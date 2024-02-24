Trading Console

Trading Console makes your trading experience comfortable!

This application cannot be tested in the strategy tester.
Please obtain the demo version from the following link and test it.

Download DEMO ver. This is for a demo account.


1. Features to help you during trading:

(1) Display and Notifications for Economic Indicators:

  • Receive alerts, push notifications, and emails a few minutes before the release of economic indicators.
  • The screen flashes during alerts, making it easy to notice.
  • Customize notifications based on currencies, keywords, and indicator importance.
  • Indicators are color-coded according to their significance.

(2) Visualized TP/SL Orders:

  • Estimate profit/loss in Points, Pips, and monetary amounts when placing orders.
  • Specify TP and SL values using mouse operations with options to "Fix RR value" or "Individually Change."
  • Place orders for TP only, SL only, or both.
  • Support for market orders (Auto mode), specified stop orders, and limit orders (Manual mode).
  • Easily modify TP and SL collectively for multiple positions, with displayed profit/loss estimates.

(3) Automatic Lot (Volume) Calculation:

  • Calculate the maximum Lot at a specified margin maintenance rate.
  • Calculate single order Lots based on fractions or percentages of the calculated maximum Lot.
  • Optionally calculate Lots based on the required margin amount.

(4) Trailing Stop

(5) Breakeven:

  • Receive notifications or close positions at Breakeven values by adding specified Points, Pips, or amounts.

(6) Bulk Operation during Settlement:

  • Close multiple trades at once without waiting for server response (server support required).

2. Additional Features:

(1) Display of Account/Symbol Status:

  • Overview of account information, swap values, etc.

(2) Profit/Loss History:

  • Display profits, losses, win rates, etc., for various periods like today, yesterday, this week, this month.
  • Calendar format for daily profit/loss display.
  • Download a list of daily profits/losses for a specified period.

(3) Tooltips throughout for explanations on mouse hover.

3. Multilingual Support:

Available in English, Spanish, Russian, Japanese,  and Chinese.

4. Customization:

Adjust the window size, font size, colors, and more for the user interface.

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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Bneu Prop Firm Pass System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.35 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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TTA Time Price Grid MT5
Takuma 髙Kyo-
5 (2)
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On the chart, draw grids for price and time at round numbers for easy reference. "Parameter Input" allows for setting price intervals for each period. The grid lines for significant numbers (round numbers) are thicker and more prominent than other lines, making them easily distinguishable. The grid lines for significant numbers (round numbers) can be set to a different color than other lines. Colors at various points can be individually configured. Symbols and timeframes can be displayed, and t
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TTA Time Price Grid
Takuma 髙Kyo-
Utilities
On the chart, draw grids for price and time at round numbers for easy reference. "Parameter Input" allows for setting price intervals for each period. The grid lines for significant numbers (round numbers) are thicker and more prominent than other lines, making them easily distinguishable. The grid lines for significant numbers (round numbers) can be set to a different color than other lines. Colors at various points can be individually configured. Symbols and timeframes can be displayed, and t
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Smart Radar for AUDCAD
Takuma 髙Kyo-
Experts
１．Product Introduction This EA specializes in automated trading for AUDCAD. Both Australia and Canada are major resource-exporting countries, have stable banking sectors, and are geopolitically stable regions, leading to a relatively stable price movement range for the AUDCAD currency pair. Leveraging this characteristic, it combines multiple strategies to make entry and exit decisions.   Currency Pair AUDCAD Trading Style Day Trading to Swing Trading Maximum Number of Positions User-defined (De
Trend Surfer for USDJPY
Takuma 髙Kyo-
Experts
Here are the results of the forward test. (MT4 ver.) USDJPY Trend Surfer is an innovative trading tool designed as a trend-following EA (Expert Advisor). This EA accurately captures the trend of USDJPY by combining multiple SMAs (Simple Moving Averages), RSI (Relative Strength Index), and StdDev (Standard Deviation). By using multiple SMAs, it analyzes trends over different periods simultaneously, and by combining indicators such as RSI and StdDev, it detects market overheating and overbought/ov
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