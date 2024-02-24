Trading Console makes your trading experience comfortable!

This application cannot be tested in the strategy tester.

Please obtain the demo version from the following link and test it.

Download DEMO ver. This is for a demo account.





1. Features to help you during trading:

(1) Display and Notifications for Economic Indicators:

Receive alerts, push notifications, and emails a few minutes before the release of economic indicators.

The screen flashes during alerts, making it easy to notice.

Customize notifications based on currencies, keywords, and indicator importance.

Indicators are color-coded according to their significance.

(2) Visualized TP/SL Orders:

Estimate profit/loss in Points, Pips, and monetary amounts when placing orders.

Specify TP and SL values using mouse operations with options to "Fix RR value" or "Individually Change."

Place orders for TP only, SL only, or both.

Support for market orders (Auto mode), specified stop orders, and limit orders (Manual mode).

Easily modify TP and SL collectively for multiple positions, with displayed profit/loss estimates.

(3) Automatic Lot (Volume) Calculation:

Calculate the maximum Lot at a specified margin maintenance rate.

Calculate single order Lots based on fractions or percentages of the calculated maximum Lot.

Optionally calculate Lots based on the required margin amount.

(4) Trailing Stop

(5) Breakeven:

Receive notifications or close positions at Breakeven values by adding specified Points, Pips, or amounts.

(6) Bulk Operation during Settlement:

Close multiple trades at once without waiting for server response (server support required).

2. Additional Features:

(1) Display of Account/Symbol Status:

Overview of account information, swap values, etc.

(2) Profit/Loss History:

Display profits, losses, win rates, etc., for various periods like today, yesterday, this week, this month.

Calendar format for daily profit/loss display.

Download a list of daily profits/losses for a specified period.

(3) Tooltips throughout for explanations on mouse hover.

3. Multilingual Support:

Available in English, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese.

4. Customization:

Adjust the window size, font size, colors, and more for the user interface.