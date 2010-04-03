Hetzer News Trading is an intelligent trading robot designed specifically to operate during key news releases. It allows you to plan your trades in advance by setting precise time intervals to enter the market when important economic and financial data are published.

Key Advantages of Hetzer News Trading:

Flexible Configuration: Set your trading schedule in advance based on the news calendar. For instance, if you know that important news will be released tomorrow at 16:00 and 17:00, you can configure the robot to activate automatically during those periods.

Weekly Planning: With the ability to see news events several days ahead, the robot enables you to quickly adjust your strategy, minimizing risk and optimizing profit potential.

Automation of Trading Operations: The robot automatically activates at the designated times, freeing you from the need to constantly monitor the news and manually enter the market.

Effective Risk Management: Pre-set time intervals and strategies help reduce the impact of market volatility associated with news events.

By using Hetzer News Trading, you gain a reliable assistant capable of operating on a pre-determined schedule, adapting to market changes, and delivering maximum efficiency in conditions of high volatility.



