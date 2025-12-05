Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools

BRIEF INTRODUCTION :
 
This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.  

KEY FEATURES :

  1. - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.  
  2. - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price movements with greater accuracy.  
  3. - Reversing Control – Converts winning positions into multiple reversed trades with customizable risk settings.  
  4. - Trailing Stop Control – Locks in profits by dynamically adjusting stop-loss levels.  
  5. - Automation Blocker – Temporarily halts automated trading, allowing manual execution via:  
             √ Market Indicator (for trend analysis)  
             √ Quick BUY/SELL/REVERSE order controls (for instant trade execution).  

 It offers a new functionality to enhance the way the panel performs the transaction called angle of deviation chart object for a price trend indicator. That  Panel is made for Technical and Fundamental Trading using United-States (US) Daily Economic Calendar for Market price confluences. This system gives a fully services of automated trading (100% automated for Gold Spot Instrument).

CUSTOMIZED INDICATORS :

  1. Automated Fibonacci retracement levels.
  2. Smart Money Concept SMC Automated (OB,BOS,CHOCH,FVG).
  3. Support and Resistance Levels Automated.
  4. Heiken Ashi Trend Directional.
  5. Price Profiler Automated (VA,POC).
  6. Take Profit and Stop Loss Automated Indicator.

IMPORTANT : It is recommended to use Virtual Hosting Server VPS to optimize the methods implemented in the panel controls and to operate 24h a day.


REQUIREMENTS :

  • Relevant Terminal required : Metatrader 5 - MT5.
  • Relative Brokers : Deriv.
  • Trading Account Type : Deriv Standard account.
  • Currency pair : XAUUSD.
  • leverage : 1:1000 and up.
  • Lot size : 0.01 to 100.
  • Buy Position Number in one Click : 10  (User can open in maximum 10 positions in one level in one click in Buy Trade).
  • Sell Position Number in one Click : 10  (User can open in maximum 10 positions in one level in one click in Sell Trade).
  • Timeframe : M1,M2,M3,M4,M5,M6,M10,M12,M15,M20,M30,H1,H2,H3,H4,H6,H8,H12,D1,W1,MN1.
  • VPS/VDS Server is preferable and 4G or 5G Connexion is recommended
  • Works only on computer.
For more information, please contact me in private message from my mql5.
