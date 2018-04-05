Crash 300 Dragon EA
- Experts
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Ignacio Agustin Mene FrancoMy name is Ignacio, I have more than 5 years of experience in the market, both forex and synthetic indices, I program indicators to provide the user with a better trade!
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Dragon EA – Crash 300 Index | M1 Trend System
Dragon EA is an automated trading system specifically developed to trade the Deriv Crash 300 Index. It is designed to capture trending movements on the M1 timeframe using an entry logic based on trend-following candlestick analysis.
🐉 Main Features
Optimized Symbol: Crash 300 Index (Derivative)
Timeframe: M1
Entry Logic: Trend candlestick detection, filtering market noise to trade only on confirmed momentum
Integrated Risk Management: Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit per trade
Recommended Lot Size: 0.50 – 2.00 lots (depending on capital and risk profile)
Suggested Capital: From $300 USD
No martingale or aggressive grid (adjust depending on whether your EA actually uses these — tell me if it uses a grid/hedge and I'll add it)
⚙️ Recommended Configuration
Parameter Suggested Value
Symbol Crash 300 Index
Timeframe M1
Lot Size 0.50 – 2.00
Initial Capital $300 USD+
Leverage 1:100