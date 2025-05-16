VendoBot
- Experts
- Murad Nagiev
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Our Price Action–Based Swing Trading Robot for 1‑Hour Forex Pairs
1. Price Action Strategy
-
Identifies key support and resistance levels using candlestick patterns.
-
Detects and confirms reversal and continuation setups (pin bars, engulfing candles, inside bars).
-
Trades purely on price behavior without lagging indicators, minimizing signal delays.
2. Swing Timeframe (H1)
-
Executes on the 1‑hour chart to capture moves of 20–100 pips, depending on pair volatility.
-
Balances trade frequency and quality: fewer noise signals, yet enough opportunities for regular gains.
3. Risk & Money Management
-
Automatically calculates lot size based on a predefined risk per trade (typically 0.5–1% of account equity).
-
Places stop‑loss beyond the extreme of the trigger candle and applies a fixed or adaptive trailing‑stop to protect profits.
-
Limits concurrent open positions to prevent account overexposure.
4. Multi‑Pair Support
-
Trades major and cross FX pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/GBP, etc.
-
Easily expandable list of instruments to suit your volatility preferences.
5. Automated Execution
-
Full integration with MT4/MT5 or cTrader platforms for order entry, modification, and exit without manual intervention.
-
Logs all trades and backtest results to a local file or database for performance analysis.
-
Built‑in news filter to pause trading around high‑impact economic releases.
6. Customizable Parameters
-
User‑defined inputs: stop‑loss size, take‑profit level, trailing‑stop method, risk settings.
-
Auto‑optimization on historical data, with optional periodic parameter updates.
7. Monitoring & Alerts
-
Real‑time notifications of entries, exits, and risk metrics via email, Telegram, or in‑platform alerts.
-
On‑chart visualization of decision levels for clear oversight of the robot’s actions.
Key Benefits:
-
Eliminates emotional errors by adhering strictly to rules.
-
Leverages pure price action for clear, timely trade signals.
-
Saves time by automating analysis and order management.
-
Ensures transparency with detailed logging and flexible configuration.
This swing trading robot is your reliable partner for a systematic, rules‑based approach to 1‑hour Forex trading.