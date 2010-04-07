Smart trend pro
- Indicators
- Israr Hussain Shah
- Version: 1.15
Smart Trend pro New - Advanced Trend Indicator with Interactive GUI
Professional trend-following indicator with comprehensive visualization and control panel
Key Features:
🔹 Advanced Trend Detection
- Reliable Half Trend algorithm for precise trend identification
- Color-coded trend lines (Blue for bullish, Orange for bearish)
- Customizable amplitude parameter for different trading styles
🔹 Interactive GUI Panel
- Real-time market strength visualization (Bulls vs Bears)
- Current signal display (Buy/Sell/Neutral)
- Trend strength meter with percentage values
- Professional 3D effects and smooth animations
🔹 Visual Enhancements
- Dynamic cloud filling between trend line and price extremes
- Custom color scheme with Alice Blue background
- Enhanced candle colors (Deep Sky Blue for bulls, Deep Pink for bears)
- Modern arrow indicators (codes 217/218)
🔹 Full Control Features
- Minimize/restore panel functionality
- Toggle indicator on/off
- Toggle cloud display on/off
- All controls integrated in the panel
🔹 Customization Options
- Adjustable panel position, size, and colors
- Configurable animation speed
- Customizable chart colors
- Flexible input parameters
Perfect for traders seeking a professional trend analysis tool with comprehensive market visualization at a glance. The indicator provides clear entry/exit signals while the GUI panel offers detailed market strength analysis for informed decision-making.