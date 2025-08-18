30 Dollars for every tool – The new standard at Stein Investments

All Tools. One Price. More Options for You.

Why $30 is the New Standard – and How You Benefit

We know: getting started with professional trading can be expensive, complicated, and confusing. That’s why we’ve completely reworked our pricing strategy – so you can start easier, test cheaper, and plan better.

From now on: Every Tool Costs $30 – with fair rental periods based on functionality.

This means for you:

✅ Full Transparency – one price for all tools

✅ Lower Entry Barrier – even for complex tools

✅ More Flexibility – use tools individually, add more later

✅ Switch Between MT4/MT5 – rental model means no risk

✅ Purchase Option still available – for those who want a permanent investment





Short Explanation video









This Is How the New Pricing Logic Works

We classify our tools based on their functionality. All cost $30, but come with different rental durations – the more a tool can do, the shorter the rental period.

Tool Group Description Rental Period Simple Tools Symbol-based tools like FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power –

ideal for focused analysis 12 Months Medium-Complex Tools FX Power, FX Volume –

includes complex currency logic or data processing 6 Months All-In-One Versions Easy Insight AIO & Custom Alerts AIO –

include all core indicators 3 Months





Overview: Tools, Durations & Platforms

Product Duration Platform & Link Simple Tools – 12 Months for $30 FX Dynamic - The #1 ATR Tool 12 Months MT4 / MT5 FX Levels - The #1 SR Zone Detector 12 Months MT4 / MT5 IX Power - The #1 for Non-Forex Symbols 12 Months MT4 / MT5 Medium-Complex Tools – 6 Months for $30 FX Power - The #1 for Forex & Gold 6 Months MT4 / MT5 FX Volume - The #1 Sentiment Indicator 6 Months MT4 / MT5 Custom Alerts - The #2 Market Scanner 6 Months MT4 / MT5 Easy Insight - The #2 AI Trading Guide 6 Months MT4 / MT5 Complex AIO Versions – 3 Months for $30 Custom Alerts AIO - The #1 Market Scanner 3 Months MT4 / MT5 Easy Insight AIO - The #1 AI Trading Guide 3 Months MT4 / MT5 Special Case: Easy Trade – 6 Months for $30 Easy Trade - My #1 Trade Manager / 50%off 12 Months MT4 / MT5





Still Want a Lifetime License?

Yes, absolutely! If you prefer a permanent license, can get it any time.

As a general rule of thumb: a lifetime license equals the value of two years’ rent.

FX Power (6-month rental): 2 years = 4×$30 = $120 purchase price

FX Dynamic (12-month rental): 2 years = 2×$30 = $60 purchase price

Questions or feedback about the pricing model? Feel free to contact us via MQL5 message.





Not sure which one to choose?



Our interactive decision tree helps you find your perfect trading setup.

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764237



