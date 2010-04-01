Order Blocks Trigger EA

The algorithm of this EA is based on the popular Order Blocks indicator, modernized by us for arrow signals. The Algorithm also uses our own risk management method. This EA can be used to trade any and all instruments on all markets and on any timeframes.

The downloadable version uses our standard panel with a black background for the black terminal. If you want to get an Expert Advisor with a panel for a white or other color theme, contact us.

You can also purchase our Universal Arrow EA, which can work with various arrow indicators. The download version uses the popular Ultimate Arrows indicator, which you can very easily replace yourself with one of our arrow indicators or any other that meets the technical requirements for their use in this EA:


https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/135506?source=Site+Market+MT4+Search+Rating006%3aUniversal+Arrow+EA


ATTENTION! CAREFULLY STUDY THE OPERATING PRINCIPLE AND AVAILABLE SETTINGS OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR BEFORE YOU START USING IT!

This EA uses the Martingale method, so it is important to follow Money Management.

To close open positions, the settings offer two options:

• Closing by indicator signal when an opposite fractal appears using the profit size filter in pips, after which this signal will be accepted.

• Closing by fixed TakeProfit in pips.

When both options are enabled, closing occurs by the one whose condition is met first.

Therefore, with various settings, taking into account the selected type of trading, this expert advisor is suitable for both scalping and intraday, medium-term and long-term automatic conservative trading.

For this purpose, the following functions are implemented in the expert advisor settings:

• Use time control 1 and Use time control 2 (false / true) - select the period of time of work when true is enabled. If false, the advisor will work around the clock

• Lot - the size of the first order in lots (min. 0.01)

• Mult 0 - the multiplier with which subsequent averaging orders will be opened

• Distance 0 - Distance in pips after which the indicator signal will be accepted to open the next position

• Close by reverse signal (true/false) - Close by indicator signals in the opposite direction using the profit size filter in pips, after which this signal will be accepted

• Min profit for signal close - the profit size filter in pips, after which this signal will be accepted

• Use fix TP (true / false) - Closing by fixed TakeProfit in pips

• Profit 0 - Fixed TakeProfit in pips

• Magic Number - If you work with several instruments simultaneously on one terminal, you need to specify different numbers for each instrument

• Font size - changing the font in the expert panel

The chart also displays the zero price of the grid from all open orders (breakeven level) as a yellow line.


This expert advisor uses our standard panel with a black background for the black terminal, which displays the following information necessary for the trader (If you want to get this Expert Advisor with a panel for a white or other color theme, contact us):

• Ticker of the traded instrument

• The number of open BUY and SELL orders

• The size of the current unfixed drawdown or profit (with a drawdown of up to 20% - standard color, with a drawdown of more than 20% - red, with profit - green)

• The size of the fixed profit for the current day, week and month

• Two buttons for closing all open BUY or SELL orders manually, if the trader so desires.


If you want to create your own EAs based on this algorithm, change their names and logos, and also use the license of the work - please contact us.



Recommended products
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (26)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Gold Farming MT4
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Gold Farming   is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Hedging.  No Averaging. No Grid.   Setting Param
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
BreakthroughEA
Li Peng Fang
Experts
This EA is a breakthrough EA. When the monitoring market changes rapidly, fluctuates rapidly in one direction, and exceeds the set threshold, the EA will quickly place an order and quickly adopt a mobile stop loss strategy to complete capital preservation and profitability. Advantages of this EA: 1. The transaction is very fast to the closing of the position, and it is never procrastinated. 2. After the transaction, the accuracy rate is very high. 3. Place an order with compound interest, and th
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Karman
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Karman is a fully automated trading advisor working on a М30 timeframe. The settings of the advisor are based on the safe trading, the essence of which is to close the transaction, while achieving a positive profitability dynamism of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for the normal operation of all functions embedded in it. The advisor’s manual involves encapsu
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Magic Win
Reni
4 (2)
Experts
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
Survive
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
Survive expert advisor. Trading algorithm developed based on the combination of MACD and RSI indicators. Only one buy/sell order is executed. No martingales or other recovery techniques. In case of loss the system automatically closes the order if no stop loss is set based on the parameters entered. The system is suitable for all currencies. basic settings for usd/jpy currencies H1 Timeframe. //------------------------declaration of variables------------------------ ------ MagicNumber ; // M
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Boster
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Experts
The  Boster  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favourable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 10 years (20
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Automated EA Robot
Yapo Thierry Hermann Yapo
Experts
WARNING :  You can use the Expert Advisor only on  M30   Period This price of $348 is a promotional offer, the next price will be $999 . Automated EA Robot  power is based on minimal risk management for all our customers. The gains sought are maximum while the risk is minimal and customizable based on the Account of the Trader. You therefore have the possibility with this expert advisor to define the risk yourself for each trading order automatically. What's the Strategy   of Automated EA Robo
Hedge Hogg
Stefan Kueffner
Experts
Hedge Hogg is not the classic hedge strategy you often see, with two trades opening at the same time hedging each other from the beginning. It is rather a trend following hedge strategy, meaning trades are opened in the direction of the trend using a proven dynamic grid algorithm, and starting to hedge when the trend changes. The whole basket is closed as soon as breakeven is reached or the trailed profit target is hit. I have developed the strategy for GBPUSD on the M15 timeframe.  It can basic
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
M K Ultra
Debashish Sahu
Experts
A loss Recovery Ea which use the Symmetric Triangle Price action Pattern to place recovery trades using Martingale. Benefit of this ea : Risk get reduced from normal recovery system as bigger lot size are placed near the triangle center and as soon as the triangle breaks, bigger lot size offsets the overall losses thus reaching profit target sooner. Ea also has default trend following capability by choosing the daily candle direction, and can put stop loss to breakeven thus protecting the trade
Stepping GBPUSD
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Stepping-GBPUSD - works in fully automatic mode! No settings needed, you can use the default settings. The Expert Advisor works like a scalpel during sharp price movements. The bot was tested on real tick data with a real spread for a 19-year period from 2004 to 2023 (this is how much tick history is available on the servers of Swiss brokers). It also passed the Monte Carlo stability test using 5,000 cycles of simulation of random trade generation, as well as a simulated delay and slippage test
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
MavericksProPlus
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Experts
The  MaverickProPlus  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favorable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 5 y
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Experts
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
Equilibrium4cent
Ivan Sousa
5 (1)
Experts
Equili brium 4 cent Equilibrium4cent was designed to run on cent accounts. If you have at least 10, 000 $ you can run in to a standard account  I run this EA in cent account or micro. (840% in 3 years better that Bank :) just see the video ). Software designed on the basis of mass theory.  My favorite pairs to run it is EURCAD, EURAUD and EURGBP. You can run it on other pairs, like EURUSD, GBPUSD and etc... For Grid trading you need Money! The ideia is to make more Money that in the Bank. Risk
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (8)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (19)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Experts
EvoTrade: The First Self-Learning Trading System on the Market Allow me to introduce   EvoTrade —a unique trading advisor built using cutting-edge technologies in computer vision and data analysis. It is the first self-learning trading system on the market, operating in real-time. EvoTrade analyzes market conditions, adapts strategies, and dynamically adjusts to changes, delivering exceptional precision in any environment. EvoTrade   employs advanced neural networks, including Long Short-Term Me
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
5 (2)
Experts
ThraeX – Scalping on M1    ( Recommended for DAX and XAU) Inspired by the discipline and precision of the Roman era, ThraeX is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed specifically for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute chart (M1) . It is built to handle rapid market fluctuations, aiming to detect and react to short-term price movements with high speed and adaptability. Key Features: ️ M1 Scalping Logic – Designed for high-frequency decision-making based on real-time market
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.74 (91)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Pingo AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
Pingo Pingo is a fully automated trading robot designed for stable and secure trading in the forex market. The advisor is designed with an emphasis on strict risk control and the absence of dangerous strategies such as martingale, grids, or averaging. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 How it works Pingo analyzes price patterns and short-term market dynamics using intelligent volatility filters. The robot identifies impulse and correction zones to enter the market with
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
Aurum AI – The Power of Artificial Intelligence for Gold Trading (XAU/USD) Experience the full potential of technology in trading! Aurum AI is a groundbreaking expert advisor designed for stable and secure performance in the gold market. It combines the power of artificial intelligence, precise trend analysis, and strict risk control to make every trade as effective as possible. Promotion Discount - 40%. 3 copies available at a price of   $275 Bonus for Aurum AI – exclusive GoldPrime AI advisor
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (1)
Experts
About Warp Drive Forex AI is a GBPUSD scalper, it trades at night time when the volume is low and the winning chances are high. Its uses a high accuracy scalping strategy backed up with a unique and effective risk management technique. Join our   MQL5 group   for more useful information and products updates. Also, you can get the MT5 version   here. This is the Pro version of W Drive Forex AI, in Pro version, a user can adjust all the settings including the lot size as well. You can find the  
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
ONLY TODAY !!! - BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends today! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Experts
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $199 Next price   ---> $249    Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced positi
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Gold Extractor
Sara Sabaghi
4.29 (41)
Experts
Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Brief about, gold/XAUUSD? Gold has been considered a highly valuable commodity for millennia and the gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world. Most commonly quoted in US Dollars is (XAU/USD). All the times in Forex, Hedge funders and big kids use gold to hedge their basket from market risk. and they use this gold as a hedge. For this reason, gold holds value well and
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
OpenScalp GXT AI Mt4
Connor Michael Woodson
3 (2)
Experts
OpenScalp GXT is a straightforward scalping system backed by consensus from the latest GPT models. You can select the model you prefer from the dropdown located in the input settings or let the EA choose the model automatically.  Every order is entered on its own, one trade at a time with no gimmicky martingale/grid trades. Additionally, every position is protected by a virtual dynamic stop loss system with a fully customizable fixed stop loss available. The AI consensus combined with dynamic vo
More from author
Elliot Waves Tracker
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal expert advisor is based on our own Algorithm, which is based on effective and time-tested Elliot Wave Theory.  This expert advisor is ideal for working both on a flat and during sharp or protracted trend movements (thanks to the Martingale method, according to which averaging positions are opened in accordance with the multiplier and distance set in the settings for accepting a new signal). ATTENTION! CAREFULLY STUDY THE OPERATING PRINCIPLE AND AVAILABLE SETTINGS OF THE EXPERT AD
TMA Centered Bands Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
5 (1)
Indicators
The TMA Centered Bands Indicator for MT5 draws bands on the chart and shows the overall price trend. It displays three bands - the lower and upper boundaries of the channel and the median.   The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands.   The price will fluctuate between these ranges whenever the trend changes direction, thus creating entry and exit points.   How to trade
FREE
Centered Target EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal Expert Advisor is equally good for both scalping and conservative multi-currency trading of simultaneous trading of several pairs. This  Expert Advisor  is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our   Centered Bands  Indicator  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the
Channel Signals ProfRoboTrading
Irina Cherkashina
5 (3)
Indicators
The Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading Indicator for MT5 is an effective Forex trading tool designed to track market movements.   The MT5 signal point indicator effectively detects trend reversals after they have already occurred. This Indicator   is a fully automated technical tool that includes a number of parameters to track market trends.   It automatically examines the ever-changing price dynamics of the market, compares the information with earlier data and generates a trading signal. Because
FREE
Bollinger Bands Stop Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
5 (2)
Indicators
Bollinger Bands Stop Indicator holds significant importance for traders navigating the complex world of financial markets. Its relevance lies in several key aspects. Firstly, it aids in trend identification. By analyzing price movements relative to the Bollinger Bands, traders can discern whether the market is in an uptrend, downtrend, or ranging phase. Secondly, the indicator provides valuable insights into market volatility. Wider bands indicate higher volatility, while narrower bands suggest
FREE
TrendChannelTracker Indicator and EA
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The TrendChannelTracker Indicator is an innovative Forex trading tool. This indicator, which is based on the standard Stochastic Oscillator, provides traders with a unique and simplified method for observing market trends. In contrast to the traditional Stochastic Oscillator, which is shown at the bottom of the chart, the TrendChannelTracker Indicator is built into the price action itself. This removes the need for traders to continually switch their attention between the oscillator and the pri
FREE
TrendOscilator Indicator and EA
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The TrendOscillator Indicator is an upgraded version of the traditional Stochastic Oscillator.   It comprises two lines: %K and %D.   The %K line represents the current market position.   In contrast, the %D line is a moving average of the %K line used to generate signals and identify potential entry or exit points. The good thing is the indicator works on all timeframes like the traditional Stochastic.   However, to avoid any false signals, applying the indicator on longer timeframes is better
FREE
ChannelSignals Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
Our modernized version of the popular channel TMA_TRUE  indicator for MT4, which provides information on the main points of trend reversal and momentum exhaustion by drawing a channel on the chart, also draws arrows of signals for buy and sell. As a result, traders can identify bullish and bearish price reversal zones and BUY and SELL accordingly. This indicator works well on all instruments and on all Timeframes. This indicator is the basis of our Channel Trigger EA, which you can buy in MQL
FREE
Kalires Channel Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The Kalires Channel Indicator is a technical indicator used to evaluate trend direction and potential trading opportunities. This is a hybrid indicator that combines Kauffman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), linear regression and smoothing. The Kalires Channel Indicator consists of two lines: one central and two outer bands. The central line is a smoothed KAMA modified according to the direction of the trend. The outer bars represent two linear regression lines drawn above and below the center l
FREE
Extreme Spike Indicator PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
This is the automatic price spike signal indicator for MT4. Plots advance alerts on potential breakouts/pullbacks. Suits forex, stocks & crypto trading strategies. This is a perfect indicator for reversal traders. A spike often indicates a turn-around moment. The best way to use that gauge is to apply it to your favourite trading system as a filter. 這是 MT4 的自動價格飆升訊號指示器。繪製有關潛在突破/回調的預先警報。適合外匯、股票和加密貨幣交易策略。 對於反轉交易者來說，這是一個完美的指標。尖峰通常表示轉變時刻。使用該指標的最佳方法是將其作為過濾器應用到您最喜歡的交易系統中
Forex Gangster Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The Forex Gangster Indicator allows you to determine the current trend. If the Forex Gangster Indicator line has moved below the price and turned blue, then you should open deals for an increase. If the Forex Gangster Indicator line has appeared above the price and turned red, then you should open deals for a decrease: The indicator is suitable for any time frames, but it needs to be supplemented with filtering indicators, since by itself it is late and does not have time to give an accurate si
FREE
Royal Fractals Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
This indicator works by plotting fractals on the chart as arrows that can be used as buy or sell signals. It is a great tool for both new and experienced traders as it provides a clear visual representation of the market and helps traders identify fractals. Although it repaints, it can be used quite effectively in conjunction with other tools to filter trading strategies. We use this indicator in this way in our Royal Fractals EA, which you can purchase on the MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com
FREE
TMA Centered Asymmetric Bands
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The TMA Centered Bands indicator for MT4 draws bands on the chart and reports the overall price trend, as well as gives arrows signals to buy and sell when the bar closes outside the channel. Unlike many TMAs, our version uses the calculation part of the algorithm without redrawing, and also adds the ability to select a symbol. The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands
FREE
Teamtrader Channel Stop
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The Teamtrader Channel Stop indicator allows you to determine the current trend. If the Teamtrader Channel Stop indicator line has moved below the price and turned blue, then you should open deals for an increase. If the Teamtrader Channel Stop indicator line has appeared above the price and turned red, then you should open deals for a decrease: The indicator is suitable for any time frames, but it needs to be supplemented with filtering indicators, since by itself it is late and does not have
FREE
BandsFill Indicator and EA
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The BandsFill Indicator is a modified Bollinger Bands with a colored cloud.   It has two adjustable parameters: Period Deviation The cloud is colored as follows: If the price crosses the upper band, the cloud is blue. If the price crosses the lower band, the cloud is pink.   Thanks to this, the BandsFill Indicator provides traders with an easy opportunity to detect various features and patterns in price dynamics that are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can predict
FREE
RoyalFractals Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
This indicator works by plotting fractals on the chart as arrows that can be used as buy or sell signals. It is a great tool for both new and experienced traders as it provides a clear visual representation of the market and helps traders identify fractals. Although it repaints, it can be used quite effectively in conjunction with other tools to filter trading strategies. We use this indicator in this way in our RoyalFractals II Expert Advisor, which you can purchase on the MQL5 Market: https:
FREE
Moving Averages Divergence 3x3
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
Moving Averages Divergence 3x3    Indicator     uses the crossover technique for signaling the market trend and the trade opportunities as well.     It applies 3 formats of the same indicator and allows them to plot the crossover signals which are interpreted as the trade signals along with the direction of the market trend. Moving Averages Divergence 3x3    Indicator   can be applied to trade all kinds of forex currency pairs within the financial markets.  Although, this indicator works well o
FREE
Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels indicator automatically determines support and resistance levels using the proprietary algorithm based on historical and current data, so the levels are dynamic, which allows you to adjust trading targets based on the current price movement. For this reason, we use this indicator in our advisors, for example, Red Dragons, which you can purchase here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128713?source=Site +Market+MT4+New+Rating006 The panel also
FREE
Forex Gangster PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
FOREX GANGSTER is a unique Expert Advisor created by a professional prop trader and financial asset manager with many years of experience. This is a solution for those who strive for stable profits without constant control over each transaction or monitoring the work of a trading advisor. Created for optimal conservative trading and investing through exchange instruments with long-term regular profits and minimal risks. The Expert Advisor algorithm is based on a deep understanding of market pat
Wolfe wave finder PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The Wolf Wave Finder Indicator is a popular indicator, that is useful in identifying potential trading opportunities.   The indicator works by recognizing the Wolf Wave pattern, which is a well-known pattern used by professional traders to identify potential areas of support and resistance.   The indicator is easy to use and provides traders with an easy way to identify potential trades.   The Wolf Wave Finder Indicator is a great tool for traders who are looking for a reliable and accurate way
Fibo Parabolic PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
This indicator is a fusion of the Parabolic SAR and Fibonacci indicators. Fibo is drawn on the last wave, at the peaks the indicator displays prices for convenience. Parabolic SAR helps to define the market trend and generates trends following trade signals.   On the other hand, Fibonacci plots the price retracement levels so that traders can determine a better and safer place to enter the market. Scalping with Parabolic SAR and Fibonacci Overview. For this strategy, in addition to our indicator
Statistic MT4 to Telegram PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This is an easy-to-set-up and easy-to-use Expert Advisor that will help you always have the necessary information about your trading account at hand, sending from MetaTrader 4 to you in Telegram: • Account drawdown • Number of open positions • Volume of open positions • Profit per day, week, month How to get an chat ID: - Chat with BotFather to create Bot and get API Token of Bot. If you had Bot, skip the step. - Chat with bot @userinfobot , then the bot will reply your ID. How to set
Symbol Manager PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The SYMBOL MANAGER symbol change indicator is an effective tool designed to enhance trading convenience and significantly simplify the trader's experience. This indicator allows users to switch seamlessly between currency pairs and timeframes within a single open window of the trading terminal. Importantly, when switching, the associated template, including indicators and current chart settings, is automatically duplicated, ensuring a consistent trading environment.
Morning Star flat indicator PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The Morning Star PRT indicator uses the morning flat breakout principle. The indicator displays morning flat levels and shows possible targets. An additional Fibonacci level has been added to the indicator, as well as sound alerts about the intersection of both target levels specified in the settings and the night flat level. The Morning Star PRT indicator builds a night flat channel at the end of the night, as well as two Fibonacci price levels up and down. These levels can be considered both
Supply and Demand zones PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
Indicator Supply & Demand zones PRT– is a custom tool that is used to perform supply and demand zones marking of the chart. The indicator draws lines and rectangles on the chart that highlight resistance/support levels and supply/demand zones. For convenience, both lines and figures are painted in different colors so that the signals are easily distinguished from each other.The indicator draws only fresh levels, that is, those that have not yet been used and the price has not yet broken through
Pattern Master PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
This indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking to identify chart patterns, and the benefits of incorporating it into their trading strategy are numerous. This tool effectively identifies and signals potential trends and reversals in the financial markets, thereby increasing trading profitability. Thanks to its advanced algorithm, the indicator can accurately analyze market data, providing traders with valuable information that can help them make informed decisions. Using this indicator al
Parabolic SAR and Support and Resistance Levels
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The Parabolic SAR & Support/Resistance Levels is not only a technical analysis indicator, used in forex trading to identify potential trend reversals and entry and exit points, but also a ready-made autonomous trading strategy.   The Indicator builds upon the PSAR indicator by adding dynamic support and resistance levels to the chart, which can help traders identify key price levels where the market may potentially reverse. Using this indicator, traders can gain insight into the strength and di
All Market Channels
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The All Market Channels indicator from ProfRobotrading automatically builds and displays all formed trading channels on the screen. This indicator is very convenient for trading on all existing channel strategies and is applicable to all instruments and timeframes.  Look at the screenshot - it will tell you more :) More information is available on our website ProfRoboTrading.
Bollinger Bands Compression Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
This is a Bollinger Bands Compression indicator. It detects volatility compression and the release of “suppressed momentum.” It can be used when it coincides with any specific trading entries — released volatility means a higher probability of making a decent profit. There is also a histogram with colored bands symbolizing weakness or strength, and a zero line crossover. Therefore, this indicator can be used both in conjunction with other indicators within trading strategies, and on its own meri
ProfRoboTrading Tracker
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
The work of this Expert Advisor is similar to fishing, when you use several fishing rods. This Expert Advisor works on the channel indicator, the work of which you can see in the screenshots. This indicator is effective on any TM, so it can be used in all types of trading, including scalping for 5 and 15 minutes, intraday or full automatic trading of several instruments simultaneously on D1. This expert advisor is ideal for working both on a flat and during sharp or protracted trend movements (t
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review