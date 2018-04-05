Crash 300 Dragon EA

Dragon EA – Crash 300 Index | M1 Trend System

Dragon EA is an automated trading system specifically developed to trade the Deriv Crash 300 Index. It is designed to capture trending movements on the M1 timeframe using an entry logic based on trend-following candlestick analysis.


🐉 Main Features

Optimized Symbol: Crash 300 Index (Derivative)

Timeframe: M1

Entry Logic: Trend candlestick detection, filtering market noise to trade only on confirmed momentum

Integrated Risk Management: Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit per trade

Recommended Lot Size: 0.50 – 2.00 lots (depending on capital and risk profile)

Suggested Capital: From $300 USD

No martingale or aggressive grid (adjust depending on whether your EA actually uses these — tell me if it uses a grid/hedge and I'll add it)

⚙️ Recommended Configuration

Parameter Suggested Value

Symbol Crash 300 Index

Timeframe M1

Lot Size 0.50 – 2.00

Initial Capital $300 USD+

Leverage 1:100

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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Ihor Otkydach
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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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