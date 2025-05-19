Imbalance HFT

This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.

The strategy performs better on gold.

When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted.

Time: Best 5 minute

Fixed stop loss: 800 point

Fixed profit: 800 points

Applied to markets with high liquidity

Maximum capital capacity: 1 million USD

A minimum deposit of $700 is recommended

One order at a time, no additional positions, not Martin, high-frequency trading

Only supports ECN/STP broker accounts





If you have any questions, please contact via email: 13318332943@163.com



