0.05 (5% deposit) automatic lot size.

3.Lot- Lot size.

4.StopLoss_1- SL for the first order in pips.

5.StopLoss_2- SL for a hedging order in pips.

6.TakeProfit_1- TP for the first order in pips.

7.TakeProfit_2- TP for a hedging order in pips.

8.UseTrailingStop- false (true), do not use (use) Trailing Stop for all orders.

9.TrailingStop- TrailingStop activation level in pips.

10.TrailingGap- TrailingStop change level in pips.

11.MaxSpread- maximum permitted spread for opening an order in pips.

12.MagicNumber- order identification number.

13.Comments- comment on the order.

Trade specifications: