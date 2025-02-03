EMA with RSI

Introducing EMA + RSI – A Trading Indicator Combining Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) Analysis.

The indicator signals trade entries with arrows on the chart when two EMAs cross and the RSI meets the specified conditions.
It is initially optimized for the GBPUSD currency pair on the 1H timeframe, but users can customize it to fit their strategy.

Key Features:

  • Flexible settings: Users can adjust EMA length, choose the price for calculation, and configure RSI parameters.
  • Two types of alerts:
    • Potential trade alert: Warns in advance about a possible entry.
    • Confirmed trade alert: Appears when all entry conditions are met.
  • Sound notifications: Available on both PC and the MetaTrader 5 mobile app.
  • No repainting: All signals remain unchanged after they appear.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: Any.
  • Currency pairs: Initially GBPUSD, but adaptable to others.
  • Account type: Any (ECN, Raw, Standard).
  • Broker: Any.
  • Trading during news events: It is recommended to pause trading during major news releases affecting the selected currency pairs.

Technical Specifications:

  • Supports adjustable parameters for precise strategy customization.
  • Provides visual signals and sound notifications in MetaTrader 5.
  • Works without repainting, making it a reliable tool for traders.

Contact

If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to contact me via private message.


Reviews 1
gino1959
16
gino1959 2025.06.27 12:01 
 

Muito interessante este indicador. Vc precisa acompnhar o contexto da operação, para utiliza-lo

