Expert Go Solo Gold is the latest generation of robots dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) with improvements in algorithms to optimize performance. Signal models are built closely according to Tickdata fluctuations to find high probability and low risk opportunities. Along with Scalper strategy to follow short-term trends and quickly exit the market to preserve profits.

EA is suitable for XAUUSD with strong volatility and opportunities.

Users can start with a balance of $ 200 and default settings. EA installation and setup is easy and simple, just default settings (with Gold having 2 digits).

Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 4.0 (= 1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 800 (points) Stop Loss = 600 (points) Trailing = 10 (points) Start Trailing = 50 (points) Slippage = 8 Time Start = 01:30 Time End = 22:30 Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend: