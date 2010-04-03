Hetzer News Trading

Hetzer News Trading is an intelligent trading robot designed specifically to operate during key news releases. It allows you to plan your trades in advance by setting precise time intervals to enter the market when important economic and financial data are published.

Key Advantages of Hetzer News Trading:

  • Flexible Configuration: Set your trading schedule in advance based on the news calendar. For instance, if you know that important news will be released tomorrow at 16:00 and 17:00, you can configure the robot to activate automatically during those periods.
  • Weekly Planning: With the ability to see news events several days ahead, the robot enables you to quickly adjust your strategy, minimizing risk and optimizing profit potential.
  • Automation of Trading Operations: The robot automatically activates at the designated times, freeing you from the need to constantly monitor the news and manually enter the market.
  • Effective Risk Management: Pre-set time intervals and strategies help reduce the impact of market volatility associated with news events.

By using Hetzer News Trading, you gain a reliable assistant capable of operating on a pre-determined schedule, adapting to market changes, and delivering maximum efficiency in conditions of high volatility.


Recommended products
SR Breakout EA MT5
Timo Roth
Experts
SR Breakout EA MT4 Launch Promo: Depending on the demand, the EA may become a paid product in the future. Presets:  Click Here Key Features: Easy Installation : Ready to go in just a few steps - simply drag the EA onto any chart and load the settings. Safe Risk Management:   No martingale, grid, or other high-risk money management techniques. Risk management, stop loss, and take profit levels can be adjusted in the settings. Customizable Parameters:   Flexible configuration for individual tradin
FREE
Grid Machine MT5
Ivan Grachev
3.93 (44)
Experts
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.43 (7)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
LoneWolf Mt5
Dmitriy Prigodich
4.5 (6)
Experts
Советник основанный на сигналах индикатора  Relative Strength Index (RSI)  и Stochastic  в зоне перекупленности - продаем, в перепроданности - покупаем. Я рекомендую использовать этот советник только на VPS.  Добавляйтесь в друзья, присылайте свои интересные стратегии. Возможно после обсуждения всех нюансов напишу советника бесплатно . Параметры:                                                                    "_Slippage"    - Проскальзывание;           "_   Magic"    -  Идентификатор ордера; 
FREE
Elmex Flexible Grid
Olesia Lukian
Experts
Flexible Elmex Grid EA Version: 1.05 Author: Olesia Lukian  Type: Fully Customizable Grid Trading System Platform: MetaTrader 5 Overview Flexible Elmex Grid is a powerful and modular Expert Advisor designed to handle a wide range of grid trading strategies , from basic to advanced. Whether you're using Martingale, Fibonacci, or more subtle approaches, this EA has all the logic in place to support serious automation at scale . We built it to be general, solid, and customizable enough to cover
FREE
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Experts
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
BuildYourGridEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.63 (19)
Experts
BUILD YOUR GRID The expert is a system to help any trader to make a grid of orders (without martingale, lite martingale, or full martingale) easy and simple. Please make your test to find your settings. Default settings are just to take an idea of how the expert works. The expert can make according or contrary grid of orders. You can set the expert to work in hedge mode if the losses are huge. The system uses a high-risk strategy. It's better to test it first in a demo account. Version for MT4:
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
MNG Mt5
TDINVEST LLP
4.3 (10)
Experts
IMPORTANT : When testing the EA or running it live, make sure to set "Activate MNG Martingale" to "True" Hello & Welcome To MNG MNG is a martingale EA that allows you to configure a lot of features that I'll detail below. But first, I'd like to insist on the fact that a martingale EA is never safe, no matter if it has a good track record for 5+ years, if it shows incredible backtest results, if it's marketed as the best EA or whatever its price is ($30,000 or $50). A martingale EA might blow
FREE
Grid Master Pro12
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
3.5 (2)
Experts
GridMaster ULTRA - Adaptive Artificial Intelligence The Most Advanced Grid EA on MT5 Market GridMaster ULTRA  revolutionizes grid trading with Adaptive Artificial Intelligence that automatically adjusts to real-time market conditions. SHORT DESCRIPTION Intelligent grid Expert Advisor with adaptive AI, multi-dimensional market analysis, dynamic risk management and automatic parameter optimization. Advanced protection system and continuous adaptation for all market types. REVOLUTIONARY
FREE
SpikeBoom
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Experts
A classic buy low & sell high strategy. This Bot is specifically Designed to take advantage of the price movements of US30/Dow Jones on the 1 Hour Chart, as these Indices move based on supply and demand. The interaction between supply and demand in the US30 determines the price of the index. When demand for US30 is high, the price of the US30 will increase. Conversely, when the supply of shares is high and demand is low, the price of t US30  will decrease. Supply and demand analysis is used to i
FREE
Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid
Roelof Roy Methorst
Experts
30-DAY FULLY FUNCTIONAL TRIAL – EXPERIENCE THE POWER OF BITBOT V6 ULTIMATE GRID & NEURAL MODEL BRAIN! Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid is the most advanced and flexible grid trading system for MetaTrader 5, now enhanced with our AI-driven Neural Model Brain for truly adaptive and intelligent trading decisions. Whether you’re a professional algorithmic trader or an ambitious newcomer, Bitbot V6 gives you the performance, safety and transparency you need to scale your results to the next level. Key Featur
FREE
Konoha
Noriyuki Suzuki
5 (2)
Experts
Konoha is a simple breakout EA designed for XAUUSD. When you specify a custom period (in number of H1 candles), the EA places stop orders at the high and low between the current candle and the specified lookback period. By default, the parameter is set to 180, meaning it places stop orders based on the highest and lowest prices over the past 180 hours from the time of order placement. I recommend using this EA with brokers that offer tight spreads on XAUUSD, and ideally, brokers with low negati
FREE
GridTeam EA
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (9)
Experts
GridTeam EA - Create your own grid robot All indicators in a single EA — choose what you want, optimize and run on multiple pairs simultaneously. Take full control. Set up your risk management yourself. As default values, RSI indicator is used and was adjusted according to optimization results. It is not the best value. I believe you can find a better one. One of the features that makes this EA beautiful is that when equity drawdown falls, it recovers within 1 month. Another user-friendly featur
FREE
Grid Scalping Trading Bot by Profectus AI
New Capital B.V.
Experts
Short description USDJPY grid Expert Advisor with EMA filter and configurable risk controls. Overview The Grid Scalping Trading Bot is a configurable USDJPY grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It applies a mean-reversion approach: scaling into temporary pullbacks and closing the basket at a small cumulative profit target. The logic is transparent and suitable for testing and careful customization. Platform: MetaTrader 5 Symbol and timeframe: USDJPY, H1 Account modes: Netting or hedging DLL us
FREE
Best Scalper XAUUSD 30min
Bruno Alexandre Azevedo Dantas
Experts
Este robô foi criado exclusivamente para operar no ouro (XAUUSD) e funciona melhor em timeframes médios (M30, H1) . Diferente de scalpers tradicionais, o Best Scalper XAUUSD 30min foca em reversões de tendência , utilizando indicadores avançados como RSI, Bandas de Bollinger e Price Action . A estratégia é baseada em detectar níveis críticos de suporte e resistência , onde o mercado tem uma grande probabilidade de inverter a tendência. Ele combina essa análise com volatilidade intradiária , gar
FREE
BTC Terminator
Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
4.17 (6)
Experts
Bitcoin Terminator 1.2 (1hr TF)  Backtest Results (Initial Deposit $100)   Net Profit: $1,725.02   Profit Factor: 4.50   Max Drawdown: 21.79%   Total Gross Profit: $2,218.27 | Total Loss: $493.25   Sharpe Ratio: 5.47   Consecutive Wins: 16 trades   Margin Level: 4,463%  What Makes BTC Terminator 1.2 Unique? BTC Terminator is an Expert Advisor developed to trade BTCUSD trends , using a powerful mix of technical indicators. It analyzes momentum, breakouts, trend strength, and moving average cross
FREE
London Breakfast
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
Experts
The Asian Range EUR/USD M5 Expert Advisor is a specialized automated trading tool designed for the forex market, focusing specifically on the EUR/USD pair and utilizing a 5-minute time frame. This EA has been carefully developed to operate based on the Asian range manipulation strategy, providing a unique methodology to capitalize on market conditions during this specific period. Key Features: Asian Range Manipulation Strategy: The EA is built on a strategy designed to capitalize on price fluct
FREE
MA Udemy
Jefferson Judge Metha
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a comprehensive project linked to an Udemy course designed to guide you through the step-by-step process of uploading your product to the MQL5 Marketplace. The course not only teaches you the technical aspects of EA development but also includes practical insights into creating a market-ready product, adhering to MQL5's strict publishing standards, and optimizing your chances of success in the marketplace.
FREE
Gold Bulls Power Trader
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
FREE
AI SpectraCore Genesis EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
4.5 (4)
Experts
SpectraCore Genesis Built for Gold. Engineered for Precision. Operates When Others Hesitate. SpectraCore Genesis is not just another expert advisor. It is a professional-grade trading system designed exclusively for XAU/USD . No generic templates, no compromises — just structure, control, and algorithmic clarity. This is a tool that doesn't rush the market. It waits. And acts when others are still uncertain. A live trading signal with full real-time data and trade history is available for review
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
Experts
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
PZ ADX Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (8)
Experts
This EA trades using the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator. It offers many entry strategies and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements 4 different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be
FREE
PZ Stochastic EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.6 (5)
Experts
This EA trades using the Stochastic Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can
FREE
Eurusd Bollinger Bands Breaker
Tomas Vanek
2.5 (2)
Experts
The EU_15_111517128_S_Op_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-bollinger-bands-breaker/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
FREE
PZ RSI Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.5 (2)
Experts
This EA trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NF
FREE
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Experts
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
One Trade Risk Selector with Type and Trail
Jorge Blanco Iniesta
Experts
One Trade Risk Selector with Order Type and Trail(MT5) One Order Risk Selector with Order Type and Trailing stop, as optional (MT5) is a powerful, smart and simple execution Expert Advisor (EA) designed to provide precise risk management for MetaTrader 5 traders. It allows for a single trade with selected risk,   order type  , configurable stop loss, optional take profit and optional trailing stop settings, making it ideal for disciplined traders who want to keep accurate risk per trade. Key F
FREE
RichRush EA
Dirar Alzoubi
Experts
NOW FREE!! Introducing RichRush EA, This expert advisor, armed with cutting-edge trading strategies, can assist on your path to navigating the forex market. Optimized specifically for EURUSD, RichRush EA operates on moving averages, and calculated lot sizes to manage risks. The EA interprets market movements, adjusts to volatility, and aims to identify entry points. As part of our commitment to providing top-tier trading tools, we invite you to explore our range of premium products designed to
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (226)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfxbook verified signal :   CHECK MY PROF
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (468)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (114)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.65 (23)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.67 (15)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.37 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.5 (4)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 469$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
5 (5)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.76 (63)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (40)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (2)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.58 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Smart Prop Firm EA
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
3.42 (19)
Experts
Smart Prop Firm EA – Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader View My Verified Certificates  – Published directly by The Funded Trader. No screenshots, 100% verifiable from the prop firm's official website. Get this EA now before i change the price!  It’s crazy cheap right now, but not for long. DISCLAIMER: This EA does NOT GUARANTEE you will pass your challenge 100% all the time, But based on my live testing my passing rate is around 70-80%. It's still way way better that the industry standard which
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a low  spread account  for optimal performance. After  purchasing, contact the sel
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 165 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (8)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (134)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (101)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (4)
Experts
AOT MT5 – Advanced Multi-Currency Trading Expert Advisor AOT MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders by utilizing advanced AI for market analysis across 16 currency pairs , including EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. This EA is suitable for prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts , combining analytical tools with risk management features to support your trading strategy. Live Account 1 | Live Account 2 | Official Channel Why Choose AOT MT5? AI-Powered Analysis : Leverages a
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
4 (30)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.71 (14)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
More from author
Vineski HFT Gold Scalper
Murad Nagiev
4.6 (5)
Experts
Tested on many prop companies. If you need sets and optimization files, write in private messages. Main characteristics of Vineski HFT Gold Scalper MT5: 1. Ultra-fast market analysis: The robot has a powerful algorithmic engine that can instantly analyze and interpret market data. This allows you to make decisions in real time and respond to changes in the market instantly. 2. Automatic execution of trades: The robot is capable of automatically executing trades based on predefined strategies
Gold EP
Murad Nagiev
Experts
GOLD EP is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. It analyzes price movements and automatically opens, manages, and closes trades using predefined stop loss and take profit levels. The core idea behind the robot is to capture short-term price impulses on 15-minute gold charts. When a trading signal occurs, the advisor places orders, taking into account the specified parameters for risk control (stop loss levels) and profit targets (take profit). F
FREE
Lamarius AI
Murad Nagiev
Experts
This scalping trading bot is designed for highly accurate and efficient trading, using artificial intelligence to pinpoint the most favorable entry points in the market. The bot features an advanced self-learning strategy, allowing it to adapt to changing market conditions and fine-tune its approach in real-time. With a strict stop-loss for each trade, the bot maintains low-risk trading by minimizing potential losses. It operates without martingale or grid strategies, avoiding the risk of positi
Gold Rebalancing
Murad Nagiev
Experts
This trading robot is designed for automated trading in the gold (XAU) and key forex markets. It analyzes market trends, asset correlations, and macroeconomic factors to determine optimal entry and exit points. The robot’s main goal is to minimize risks and maximize profits through dynamic portfolio rebalancing. Main Features Real-time Market Analysis The robot continuously monitors gold and currency prices, analyzes trends, and identifies patterns to adapt its strategy accordingly. Portfolio R
FREE
US30 NovaBid Scalper
Murad Nagiev
Experts
US30 NovaBid Scalper is an automated trading tool designed for index instruments, focused on short-term speculation and rapid profit realization. It combines the following core concepts: Dynamic Position Sizing The robot calculates optimal trade volumes based on current volatility and available balance, allowing flexible risk scaling and preventing excessive exposure. Combination of Fixed and Adaptive Stop Levels Upon opening a trade, baseline protective levels are set immediately. As the pric
Ravenok Gold
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Overview: Ravenok Gold MT5  is a highly effective trading robot specifically designed for nighttime trading in financial markets. It utilizes sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and make decisions based on thoroughly tested strategies. The robot primarily operates during the night when market volatility may be lower, allowing it to generate profits with minimal risk.  Key Features: Low Drawdown: NightProfit Trader employs a unique risk management system that helps maintain a low dra
FREE
Cobra G
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Cobra G is an advanced, fully automated gold-trading robot designed to navigate the complexities of the yellow-metal market with precision, speed and reliability. Engineered for both novice investors and seasoned professionals, Cobra G harnesses state-of-the-art algorithms, real-time data analysis and adaptive machine-learning techniques to identify and exploit short-term price inefficiencies as well as long-term trends. Key Features High-Frequency Analysis : Cobra G continuously monitors live g
Trend Candle Pumper MT5
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Welcome to the trading world with Trend Candle Pumper – your reliable buddy in the financial markets! Trend Candle Pumper is a smart trading bot designed for those who want to dive into the investment scene without being experts in trading. How it Works: Trend Candle Pumper uses advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze trends in financial markets. But what's a trend? Simply put, a trend is the overall direction an asset's price is moving. Our bot keeps an eye on this direction and
ICT Zone Arrow Indicator
Murad Nagiev
Indicators
The ICT Zone Arrow Indicator is an innovative tool developed based on ICT principles. It provides ease and efficiency in identifying key trading areas in the market. Based on the 'killzone' concept, this indicator provides traders with important support and resistance levels by identifying places where large changes in price direction could potentially occur. The ICT Zone Arrow Indicator provides visual graphical markers that help traders identify trade entry zones with a high probability of s
FREE
Trend Candle Pumper
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Welcome to the trading world with Trend Candle Pumper – your reliable buddy in the financial markets! Trend Candle Pumper is a smart trading bot designed for those who want to dive into the investment scene without being experts in trading. How it Works: Trend Candle Pumper uses advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze trends in financial markets. But what's a trend? Simply put, a trend is the overall direction an asset's price is moving. Our bot keeps an eye on this direction and
Nemiga Prop Scalper
Murad Nagiev
Experts
The new era of trading automation is here with Nemiga Prop Scalper! Our robot is not just software; it's a powerful tool that takes your trading strategy to new levels of efficiency and effectiveness. Prop Firm Ready. Requirements Trading pairs EURUSD,XAUUSD Timeframe 1H Minimum deposit  $100 Leverage 1:200 Brokers PRO,ECN,LOW Spread Features: Advanced Trading Algorithms: Nemiga Prop Scalper is equipped with cutting-edge algorithms that analyze the market in real-time, forecast trends, an
Krembo Action
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Description: The Krembo Action Trading Robot is an innovative trading assistant designed for those seeking efficient and automated trading in financial markets. Named after the legendary Israeli dessert, this robot combines boldness and reliability, providing traders with a powerful tool to achieve their financial goals. Features: Price Action and RSI Strategies: Krembo Action is based on the effective combination of Price Action and RSI strategies. Analyzing price movements and overbought/overs
Lamar Gray
Murad Nagiev
Experts
MT5 Version   - ( Click here ) Lamar Gray: Forex Swing Trading Robot Lamar Gray - your reliable partner in the world of forex trading. This trading robot specializes in swing trading strategy on currency pairs, offering a dependable and efficient solution for your portfolio. Features: Swing Trading Strategy: Lamar Gray is based on a swing trading strategy, allowing it to make confident decisions based on long-term market trends and patterns. Emergency Mode: In case of unforeseen circumstances o
Trend Arrow Reaper
Murad Nagiev
Indicators
Trend Arrow Reaper   is a trend-following indicator that provides clear buy and sell signals using arrows. It analyzes price action and identifies potential reversal points, displaying entry signals directly on the chart. Key Features: Arrow Signals: Blue Up Arrow   – Buy signal (potential bullish reversal). Red Down Arrow   – Sell signal (potential bearish reversal). Reduced False Signals   – Advanced filtering to minimize noise. Works on All Timeframes   – Suitable for scalping, day trading, a
Space Cake
Murad Nagiev
Experts
We present to you a unique offer - an innovative product called   Space Cake   that will change your approach to trading in the market! This product is designed specifically for experienced traders and investors who want to increase their efficiency and reduce risks. Thanks to its unique functions and features, it will become an indispensable assistant in your trading activities. Without martingale, grids, and other high-risk strategies. MT5 Version - Click   Main advantages : 1 - Trade only
Royko Gold Scalper
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Royko Gold Scalper is a highly efficient automated trading robot designed for the gold market using a breakout scalping strategy on the 5-minute timeframe. It is specifically optimized for dynamic market conditions where price exhibits sharp movements, allowing it to quickly capture short-term trading opportunities. Key Features: 5M ICmarkets Set – Click Chat – MQL5 Messages Breakout Strategy: The robot identifies key support and resistance levels, using a breakout analysis to enter trades. When
Lamar Gray MT5
Murad Nagiev
Experts
MT4 Version -  ( Click here ) Lamar Gray: Forex Swing Trading Robot Lamar Gray   - your reliable partner in the world of forex trading. This trading robot specializes in swing trading strategy on currency pairs, offering a dependable and efficient solution for your portfolio. Features: Swing Trading Strategy:   Lamar Gray is based on a swing trading strategy, allowing it to make confident decisions based on long-term market trends and patterns. Emergency Mode:   In case of unforeseen circumstan
Space Cake MT5
Murad Nagiev
5 (1)
Experts
We present to you a unique offer - an innovative product called Space Cake that will change your approach to trading in the market! This product is designed specifically for experienced traders and investors who want to increase their efficiency and reduce risks. Thanks to its unique functions and features, it will become an indispensable assistant in your trading activities. Without martingale, grids, and other high-risk strategies. MT4 Version - Click Main advantages : 1 - Trade only at cert
Crystal Prop Passer
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Crystal Prop Passer — a Gold (XAU/USD) trading bot on the 5-minute timeframe, built to pass prop firm challenges with confidence Crystal Prop Passer is a smart and efficient trading algorithm designed specifically to help traders pass prop firm challenges automatically. It trades exclusively on gold (XAU/USD) using the 5-minute timeframe, allowing for high-frequency, precise entries that meet the typical requirements of major prop firms like FTMO, MyForexFunds, and The5ers. With adaptive logic a
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
Experts
"Universal US100 HFT" is a high-frequency scalping bot designed to trade the NASDAQ 100 index (US100). The robot focuses on short-term trades, capitalizing on minor market fluctuations to generate profits. It does not employ risky strategies such as grid or martingale, making it safer and more resilient to market volatility. Key Features: High-Frequency Scalping:   The bot is designed for rapid trades with minimal holding time, allowing it to profit even from small market movements. Flexible Set
AutoFiboPlus
Murad Nagiev
Indicators
Automatic Fibonacci Levels Indicator The Automatic Fibonacci Levels Indicator is an essential tool for traders seeking to incorporate Fibonacci retracement and extension levels into their technical analysis seamlessly. This innovative indicator automatically identifies significant price movements and calculates key Fibonacci levels, providing traders with valuable insights into potential support and resistance areas. Key features: Automatic Calculation : Effortlessly plots Fibonacci levels base
AutoTrend Lines
Murad Nagiev
Indicators
Automatic Trendline Indicator The Automatic Trendline Indicator is a powerful tool designed to simplify technical analysis by automatically identifying and drawing trendlines on a price chart. It analyzes price movements to detect key support and resistance levels, plotting ascending and descending trendlines based on historical price action. This indicator helps traders identify market trends, potential breakout points, and reversal areas with minimal effort. Key features: Automatic Detection
Lamar XL
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Lamar XL   is an advanced trading robot designed for automated trading in financial markets. The robot combines highly efficient market analysis algorithms with a unique balance recovery mode (Recovery Bot), making it an ideal tool for traders looking to minimize risks and maximize profits in the long term. Key Features: Recovery Bot Mode : Built-in balance recovery algorithm that automatically adjusts the trading strategy after drawdowns. Helps minimize losses and gradually recover lost balanc
Gold Prop Breaker
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Gold Prop Breaker is an innovative automated trading robot designed specifically to conquer any prop trading challenge. It focuses on trading gold using a meticulously developed strategy optimized for 15-minute and 1-hour timeframes. Key Features: Challenge Versatility: Built with the strict requirements of prop trading programs in mind, the robot is capable of successfully navigating any test conditions and delivering stable performance. Gold Market Focus: With in-depth analysis of the gold mar
VendoBot
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Our Price Action–Based Swing Trading Robot for 1‑Hour Forex Pairs 1. Price Action Strategy Identifies key support and resistance levels using candlestick patterns. Detects and confirms reversal and continuation setups (pin bars, engulfing candles, inside bars). Trades purely on price behavior without lagging indicators, minimizing signal delays. 2. Swing Timeframe (H1) Executes on the 1‑hour chart to capture moves of 20–100 pips, depending on pair volatility. Balances trade frequency and quality
HFT AOs GOLD
Murad Nagiev
Experts
HFT AOs  Live Trading Signal -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2324741 HFT AOs is an automated high-frequency trading (HFT) system designed for fast and adaptive execution on volatile markets. The algorithm uses advanced order flow analysis and short-term momentum strategies to identify micro-opportunities throughout the trading day. Key Features: Fully automated trading with no manual intervention Designed for low-latency execution and rapid decision-making Works best on low timeframes (M1–M5)
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review