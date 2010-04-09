Position counter
- Utilities
- Brian Kipkoech Cherus
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This simple Expert Advisor (EA) provides a real-time count of the number of open positions for the current currency pair in your trading account.
Features:
- Real-time Position Count: Accurately tracks and displays the number of open positions for the current symbol on the chart.
- Reliable and Efficient: Employs a robust and efficient algorithm to count positions.
- Easy to Use: No input parameters required. Simply attach the EA to any chart of the desired currency pair.
- Compact and Lightweight: Minimal resource usage, ensuring minimal impact on your trading platform.
Benefits:
- Trade Management: Gain valuable insights into your current trading positions.
- Risk Management: Monitor your exposure to a specific currency pair.
- Trading Decision Support: Assist in making informed trading decisions based on your current position size.