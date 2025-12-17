Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro

⚠️ IMPORTANT: NOT A "CASINO" EA Strategy Style: Low Frequency, High Precision (Sniper Mode). Trade Frequency: Approx. 1-2 trades per month. Logic: This EA does NOT trade every day. It waits patiently for weeks to catch the massive "Fat Tail" trends of Bitcoin. If you are looking for a scalper that trades 10 times a day, please DO NOT buy this EA. This tool is for patient investors only.

TURTLE SIX PATTERN PRO: The Evolution of Trend Following (v5.09)

The "Turtle Six Pattern" is not just another EA; it is a complete restructuring of the legendary Turtle Trading Rules, modernized specifically for the high-volatility nature of Bitcoin (BTCUSD).

By combining the classic Donchian Channel Breakout with a proprietary Six-Pattern Market Structure Filter, this system aims to solve the #1 problem in trend following: False Breakouts.

With the latest v5.09 update, the EA now includes institutional-grade protection against spread spikes and execution delays.

💎 1. THE "SIX PATTERN" LOGIC (Market Structure)

Most trend EAs fail because they simply buy every high. This EA is smarter. It analyzes the market structure using a combination of SMMA (Smoothed Moving Averages) and SSL Channels to categorize the market into 6 distinct phases.

The Filter: Trades are only executed when the specific pattern confirms the trend direction.

The Result: It filters out "noise" in choppy markets, significantly improving entry precision compared to raw Donchian strategies.

🔧 2. CORE FEATURES & TECHNOLOGY

A. Dual System Architecture (The Turtle Engine) Just like the original experiment, this EA runs two systems simultaneously to capture different trend wavelengths:

System 1 (Agile): Captures short-term explosive moves (55-day breakout). Smart Feature: Includes the classic "Whipsaw Filter" — if the last System 1 trade was a loss, the EA ignores the next signal to prevent capital erosion during consolidation.

System 2 (Robust): A long-term safety net (144-day breakout) ensuring you never miss a major bull run or crash.

B. Institutional Risk Management (ATR Based) This is the heart of the system. We do not use fixed lots.

Volatility-Adjusted Sizing: The EA calculates position size based on your AccountRiskPercent and the current ATR (Average True Range) .

High Volatility = Smaller Position (Protects capital).

Low Volatility = Larger Position (Maximizes profit).

C. Asymmetric Trailing Stop (Crucial) Bitcoin moves differently in Bull and Bear markets. Our strategy respects this nature:

📈 Longs (Buy): "Climbing the stairs." Bull trends are slow and volatile. We use a Wider ATR Stop to survive the noise and let profits run.

📉 Shorts (Sell): "Jumping out the window." Crashes happen fast. We use a Tighter ATR Stop to bank profits quickly.

🛡️ 3. NEW IN v5.09: ENHANCED SAFETY PROTOCOLS

We have upgraded the execution engine to protect your account from broker-side anomalies and historical data errors.

1. Max Spread Protection (New Parameter: MaxSpreadPoints ) The EA now actively monitors the spread before every entry. If the spread spikes (due to news or rollover hours), the trade is skipped.

Benefit: Prevents entering at terrible prices during low liquidity.

Backtest: Filters out "fake" trades caused by bad ticks in pre-2022 historical data.

2. Smart Margin Compliance Check Before calculating lot size, the EA performs a OrderCalcMargin pre-check . It ensures your account has sufficient Free Margin (with a 20% safety buffer) before sending the order.

Benefit: Eliminates "Not Enough Money" errors and protects the account from over-leveraging.

3. Zero-Latency Stop Loss Initialization The logic has been refined to calculate and set the Stop Loss immediately upon trade execution .

Benefit: Removes the risk of running without a hard stop during the milliseconds of order processing.

📊 4. BACKTEST PERFORMANCE (BTCUSD H4)

Profit Factor: 4.01 (Exceptional Risk/Reward Efficiency).

Recovery Factor: 5.55.

Drawdown: Low relative drawdown (~12%) compared to gains.

Strategy Type: Pure Trend Following.

Note on Win Rate: As with all professional trend strategies, the win rate is naturally approx 30-35%. The profitability comes from the massive Risk:Reward ratio (the average win is significantly larger than the average loss). Patience is required.

⚙️ 5. STRATEGY GUIDE & BEST PRACTICES

1. Getting Started (The Essentials)

Symbol: BTCUSD (Bitcoin).

Timeframe: H4 (4-Hour). Critical: The strategy’s logic is strictly calibrated for H4.

Capital: Minimum $500 (We recommend $1000+ for optimal risk scaling).

2. Parameter Philosophy: Avoid Overfitting

The "Wall Street" Logic: We use universal moving averages to define 6 Classic Market Phases. These patterns effectively filter out unstable market noise.

Do Not Modify Patterns: I strongly suggest keeping the Pattern parameters as default. They are robust and universal. Changing them often leads to "curve-fitting," which fails in live trading.

3. Key Parameters Checklist

AccountRiskPercent : Risk per trade (Recommended: 1.0% to 2.0% ).

MaxSpreadPoints : Keep default (10000) to filter bad ticks.

UseDualSystem : Set to true to run both systems.

UseS1Filter : Set to true to enable the "Whipsaw Filter" logic (Highly Recommended).

💡 AUTHOR'S ADVICE

"Trend following is a psychological game. The market is noisy, but trends are real. This EA is designed to wait patiently for the 'Fat Tail' events that generate the majority of profits. Do not intervene manually. Trust the ATR math, trust the Six Pattern logic, and let the law of large numbers work for you."

