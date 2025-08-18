30 Dollars for every tool – The new standard at Stein Investments

All Tools. One Price. More Options for You.
Why $30 is the New Standard – and How You Benefit
We know: getting started with professional trading can be expensive, complicated, and confusing. That’s why we’ve completely reworked our pricing strategy – so you can start easier, test cheaper, and plan better.
From now on: Every Tool Costs $30 – with fair rental periods based on functionality.
This means for you:
✅ Full Transparency – one price for all tools
✅ Lower Entry Barrier – even for complex tools
✅ More Flexibility – use tools individually, add more later
✅ Switch Between MT4/MT5 – rental model means no risk
✅ Purchase Option still available – for those who want a permanent investment
Short Explanation video
This Is How the New Pricing Logic Works
We classify our tools based on their functionality. All cost $30, but come with different rental durations – the more a tool can do, the shorter the rental period.
|Tool Group
|Description
|Rental Period
|Simple Tools
|Symbol-based tools like FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power –
ideal for focused analysis
|12 Months
|Medium-Complex Tools
|FX Power, FX Volume –
includes complex currency logic or data processing
|6 Months
|All-In-One Versions
|Easy Insight AIO & Custom Alerts AIO –
include all core indicators
|3 Months
Overview: Tools, Durations & Platforms
|Product
|Duration
|Platform & Link
|
Simple Tools – 12 Months for $30
|FX Dynamic - The #1 ATR Tool
|12 Months
|MT4 / MT5
|FX Levels - The #1 SR Zone Detector
|12 Months
|MT4 / MT5
|IX Power - The #1 for Non-Forex Symbols
|12 Months
|MT4 / MT5
|
Medium-Complex Tools – 6 Months for $30
|FX Power - The #1 for Forex & Gold
|6 Months
|MT4 / MT5
|FX Volume - The #1 Sentiment Indicator
|6 Months
|MT4 / MT5
|Custom Alerts - The #2 Market Scanner
|6 Months
|MT4 / MT5
|Easy Insight - The #2 AI Trading Guide
|6 Months
|MT4 / MT5
|
Complex AIO Versions – 3 Months for $30
|Custom Alerts AIO - The #1 Market Scanner
|3 Months
|MT4 / MT5
|Easy Insight AIO - The #1 AI Trading Guide
|3 Months
|MT4 / MT5
|
Special Case: Easy Trade – 6 Months for $30
|Easy Trade - My #1 Trade Manager / 50%off
|12 Months
|MT4 / MT5
Still Want a Lifetime License?
Yes, absolutely! If you prefer a permanent license, can get it any time.
As a general rule of thumb: a lifetime license equals the value of two years’ rent.
- FX Power (6-month rental): 2 years = 4×$30 = $120 purchase price
- FX Dynamic (12-month rental): 2 years = 2×$30 = $60 purchase price
Questions or feedback about the pricing model? Feel free to contact us via MQL5 message.
Not sure which one to choose?
Our interactive decision tree helps you find your perfect trading setup.
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764237