Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
- Utilities
- Harifidy Razafindranaivo
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 5 December 2025
- Activations: 7
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :
This panel is designed for the XAU/USD pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.
KEY FEATURES :
- - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.
- - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price movements with greater accuracy.
- - Reversing Control – Converts winning positions into multiple reversed trades with customizable risk settings.
- - Trailing Stop Control – Locks in profits by dynamically adjusting stop-loss levels.
- - Automation Blocker – Temporarily halts automated trading, allowing manual execution via:
√ Market Indicator (for trend analysis)
√ Quick BUY/SELL/REVERSE order controls (for instant trade execution).
It offers a new functionality to enhance the way the panel performs the transaction called angle of deviation chart object for a price trend indicator. That Panel is made for Technical and Fundamental Trading using United-States (US) Daily Economic Calendar for Market price confluences. This system gives a fully services of automated trading (100% automated for Gold Spot Instrument).
CUSTOMIZED INDICATORS :
- Automated Fibonacci retracement levels.
- Smart Money Concept SMC Automated (OB,BOS,CHOCH,FVG).
- Support and Resistance Levels Automated.
- Heiken Ashi Trend Directional.
- Price Profiler Automated (VA,POC).
- Take Profit and Stop Loss Automated Indicator.
IMPORTANT : It is recommended to use Virtual Hosting Server VPS to optimize the methods implemented in the panel controls and to operate 24h a day.
REQUIREMENTS :
- Relevant Terminal required : Metatrader 5 - MT5.
- Relative Brokers : Deriv.
- Trading Account Type : Deriv Standard account.
- Currency pair : XAUUSD.
- leverage : 1:1000 and up.
- Lot size : 0.01 to 100.
- Buy Position Number in one Click : 10 (User can open in maximum 10 positions in one level in one click in Buy Trade).
- Sell Position Number in one Click : 10 (User can open in maximum 10 positions in one level in one click in Sell Trade).
- Timeframe : M1,M2,M3,M4,M5,M6,M10,M12,M15,M20,M30,H1,H2,H3,H4,H6,H8,H12,D1,W1,MN1.
- VPS/VDS Server is preferable and 4G or 5G Connexion is recommended
- Works only on computer.
